Creamy Roasted Choy Sum Pesto Pasta

Published: Last Updated:
By 11 Comments

Aaarggghh!!!! @#[email protected]$^%*&@#$*)!

Yeah, so obstreperous yelling and profanity are generally not the best problem solving tools. But at the risk of setting a poor example for all the little Timmy’s out there, $%$#%#*% @#(@$*%WR#$*(!

Some of you might have noticed yesterday an alarming baby blue screen where our site should have been, saying our site was “unavailable.” The short story? Our traffic has been steadily increasing over the past couple weeks (yay!), but that has resulted in technical issues galore (blurggggg). So we recently upgraded to a VPS service, which basically means that we now have our own little private corner in the mysterious world of the Interweb. The migration from our annoyingly crowded shared server to this new cushy virtual private server, however, led to some downtime on the site. Thus…expletives.

Hopefully, however, that will be the last of our hosting headaches.

Sigh.

Ok. Recipe.

we love a good stir-fried choy sum but this choy sum recipe is a little different. An eccentric. Born of the desire to explore the hitherto under-explored possibilities of the overflow of Chinese greens in our market right now. Our usual employment of such vegetables usually involves either a hot pan of garlic and oil, a bowl of noodle soup, or a confluence of ginger, scallion, and soy. But what if you treated it–the “it” being, in this case, choy sum or “yu choy”–like a broccoli rabe, or any other normal everyday supermarket leafy green? What if you zapped it in your shiny new Nutri Bullet (after a lifetime of overly cheap, mediocre blenders, this thing has been a godsend) and made it into a pesto? I roasted these leafies in the oven until the stems were tender and the leaves bore a resemblance to that most faddy of foods–the kale chip. Then I pureed it with lemon juice and garlic into a kind of pesto. Combined with cream, sweet onions, crunchy sunflower seeds, and fettuccine, it’s just about as far away from those Chinese rice plates and soups as you can get.

By the way, I fully expected this to be a massive failure.

It wasn’t. Why make “kale pesto” when you can use this infinitely sweeter, more tender vegetable? Without the weird and unpleasant irony teeth coating of spinach, or the bitterness of broccoli rabe? If you find yourself struggling to find new uses for your choy sum, give this one a try.

creamy-choy-sum-pasta

You’ll need:

  • ½ pound choy sum, washed thoroughly
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and pepper
  • ½ pound dried fettucine (any long pasta will work)
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • 3 cloves garlic, divided
  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • a big pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
  • ½ cup toasted sunflower seeds (substitute toasted pine nuts, walnuts, pecans, etc)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for your pasta. Keep the choy sum whole and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Creamy Roasted Choy Sum Pesto Pasta, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast until just starting to char, 15 minutes, turning the veggies once, halfway through baking.

Creamy Roasted Choy Sum Pesto Pasta, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, cook your pasta until 1 minute less than fully cooked. Set aside a cup of pasta water and drain the rest.

Transfer your roasted choy sum to a food processor with the juice of half a lemon, a clove of garlic, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Pulse until well blended.

In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon of olive oil and add the onion and 2 cloves chopped garlic. Cook down until golden and tender, 7 minutes. Add the cream, pasta, choy sum mixture, lemon zest, and crushed red pepper flakes. Stir all together. Loosen it up with some of the reserved pasta water if necessary, and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve sprinkled with Parmesan and toasted sunflower seeds.

toasted-sunflower-seeds

Creamy Roasted Choy Sum Pesto Pasta, by thewoksoflife.com

creamy-pesto-pasta

choy-sum-pasta

choy-pesto-pasta

Try some of our other Chinese fusion pasta recipe which include Spicy Numbing Cacio e Pepe, or Soy Sauce Butter Pasta with Shrimp and Shiitakes they are both eclectic and so good!

 

Roasted tender chinese greens make a delicious pesto with lemon juice and garlic that goes great over pasta.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Noodles ad Pasta
Cuisine: American/Chinese
Keyword: choy sum pesto
Servings: 3
Calories: 679kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • ½ pound choy sum (225g, washed thoroughly)
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and pepper
  • ½ pound fettucine (any long pasta will work)
  • ½ lemon (juiced)
  • 3 cloves garlic (divided)
  • ½ cup onion (finely chopped)
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  • a big pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (or to taste)
  • ½ cup toasted sunflower seeds (substitute toasted pine nuts, walnuts, pecans, etc.)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for your pasta. Keep the choy sum whole and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast until just starting to char, 15 minutes, turning the veggies once, halfway through baking. While that’s happening, cook your pasta until 1 minute less than fully cooked. Set aside a cup of pasta water and drain the rest.
  • Transfer your roasted choy sum to a food processor with the juice of half a lemon, a clove of garlic, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Pulse until well blended.
  • In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon o33f olive oil and add the onion and 2 cloves chopped garlic. Cook down until golden and tender, 7 minutes. Add the cream, pasta, choy sum mixture, lemon zest, and crushed red pepper flakes. Stir all together. Loosen it up with some of the reserved pasta water if necessary, and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve sprinkled with Parmesan and toasted sunflower seeds.

Nutrition

Calories: 679kcal | Carbohydrates: 68g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 39g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 118mg | Sodium: 829mg | Potassium: 434mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 8215IU | Vitamin C: 111mg | Calcium: 264mg | Iron: 4mg

11 Comments

  2. okiegirl says

    5 stars
    I’ve been eyeballing this recipe for a very long time since I love yu choy. Finally got around to making it tonight and … WOW. That pesto is really something special that I suspect I will use in other ways as well. I had closer to 3/4 lbs of yu choy so did need the cup of pasta water to loosen it up. Next time (and there definitely will be a next time) the extra yu choy probably will be sliced and added at the end of sauteing the onion and garlic. I added some cooked shrimp at the end. I’m still licking my lips!

    Thank you for another winner!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      So glad you liked this one, okiegirl! And that you’ve bubbled it back up––I’d quite forgotten about it but I’ll have to make it again soon!

      Reply

  5. Andi @ The Weary Chef says

    This is brilliant, and I wouldn’t have thought of it myself! I’m sure it’s delicious and healthy too.

    I recently upgraded to VPS too. I didn’t plan it out well and did the upgrade right in the middle of the day thinking it would be seamless or fast or, well, I just didn’t really think. My site was down for about one painful hour, but all is well now. I hope your technical problems are (mostly) over, and congratulations on the growth!

    Reply

