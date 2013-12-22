The Woks of Life

Cranberry Orange Cookies

Published: Last Updated:
By 3 Comments

The house is officially occupied again! We’ve all made the pilgrimage back to NJ for Christmas, and the holiday shenanigans have officially started. We barely had time to remove the thin layer of dust on the furniture and crank up the heat and hot water before it was time to break out the butter and crank out six dozen cookies for the annual neighborhood cookie exchange.

Knowing that the chocolate chip, peppermint, and sugar cookies would probably already be covered, we wanted to do something a little different this year. These cranberry orange cookies fit the bill. They’re slightly tart from the fresh cranberries, off-setting the sweetness of the cookie dough.

You’ll need:

  • 2 cups fresh or dried cranberries
  • 2 sticks softened butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • 3 tablespoons cranberry or orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 ¼ cups flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grab those cranberries and give them a rinse if using fresh.

DSC_0276

Chop them up. Now would be a good time to employ a food processor. The old-fashioned way is fine, but those suckers tend roll around and end up on the floor if you’re not careful. Go for the food processor if you’ve got it.

DSC_0287

Set the chopped cranberries aside for later.

DSC_0294

In a large bowl or mixer, add the two sugars.

DSC_0298

And the butter. Lots of it. Normally, I would be severely disturbed by this amount of butter, but this recipe makes about six dozen cookies, so it gets distributed. Plus, the cranberries make them sort of healthy. Ahem. Beat it all together until smooth.

DSC_0299

Beat in the egg until well combined.

DSC_0307

Then zest an orange.

DSC_0308

…and beat it in along with the juice and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.

DSC_0310

Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, until well combined. Then stir in the cranberries.

DSC_0319

Scrape the sides of the bowl to make sure everything is well-combined.

DSC_0322

Finally, drop about 2 teaspoons of dough per cookie on a baking sheet, and space them at least 1 ½ inches apart.

DSC_0325

Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until the edges are just slightly golden.

DSC_0331

DSC_0021

4 from 1 vote

Cranberry Orange Cookies

These cranberry orange cookies are both tart and sweet, perfect for sharing during the holidays.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: cranberry orange cookies
Servings: 30
Calories: 171kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh or dried cranberries
  • 2 sticks butter (softened)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • 3 tablespoons cranberry juice (or orange juice)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 ¼ cups flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Chop up your cranberries. In a large bowl or mixer, cream the butter, sugar, and brown sugar together until smooth. Beat in the egg until well combined. Then beat in the orange zest, juice, and vanilla.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, until well combined. Stir in the cranberries.
  • Drop about 2 teaspoons of dough per cookie on a baking sheet, and space them at least 1 ½ inches apart. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until the edges are just slightly golden.

Notes

Makes about 5 dozen (30 servings of 3 cookies each).

Nutrition

Calories: 171kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 22mg | Sodium: 81mg | Potassium: 26mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 196IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 1mg

3 Comments

  1. Verna says

    4 stars
    I made these the other day. The family loved the taste! Are these cookies suppose to be soft and chewy OR thin and crispy?

    • Sarah says

      Hey Verna, the cookies came out soft and a little chewy when I made them. If they were thin and crispy, chances are the butter was extra soft when you mixed it into the dough––does that sound accurate?

