The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese pork recipes » The Cuban Sandwich Recipe

The Cuban Sandwich Recipe

Published: Last Updated:
By 26 Comments

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Cuban sandwiches have become a favorite everywhere these days, from bodegas, to diners, to high end restaurants. The first time I had a Cuban sandwich was in Union City, NJ, where the population is over 80% hispanic. You can find food there from almost every Latin American cuisine, and I still go to Union City’s Cuba Bakery whenever I can to get Cuban sandwiches–the kind of authentic creations that grease up the paper bag they come in.

I hadn’t really been thinking about those awesome sandwiches in a while, however, until I saw the movie Chef recently. As far as I’m concerned, the Cuban Sandwich was the real star of that movie – the main character opens up a lunch truck that serves Cubanos and fried plantains…  Check out our simple but much needed Tostones recipe to accompany this delicious Cubano. The version we decided to make in our Cubano recipe has a personal, although not original twist: the addition of pepperoni!

Yes, purists will mock me for including it in the recipe, but I love it. You can certainly leave it out, but I encourage you to give it a try.

This Cuban sandwich recipe also includes detailed instructions for making pernil, so it leaves you with some extra pork snack on, which is lucky because it’s so good on it’s own! Here’s how to make this incredible sandwich.

You’ll need:

For the roast pork:

  • a 3 1/2 lb bone-in pork shoulder roast
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 3 cloves minced garlic
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

For the sandwich:

  • 4 sandwich rolls
  • 4 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 8 slices ham
  • 12 slices pepperoni (optional)
  • 4 thick slices Swiss cheese
  • Sweet pickle slices (we used bread-and-butter pickles)
  • 4 tablespoons softened butter

 

Place the pork shoulder in a large heavy duty zip top bag or bowl. Pierce the meat with a sharp knife in several places. In a bowl, combine the salt, pepper, onion, oregano, garlic, orange juice, lemon juice, bay leaves, and olive oil. Pour the mixture over the pork and massage it into the meat, letting the liquid into the holes you’d created with the knife. Let the meat marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and place the roast along with all of the marinade into a roasting pan. Roast for 30 minutes and turn down the heat to 325 degrees F. Continue roasting for another hour or so, basting the roast every 15 minutes. Add about a quarter cup of water if the liquid in the pan dries up.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

When the pork is done, set aside to rest for 30 minutes and gather the rest of your sandwich ingredients.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to assemble, slice up the pork. Don’t worry if it gets a little messy!

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Slice the rolls in half. Spread mustard on both sides of each roll. Add some of your sliced roast pork and drizzle with some of the drippings from the roasting pan.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a layer each of ham…

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

…and pepperoni, if using.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a slice of cheese, and a layer of pickles.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Top with the other slice of bread.

Heat a griddle or pan over medium heat. Take each sandwich, and slather butter all over the outside of the bread on both sides. Place on the pan.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover with aluminum foil and something heavy (like a cast iron skillet) to act as a press.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Let cook for about 3-5 minutes, until the bottom is toasty and golden. Flip the sandwiches, cover with the foil and heavy skillet, and cook the other side for another 3-5 minutes, until the sandwich is crispy and the cheese is nice and melted.

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve and have one of the best sandwiches you’ll ever have!  If you serve this with tostones and a cold beers, one half a sandwich will probably be more than satisfying. Enjoy!

The Cuban Sandwich, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Print Recipe
3 from 2 votes

The Cuban Sandwich

This Cuban sandwich recipe also includes detailed instructions for making pernil, so it leaves you with some extra pork snack on, which is lucky because it’s so good on it’s own! The version we decided to make in our Cubano recipe has a personal, although not original twist: the addition of pepperoni.
Prep Time5 hrs
Cook Time1 hr 45 mins
Total Time6 hrs 45 mins
Course: Sandwich
Cuisine: Cuban
Keyword: cuban sandwich
Servings: 4 sandwiches
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the Roast Pork:

  • a 3 1/2 lb bone-in pork shoulder roast
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 3 cloves minced garlic
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

For the sandwich:

  • 4 sandwich rolls
  • 4 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 8 slices ham
  • 12 slices pepperoni (optional)
  • 4 thick slices Swiss cheese
  • Sweet pickle slices (we used bread-and-butter pickles)
  • 4 tablespoons softened butter

Instructions

  • Place the pork shoulder in a large heavy duty zip top bag or bowl. Pierce the meat with a sharp knife in several places. In a bowl, combine the salt, pepper, onion, oregano, garlic, orange juice, lemon juice, bay leaves, and olive oil. Pour the mixture over the pork and massage it into the meat, letting the liquid into the holes you'd created with the knife. Let the meat marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and place the roast along with all of the marinade into a roasting pan. Roast for 30 minutes and turn down the heat to 325 degrees F. Continue roasting for another hour or so, basting the roast every 15 minutes. Add about a quarter cup of water if the liquid in the pan dries up.
  • When the pork is done, set aside to rest for 30 minutes and gather the rest of your sandwich ingredients.
  • When you're ready to assemble, slice the rolls in half. Spread mustard on both sides of each roll. Add some of your sliced roast pork and drizzle with some of the drippings from the roasting pan. Add a layer each of ham and pepperoni, if using. Add a slice of cheese, and a layer of pickles. Top with the other slice of bread.
  • Heat a griddle or pan over medium heat. Take each sandwich, and slather butter all over the outside of the bread on both sides. Place on the pan, and cover with aluminum foil and something heavy (like a cast iron skillet) to act as a press. Let cook for about 3-5 minutes, until the bottom is toasty and golden. Flip the sandwiches, cover with the foil and heavy skillet, and cook the other side for another 3-5 minutes, until the sandwich is crispy and the cheese is nice and melted.

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Happy Birthday, 'Murica: What to cook for July 4th weekend
Steamed Eggs with Crispy Pork
Zongzi Cantonese Style Rice Dumplings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

26 Comments

  1. Cali says

    So, the original Cuban sandwich originated around Key West, but was brought to Tampa (Ybor City) back around the mid 1880’s. Due to Ybor City’s proximity to the Italian district of the time, the sandwich would frequently have salami on it in addition to the pork & ham. It is still very common to get a Cuban sandwich in Tampa that has genoa salami on it. It is so good! Whenever I go to St Pete I try one at a new place. It’s a great way to explore and try all the mom & pop diners that serve them.

    Reply

  2. Marlena L Freeman says


    The CUBANOS you photographed look fabulous but I have to really object to the pepperoni-it doesn’t even look right and it seems to me it would overwhelm the flavor, in particular, of the ham. I adore these sandwiches when made right and if you’re ever in the North Bay area of San Francisco you simply must go to SOL FOOD, in San Rafael. Stupendous!!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Marlena, you are right regarding the pepperoni – it is not authentic but I like it in addition to the ham. For authenticity, definitely use ham only :) Thanks for the tip on Sol food – I have to check that out!

      Reply

  3. Fred Rickson says

    Yes, it’s the bread. After five years, for a month each year, in the Florida Keys, I can attest to the bread being a mainstay for a “real” Cuban sandwich. Local folks are proud of it. And, the bread stinks…think soft, tasteless, Wonder Bread. Think cake flour used to make bread. Any bread with even a little structure would be better. I cook, I bake, and Cuban bread just doesn’t cut it.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Fred, I agree that the cuban bread does not have much structure to it but toasted with butter and the rest of the ingredients, it’s fabulously delicious!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables