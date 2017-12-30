The Woks of Life

Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Cream Cheese Wontons––yet another marriage of American and Chinese cuisines in one addictive, hilariously retro appetizer.

Until the fateful day on which I blogged this recipe, my relationship with cream cheese wontons had long been distant. When my family would indulge in the guilty pleasure that is a Chinese buffet (an American institution), I would see them in the steam trays next to the plump, pillowy dumplings and the fried sugar donuts. Which two things do you think I ended up putting on my plate?

The reason for this? The cream cheese wontons were usually labeled, “crab rangoon,” which is basically a cream cheese wonton with imitation crab added to the filling. Not big on seafood as a kid, I avoided them all together.

So yes. The first time a cream cheese wonton ever touched my lips (ha) was actually not that long ago. I have a friend who is quite well-regarded at his local Chinese takeout place in Manhattan’s Chinatown (I blame his routine $5 tips), and when we were picking up dinner one night, the proprietor threw in a free carton of these crispy fried cream cheese wontons. One bite, and I finally knew what I’d been missing.

This recipe is super simple to make––you can serve your cream cheese wontons with the dipping sauce I’ve made here, or you can serve them with duck sauce (which, incidentally, has more to do with these than it has to do with duck).

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

You can also make these into those “crab rangoons” I was talking about, by stirring crab––imitation or the real thing––into the filling.

On to the recipe!

For the wontons:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 4 scallions, finely chopped
  • 1 pack wonton wrappers
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

For the dipping sauce:

Make the wonton filling by combining the cream cheese, sugar, salt, and scallions.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Now it’s time to assemble the wontons. Yay!

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how to do it: Take each wrapper, and dampen the outer edges with a thin layer of water.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Place a teaspoon of the cream cheese filling in the middle…

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

And fold in half into a triangle.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the two corners on the long side of the triangle together, and seal with another dab of water.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue until all the wontons are assembled.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a couple inches of vegetable oil in a small pot until it reaches 375 degrees F. Fry the wontons in batches––about 2 minutes per batch––until golden brown.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Definitely use a small pot for this and fry in multiple batches; you’ll use much less oil!

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Make the dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients, and serve with the wontons.

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy these everyone!

And for those of you who like this recipe and want to try something similar, or if you like a more substantial wonton filling, give this fried wonton recipe a try!

Cream Cheese Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com
Cream Cheese Wontons

Cream Cheese Wontons are a classic marriage of Chinese and American cuisines into one addictive appetizer, and they're dead simple to make at home.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time1 hr 20 mins
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Chinese American
Servings: 12
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the wontons:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese (225g)
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 4 scallions (finely chopped)
  • 1 pack wonton wrappers
  • Vegetable oil (for frying)

For the dipping sauce:

Instructions

  • Make the wonton filling by combining the cream cheese, sugar, salt, and scallions.
  • Assemble the wontons. Take each wrapper, and dampen the outer edges with a thin layer of water. Place a teaspoon of the cream cheese filling in the middle, and fold in half into a triangle. Bring the two corners on the long side of the triangle together, and seal with another dab of water. Continue until all the wontons are assembled.
  • Heat a couple inches of vegetable oil in a small pot until it reaches 375 degrees F. Fry the wontons in batches––about 2 minutes per batch––until golden brown. Definitely use a small pot for this and fry in multiple batches; you’ll use much less oil!
  • Make the dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients, and serve with the wontons.

Notes

Recipe makes about 3 dozen wontons.

Nutrition

Calories: 220kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 24mg | Sodium: 465mg | Potassium: 71mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 300IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 39mg | Iron: 1.4mg

 

27 Comments

  1. Sri says

    Hi,

    If I want to add real crabmeat, how much should I put in for this recipe?

    Any other thing to add to offset the powerful crab taste?

    Thank you for this recipe.

    Sri

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Jane, yes you can! Just make sure they are tightly covered so they don’t dry out in the fridge. Also place them on a baking sheet 1 cm apart so that they don’t stick together!

      Reply

  3. Vicki says


    We host an annual ‘Bacon Fest’ where everyone brings a bacon themed dish and votes on their favorite dish. I made these adding crispy cooked bacon to the cheese mixture. My dish won this year’s Bacon Fest! :)

    Reply

