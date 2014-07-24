The Woks of Life

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

I love a good salad for dinner, and this Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad is a pretty epic candidate for your next meal. Now, I love a good mayonnaise-y potato salad as much as the next person, but the world of potato salad must extend beyond Dijon and Hellman’s, right? Right.

I made this as a last-minute dinner the other day as something really quick and simple with ingredients we already had in the fridge, and because I was expected to make a pretty substantial MEAL (they were practically banging their forks and knives on the table, for Pete’s sake. This family gets scary when seeking sustenance…), I added a protein to the mix in the form of grilled chicken to curried potato salad and served it alongside simply dressed baby greens.

Yes, we had two “salads” for dinner. It definitely wasn’t weird.

There’s just such an amazing variety of textures and flavors here, derived from some relatively simple ingredients, and variety is the key to making a salad into a real meal. If you have a nut allergy in your house, substitute them with something else that will add crunch or another interesting texture to the dish (some ideas off the top of my head include: dried cranberries, thinly sliced radishes, julienned carrots, or crumbled pita chips. Uh…note to self? Figure out how to make pita chips.) This dish is awesome served warm or at room temperature, so it’s great for all you Ina-Garten-channeling, infinitely-more-responsible-than-me “make-ahead” experts.

For a potato dish with some extra kick, check out Spicy Black Bean Twice cooked potatoes or  Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes. but only after you try this awesome recipe!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into large chunks
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated or finely minced
  • zest and juice of 1 lime or lemon
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 1 red chili, seeded and thinly sliced
  • ½ tablespoon curry powder
  • 1/2 cup toasted pecans

 

Ok, so bring a pot of salted water to a boil and boil the potatoes until just tender. Check on them frequently by poking them with a fork, being careful not to overcook them. Drain.

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and grill until cooked through. Set aside.

Oh, and say hello to our brand spankin’ new grill pan! Hooray for urban indoor grilling!

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl or jar (I like the shake-in-a-jar-method), make your dressing by combining the olive oil, sugar, garlic, lime/lemon juice and zest, herbs, chili, curry powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the chicken into chunks and toss along with the potatoes, toasted pecans, and dressing.

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

Serve as a side dish, or as a main dish along with a simple green salad.

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe is perfect for an easy summer dinner, or for an awesome potluck or barbecue offering. It’s super tasty and quite different from your average picnic table fare.

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad by thewoksoflife.com

 

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad

This curried potato salad with chicken is a welcome change from the classic. It's perfect for a summer lunch, with greens on the side.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Salads
Cuisine: American
Keyword: curry chicken potato salad
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 484kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes (about 1 kg, scrubbed and cut into large chunks)
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic (grated or finely minced)
  • zest and juice of 1 lime or lemon
  • ¼ cup cilantro (chopped)
  • ¼ cup parsley (chopped)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 1 red chili (seeded and thinly sliced)
  • ½ tablespoon curry powder
  • 1/2 cup toasted pecans

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and boil the potatoes until just tender. Drain. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and grill until cooked through. Set aside.
  • In a bowl or jar, make your dressing by combining the olive oil, sugar, garlic, lime/lemon juice and zest, herbs, chili, curry powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Cut the chicken into chunks and toss along with the potatoes, toasted pecans, and dressing. Serve as a side dish, or with a simple arugula or other green salad to make it a meal!

Nutrition

Calories: 484kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 72mg | Sodium: 740mg | Potassium: 1474mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 554IU | Vitamin C: 53mg | Calcium: 94mg | Iron: 9mg

 

 

17 Comments

  1. Ellen Weiland says

    We celebrated Sunday morning with Bill’s “Blueberry Pancakes”. In posting a “thanks” I was reminded of your “CURRIED GRILLED CHICKEN POTATO SALAD”. I already had cooked potatoes, as well as steamed chicken breasts in the fridge, we ended the meals of the day with your recipe, and a side of Cucumber salad with cherry tomatoes of many colors. So happy. Not much work preparing a special and delicious dinner on this hot day. “The Curried Chicken Potato Salad” tasted excellent though I did not have to grill this time.

    Reply

  2. Chris Glenn says

    From: Chris
    Kaitlin, I wanted to respond to your comment about the banging on the table:
    The other thing is, it never hurt any “Kid,” boy or girl to learn how to cook!
    When you go off to college, or when you move out of the family home, it beats the heck out of fast food restaurants to know how to cook some of your own meals, especially if you know how to make some of those meals unforgetable!

    Reply

  5. Maggie says

    Love this recipe! Simple and flavorful. I never use curry without cooking or in a salad, but the idea is really great. I’m totally ok with having salad for dinner. Actually I will be very satisfied with only having this salad!
    While I was living along, I often had baked potato with cream and cheese for dinner. This one is much healthier! :)

    Reply

  6. Shobelyn says

    Boy, looking at the pictures, I can taste the goodness of this salad all the way here in the tornado town of Kansas. This looks so delicious and I can smell the aroma in my imagination. Another great recipe.

    Reply

  7. Kaitlin says

    Gotta comment here: first things first–looks YUMMY. Secondly, the “banging forks on the table” thing is not an exaggeration, folks! The whole “kids can actually cook” thing is definitely a parental advantage. Just wanted the internet to know my 2 cents on the matter ^_^

    Reply

  8. Phyllis says

    Wow, this totally appeals to me. How come I’ve never thought of combining the potatoes and chicken into a salad? Sounds so simple…love the curry addition also! I have everything to make this so thanks for the nudge and great looking recipe! Hmm seems everything you guys make totally appeals to my taste buds too ;). Lucky me! Thanks !

    Reply

