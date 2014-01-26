The Woks of Life

Crispy Duck Wrap

Crispy Duck Wrap

By

This crispy duck wrap dish is a bit more complicated than most, but it’s worth it. The duck legs are braised to perfection, de-boned and then wrapped in a scallion pancake blanket and pan-fried until crispy. We used the braising liquid to make a French style sauce making the dish a luxurious dinner.

If you have a long afternoon to spend hanging out and making dinner, give this recipe a go. You can also leave out the vegetables, try making smaller rolls and serve them as appetizers.

Be sure to check out Judy’s more authentic Roasted Braised whole duck recipe!

For the filling:

For the wrap:

  •  1 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra flour for rolling
  •  ¼ cup hot water
  •  2 tablespoons cold water
  • 3 tablespoons chopped scallion

For the vegetables:

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 ½ cup Fava Beans (can substitute edamame, peas, or even mashed potatoes)
  • 2 cloves chopped garlic
  • Fresh ground white pepper
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • Scallion and cilantro, to garnish

 

Pat the duck dry with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown the duck on both sides.

Add the anise, five spice, tangerine, peppercorns, cloves, bay leaves, and garlic. Toast the spices for a minute.

DSC_0008

DSC_0056

Add the wine, water, soy, hoisin, and ground bean sauce. Cover and simmer/braise for another 90 minutes, turning the duck legs once or twice during the cooking process. Set aside to cool and reserve the braising liquid. Julienne the scallions and set aside.

Make the wrap dough by mixing the flour and hot water. Add the cold water and knead for a couple minutes. Form into a ball, cover in plastic wrap, and set aside.

Debone the duck. There should just be a leg and thighbone, as well as a tendon on the leg and the joint bone between the leg and the thigh.

Separate the dough into 3 equal portions. Roll out the wrap into a 5 by 13-inch rectangle.

DSC_0409

Brush lightly with oil.

DSC_0414

Sprinkle with some chopped scallion.

DSC_0427

Fold each end of the dough towards the middle, so that you have three layers. Brush the top with oil and fold in half again.

DSC_0447

Brush with oil, and fold in half for a last time. Roll the dough out into another rectangle, about 6 inches by 10 inches.

DSC_0460

Place one portion of duck in the middle, along with some julienned scallion and a drizzle of the reserved sauce from the cooking pot.

DSC_0475

Fold over like a burrito and make sure everything is sealed.

DSC_0488

Now you can start on the vegetables. Heat a wok over medium heat with 1 tablespoon oil. Add the beans, garlic, pepper, and salt, and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook for another minute. Add the water and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the beans are softened and most of the liquid is gone. Mash the beans. Sautee the carrots in a bit of oil and salt until tender.

While all of that is happening, heat a quarter cup of oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Fry the wraps until brown and crispy.

DSC_0501

Warm some of the reserved braising liquid. Plate the vegetables and the wraps. Drizzle with sauce. Garnish with scallion and cilantro and serve.

DSC_0529

16 Comments

  3. Marybelle says

    Thank you Bill for a delicious recipe! After 20 years in China, I moved to Ireland. Everything is wonderful here but I really miss Chinese food! This afternoon I took the time to make this and it was worth every bite! Watch out Irish ducks! :-)

    Reply

      • Bill says

        Hi Marybelle, Glad to hear you liked it! The label on the Koon Chun jar is Mó yuán shì 磨原豉 or in Cantonese, we call it meen see jeung and both translate pretty literally to ground bean sauce. It is made of soy beans and wheat starch and is a tasty addition to many dishes. Thanks for your question!

        Reply

  4. Danae says

    I just discovered your blog, and I’m in Foodie heaven , this looks soooo amazingly delicious want to eat it right now, I’ve been checking out a lot of your other recipes which look equally delicious, great blog can’t wait to see what’s coming up next!!!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Karielle, glad you found us and thanks for the kind words. Don’t forget to sign up for our email list so you get the latest updates!

      Reply

  7. Erin says

    I love this! I recently cooked a whole duck and have been looking for ways to use the left overs. I also went out and bought Shaoxing wine after seeing it in so many of your recipes, i can’t wait to try it.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Erin, Thanks for your comments. This is definitely an east meets west dish that uses some concepts from French cooking and definitely a labor of love. I’m working on a whole duck post soon so stayed tuned!

      Reply

