Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons

We’ve partnered with Vitamix to create this Curried Butternut Squash Soup recipe. Enjoy!

When the cold weather strikes, there’s nothing like a hot bowl of soup to make you feel all warm and cozy.

Growing up, “soup” to us meant one of two things: either a Chinese bone broth made with chicken, pork, or fish with chunks of daikon and/or tofu, or the rare can of chicken noodle soup or chunky beef and vegetable that Sarah and I would prepare for ourselves after school.

As we got older and took on the reins more in the kitchen, it became abundantly clear that the best soups are the ones that take minimal effort and that those recipes can be few and far between! When all you need to do is chop a few things, throw everything in a pot, and walk away for an hour or two, it just tastes better!

That said, this curried butternut squash soup is probably the easiest soup I’ve ever made in terms of the flavor output you get at the end. Everything comes together in a blender, and the hardest part is waiting for the squash to roast up in the oven. The combination of earthy butternut squash goes perfectly with the rich red curry paste and the kiss of coconut flavor.

We recently got acquainted with the beauty that is Vitamix’s Ascent Series blender. (See our Vegetarian Meatballs with a Southeast Asian Twist, which I pretty happily ate for an entire week after we made them). It’s powerful, quiet, and almost makes me feel guilty about our immersion blender, which is gathering dust in the back of our cabinet. With the Vitamix, you throw everything together, press that magic button, and two minutes later, you’re pouring silky smooth, spicy, hearty curried butternut squash soup into bowls.

When your soup is this easy to make, you can spend a lot more time thinking about delicious accompaniments and toppings—specifically, CURRY BUTTER CROUTONS. When I tasted these, I couldn’t believe how long it had taken me to put two and two together, because these are AMAZING. So good, in fact, that I’m not just making curry butter croutons. I’ve been slathering this stuff on toast in the morning to go with eggs, avocado, and bacon for a seriously epic update to a standard breakfast.

But I digress. Back to this curried butternut squash soup, which by the way, makes a really nice opening for Thanksgiving dinner!

Let’s bleeeend!

For the soup:

2 small to medium butternut squash, peeled, de-seeded, and cut into 1-inch chunks

salt & pepper

olive oil

3-5 cups hot chicken or vegetable stock (depending on whether you like your soup thick or thin)

3 tablespoons red curry paste

1 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 lime, cut into wedges for serving

chopped cilantro, for garnish

red chilies, for garnish (optional)

For the curry butter croutons:

1 loaf crusty bread, such as sourdough

4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

1 tablespoon red curry paste

1 tablespoon honey

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Spread out the cut butternut squash on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and season with salt, pepper, and a few good drizzles of olive oil.

Roast the squash at 400 degrees F for 50 minutes.

When the squash is tender and lightly crisped at the edges, you’re ready to make your soup. Add the squash, half the broth, the curry paste, coconut milk, and salt to your blender.

Blend until smooth. For us, the soup setting worked well, followed by the juice setting to get the soup extra smooth! As you’re blending, you can add more chicken broth until you reach the fill line. You may also need to tap the blender pitcher on the counter to get any air bubbles out.

Pour the soup out into a pot or soup crock for serving, and stir in the remainder of your stock if need be.

To make the curry butter croutons, grab some crusty bread, and cut it into thick slices. Combine the softened butter, red curry paste, and honey in a small bowl, and mix until thoroughly combined. Spread the toasts with butter and bake in an oven or toaster oven set to 425 degrees F.

Bake until light golden brown, flipping the toasts once halfway through to ensure both sides are evenly toasted.

Cut the bread into croutons, and serve over the soup. Garnish with cilantro, lime wedges, and a sprinkling of red chilies (if using).