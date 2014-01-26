This crispy duck wrap dish is a bit more complicated than most, but it’s worth it. The duck legs are braised to perfection, de-boned and then wrapped in a scallion pancake blanket and pan-fried until crispy. We used the braising liquid to make a French style sauce making the dish a luxurious dinner.

If you have a long afternoon to spend hanging out and making dinner, give this recipe a go. You can also leave out the vegetables, try making smaller rolls and serve them as appetizers.

Be sure to check out Judy’s more authentic Roasted Braised whole duck recipe!

For the filling:

For the wrap:

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra flour for rolling

¼ cup hot water

2 tablespoons cold water

3 tablespoons chopped scallion

For the vegetables:

1 tablespoon oil

1 ½ cup Fava Beans (can substitute edamame, peas, or even mashed potatoes)

2 cloves chopped garlic

Fresh ground white pepper

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

2 cups water

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

Scallion and cilantro, to garnish

Pat the duck dry with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown the duck on both sides.

Add the anise, five spice, tangerine, peppercorns, cloves, bay leaves, and garlic. Toast the spices for a minute.

Add the wine, water, soy, hoisin, and ground bean sauce. Cover and simmer/braise for another 90 minutes, turning the duck legs once or twice during the cooking process. Set aside to cool and reserve the braising liquid. Julienne the scallions and set aside.

Make the wrap dough by mixing the flour and hot water. Add the cold water and knead for a couple minutes. Form into a ball, cover in plastic wrap, and set aside.

Debone the duck. There should just be a leg and thighbone, as well as a tendon on the leg and the joint bone between the leg and the thigh.

Separate the dough into 3 equal portions. Roll out the wrap into a 5 by 13-inch rectangle.

Brush lightly with oil.

Sprinkle with some chopped scallion.

Fold each end of the dough towards the middle, so that you have three layers. Brush the top with oil and fold in half again.

Brush with oil, and fold in half for a last time. Roll the dough out into another rectangle, about 6 inches by 10 inches.

Place one portion of duck in the middle, along with some julienned scallion and a drizzle of the reserved sauce from the cooking pot.

Fold over like a burrito and make sure everything is sealed.

Now you can start on the vegetables. Heat a wok over medium heat with 1 tablespoon oil. Add the beans, garlic, pepper, and salt, and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook for another minute. Add the water and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the beans are softened and most of the liquid is gone. Mash the beans. Sautee the carrots in a bit of oil and salt until tender.

While all of that is happening, heat a quarter cup of oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Fry the wraps until brown and crispy.

Warm some of the reserved braising liquid. Plate the vegetables and the wraps. Drizzle with sauce. Garnish with scallion and cilantro and serve.