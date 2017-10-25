Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons

The Woks of Life

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons

We’ve partnered with Vitamix to create this Curried Butternut Squash Soup recipe. Enjoy!

When the cold weather strikes, there’s nothing like a hot bowl of soup to make you feel all warm and cozy.

Growing up, “soup” to us meant one of two things: either a Chinese bone broth made with chicken, pork, or fish with chunks of daikon and/or tofu, or the rare can of chicken noodle soup or chunky beef and vegetable that Sarah and I would prepare for ourselves after school.

As we got older and took on the reins more in the kitchen, it became abundantly clear that the best soups are the ones that take minimal effort and that those recipes can be few and far between! When all you need to do is chop a few things, throw everything in a pot, and walk away for an hour or two, it just tastes better!

That said, this curried butternut squash soup is probably the easiest soup I’ve ever made in terms of the flavor output you get at the end. Everything comes together in a blender, and the hardest part is waiting for the squash to roast up in the oven. The combination of earthy butternut squash goes perfectly with the rich red curry paste and the kiss of coconut flavor.

We recently got acquainted with the beauty that is Vitamix’s Ascent Series blender. (See our Vegetarian Meatballs with a Southeast Asian Twist, which I pretty happily ate for an entire week after we made them). It’s powerful, quiet, and almost makes me feel guilty about our immersion blender, which is gathering dust in the back of our cabinet. With the Vitamix, you throw everything together, press that magic button, and two minutes later, you’re pouring silky smooth, spicy, hearty curried butternut squash soup into bowls.

When your soup is this easy to make, you can spend a lot more time thinking about delicious accompaniments and toppings—specifically, CURRY BUTTER CROUTONS. When I tasted these, I couldn’t believe how long it had taken me to put two and two together, because these are AMAZING. So good, in fact, that I’m not just making curry butter croutons. I’ve been slathering this stuff on toast in the morning to go with eggs, avocado, and bacon for a seriously epic update to a standard breakfast.

But I digress. Back to this curried butternut squash soup, which by the way, makes a really nice opening for Thanksgiving dinner!

Let’s bleeeend!

For the soup:

  • 2 small to medium butternut squash, peeled, de-seeded, and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • salt & pepper
  • olive oil
  • 3-5 cups hot chicken or vegetable stock (depending on whether you like your soup thick or thin)
  • 3 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges for serving
  • chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • red chilies, for garnish (optional)

For the curry butter croutons:

  • 1 loaf crusty bread, such as sourdough
  • 4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon red curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Spread out the cut butternut squash on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and season with salt, pepper, and a few good drizzles of olive oil.

Roast the squash at 400 degrees F for 50 minutes.

When the squash is tender and lightly crisped at the edges, you’re ready to make your soup. Add the squash, half the broth, the curry paste, coconut milk, and salt to your blender.

Blend until smooth. For us, the soup setting worked well, followed by the juice setting to get the soup extra smooth! As you’re blending, you can add more chicken broth until you reach the fill line. You may also need to tap the blender pitcher on the counter to get any air bubbles out.

Pour the soup out into a pot or soup crock for serving, and stir in the remainder of your stock if need be.

To make the curry butter croutons, grab some crusty bread, and cut it into thick slices. Combine the softened butter, red curry paste, and honey in a small bowl, and mix until thoroughly combined. Spread the toasts with butter and bake in an oven or toaster oven set to 425 degrees F.

Bake until light golden brown, flipping the toasts once halfway through to ensure both sides are evenly toasted.

Cut the bread into croutons, and serve over the soup. Garnish with cilantro, lime wedges, and a sprinkling of red chilies (if using).

Nutrition

Calories: 299kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 956mg | Potassium: 350mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 8055IU | Vitamin C: 16.3mg | Calcium: 71mg | Iron: 3.4mg

  2. Khanh Tran says

    How many pounds of squash is in your recipe? I’m getting pre-cut squash so I’d like to know an approximate measurement.

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Khanh, unfortunately we didn’t weigh the squash when we made this recipe, but you should have enough to cover a 13×18 sheet pan. This might translate to 2-3 packages of precut squash depending on the size. If you have a little bit extra than fits in a single layer sheet pan, it’s no big deal. You can simple adjust the seasonings to suit your tastes when you’re adding things into the blender. Good luck!

  6. Jerry Hegwood says

    Well I was going to make a knock off Panera Bread soup this weekend but I think my squash will be used this Saturday for this recipe instead. We finally have cold weather in South Mississippi. This soup, the fire pit going, and an outdoor movie sound just the treat.

    • Jerry Hegwood says

      5 stars
      Well we are currently watching an outdoor movie and eating this wonderful soup by the fire. My 13 and 11 year olds are in love with the soup. It’s a little spicy even for us sudo Cajuns. This pairs well with a glass of mulled wine made from home brewed wine. Ps I might have to hide the bread from them!!

      • Kaitlin says

        Hahahahah so glad your family enjoyed the soup, Jerry! And YES the bread is heaven. I dream about slathering that curry butter on pretty much everything.

        • Jerry Hegwood says

          If I could easily share my photo of the dish I would! It looks exactly like y’alls sans the cilantro only because I forgot to buy more. Also I’m the one guilty of eating the rest of the butter with the sourdough. Those rascals weren’t getting the rest of it haha!!! I say this every time I comment but y’all have been feeding my family amazing Chinese dishes for exactly 3 years now so continue to keep up the good work.

          • Jerry Hegwood says

            Well I had inherited some more butternut squash and decided since this was such a hit I would have to make it again. This time I cooked it for lunch since it comes together quick. This soup is so easy and tasty it should be in everyone’s quick meal repitoire.

  7. Wynn says

    Vitamix really is great for a quick and easy soup, especially creamed soups, I agree! Can’t beat a Vitamix for making sensational smoothies, either–particularly with fruit picked at peak and frozen, since even the most healthy of concoctions whipped up in a Vitamix can rival some gourmet smoothie and ice cream shops. Plus, I’ve absolutely relied on a Vitamix to make cashew-macadamia butter twice a month, too, since Trader Joe’s ceased to sell their brand of that several years ago. Kudos on the recipe partnership with Vitamix! I consider Vitamix as a treasured appliance, also.

