Home » Recipes » Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls

By 17 Comments

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

We don’t like wasting food. As food lovers and food bloggers, it’s pretty much tantamount to a crime.

Sarah and I once had friends over for dinner, and we juiced half a lemon. At the end of the night during cleanup, one of said friends picked up the lonely second lemon half, and–in all seriousness–asked if he should throw it away. Needless to say, looks were exchanged between me and Sarah and some friendly yet impassioned mom-like berating ensued.

That’s a bit of a “worst-case scenario” story, but in general, you’ve probably noticed that we’re all about preserving and maximizing ingredients. We’re all about always using chicken carcasses to make stock, we’ve been known to make some pretty great lard for Chinese pastry recipes with discarded pork fat, and we always make a point to set aside ingredients that we don’t use for another application. That lemon half I mentioned earlier? That would probably be zested for something, juiced for something else, and then the shell of the lemon would be thrown into a glass of water for an extra vitamin C kick. That’s just how we do it.

We recently posted a salmon recipe, and, lo and behold, in the kitchen we ended up with a deliciously crisped yet entirely superfluous piece of golden crsipy salmon skin sitting on a plate. For anyone who doesn’t know it, crispy salmon skin is DELICIOUS. The trick is plenty of oil, high heat when you’re searing, and a strong sense of self-control so as to not excessively move the salmon around.

Salmon Fillet

What you get is crispy, salmon-y goodness, that is perfect with rice, avocado, and a drizzle of soy sauce. All were things that we had on hand, and they made for a pretty fantastic chef’s snack. So we decided to photograph it, and voila! New recipe!

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

(Bonus points if you serve it with roasted nori sheets, which, unfortunately we didn’t have on hand. Poor man’s sushi roll, anyone?)

In conclusion, the lesson of the day is, maximize your ingredients, y’all! Chances are, you paid good money for an expensive piece of salmon, so you should enjoy every last bit of it.

You’ll need:

  • Salmon filet with the skin on, or a piece of trimmed salmon skin
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • Soy sauce, to taste

Prepare your salmon skin. You can sear a piece of salmon with the skin-on, saving the salmon filet for other pursuits. Just sear the salmon on each side in a pan over medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of oil until just cooked through.

Searing Salmon

Or you can pre-trim a piece of salmon to remove the skin, and fry that. If you use the latter method, you’ll want to heat a pan or cast-iron skillet with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat, and fry the salmon skin until it’s golden and crisp.

Once the salmon skin is cooked, set it aside to cool slightly. Slice the salmon skin into thin strips.

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Portion out the cooked rice into bowls, and top each one with some sliced avocado and a handful of crispy salmon skin. Drizzle with soy sauce to taste.

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls with roasted nori sheets if you have them on hand, and dig into an easy, pared down, yet epically delicious meal.

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls, by thewoksoflife.com

Add those roasted nori sheets and get a deconstructed crispy salmon skin roll!

4.67 from 3 votes

Crispy Salmon Skin Rice Bowls

Pay for sushi or make your own crispy salmon skin bowl? what you get is crispy salmon skin goodness, perfect with rice, avocado, and a drizzle of soy sauce.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: salmon skin
Servings: 2
Calories: 483kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • Salmon filet with the skin on (or a piece of trimmed salmon skin)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 1 avocado (sliced)
  • Soy sauce (to taste)

Instructions

  • Prepare your salmon skin. You can sear a piece of salmon with the skin-on, saving the salmon filet for other pursuits. Just sear the salmon on each side in a pan over medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of oil until just cooked through. Or you can pre-trim a piece of salmon to remove the skin, and fry that. If you use the latter method, you’ll want to heat a pan or cast-iron skillet with 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat, and fry the salmon skin until it’s golden and crisp.
  • Once the salmon skin is cooked, set it aside to cool slightly. Slice the salmon skin into thin strips. Portion out the cooked rice into bowls, and top each one with some sliced avocado and a handful of salmon skin. Drizzle with soy sauce to taste. Serve with roasted nori sheets if you have them on hand, and dig into an easy, pared down, yet epically delicious meal.

Nutrition

Calories: 483kcal | Carbohydrates: 54g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 524mg | Potassium: 701mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 145IU | Vitamin C: 10.1mg | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

17 Comments

  1. Amy says

    5 stars
    This looks yummy! I’ve been doing this for years because we eat it all!!! I have been cooking the skin under the broiler which gives both chewy and crunchy textures. Frying will give me a crispier finish!
    I use my ‘salmon bacon bits’ sprinkled on top or in spicy salmon rolls. I will try this rice bowl for sure! Thanks for sharing.

  2. Lita Watson says

    Your dish looks so amazing! Do you think if we want to add spice and crunch, watercress will be a great addition to our salmon skin roll? I see it’s highly nutritious.

  3. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    Hi guys!
    We really wanted to start clapping, reading this post:) The example of the lemon-half shows how much you appreciate food and how much you respect it. And of course we respect that ourselves as well:)
    As for the yummy recipe, what’s not to like in this one? Easy, simple and delicious! M-m-mmm! Can’t wait to try it out!
    Sending you guys our love,
    Mirella and Panos

  4. Race View B&B says

    We’re enjoying this for dinner tonight. Love the salmon and avocado combo! Super yummy!!! We catch our salmon just off the coast near our home between Canada and the US. Please, please, please advocate whenever you can for salmon habitat protection. Using nori as a ‘substitute’ is just not the same.
    I sliced my fillet into medallions and fried it. The skin got crispy. The salmon was done perfectly and has such an amazing flavour.
    It would be a tragedy if our salmon disappeared. I love that you create recipes and hi light our amazing West Coast Salmon! Thanks!

    • Kaitlin says

      Hello, Yay! Amazing that you used fresh caught salmon–jealous! I’ll have to read up on the finer points of salmon preservation. Our personal first step is to try to eat it less often and really savor wild caught salmon when we do! Appreciate seeing people who are really committed to protecting fish habitats and populations. <3

  6. Michelle says

    I agree with you. I try to avoid wasting and use creativity. I use all greens tops, bottoms, fibrous parts of veggies to prepare soups; sometimes the color is weird but it is always good. Recently I made a huge amount of broth with a old hen and pork bones with meat with coriander roots, star anise, tops of leeks and other stuff. Though the meat was tough after the cooking , I used it with a mix of onions, carrot, celery and other herbs to make a cream soup. It was so rich tasting that I used it to enrich a sauce for some pork. It was awesome.

  7. AmberS says

    This looks delicious!
    Why would someone throw away half a lemon?? I don’t think I could be friends with that person anymore! ??

  8. Mary says

    4 stars
    I often do exactly this with the salmon skin and sometimes use ponzu sauce rather than soy sauce. It’s also a reminder of how wasteful our society has become especially when stats say up to 30% of food purchased goes to the dump. If ever I find I have too much food to consume before it goes off I will make a pot of soup or some other dish and deliver it to a few people in the neighborhood–like the young busy mother next door or the elderly couple down the street. I just call and explain I’ve got too much and ask if they want it. A finished dish is easier to give away. Thanks for this reminder to waste nothing.

