Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce & Garlic

Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce & Garlic

by:
8 Comments
Chinese-style Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce and Garlic

When it comes to this cooked lettuce with garlic oyster sauce, simplicity is the name of the game. Once you prepare this easy recipe, it’ll become clear that you don’t need to over-work for a tasty dish.

Cooked Lettuce? 

Yes, cooked lettuce! In Chinese cuisine, cooking lettuce is not unusual. Actually, it’s more often cooked than served raw.

In fact, stir-fried lettuce is a cherished “good luck” recipe served around Chinese New Year. In Chinese, the word for lettuce is shēngcài (生菜) in Mandarin or saung choy in Cantonese. It’s actually a homonym for shēngcái (生财), which means “to make money.” 

So, eating lettuce symbolizes wealth and prosperity! 

We’ve also found that cooking lettuce is a great way to add variety to our summer diet, particularly when we buy those 3-packs of romaine lettuce hearts. We can enjoy some of it in salads, and some of it cooked as a side dish. 

If you’re getting tired of the same old romaine lettuce salads, try this cooked romaine lettuce recipe, and see what you think! 

An Easy, Low-Impact Recipe

In the summertime, I love blanching vegetables. The easier the better. Also, I get to spend less time over the hot stove when it’s humid and hot outside. 

This recipe requires just 6 ingredients (one of which is water). All you have to do is blanch the lettuce in boiling water, make a sauce, and pour it over the top. 

It’s one of the fastest vegetable dishes you’ll ever make, and also one of the tastiest! The oyster sauce gives the dish a rich umami, and the garlic gives it a sharp zing, while soy sauce adds saltiness as well as savoriness. 

Chinese-style Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce and Garlic

The result is light yet satisfying, with a surprising flavor impact. 

Let’s talk about how to make it. 

Recipe Instructions

Separate the romaine into individual leaves. Wash the leaves clean, paying special attention to the base of the stems, which hold the most dirt! Drain, leaving the leaves whole. 

Washed romaine lettuce leaves in metal bowl

Bring a pot of water to a boil. 

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the minced garlic…

Minced garlic and oil in small saucepan

And the light soy sauce, oyster sauce and 3 tablespoons of water. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and then turn off the heat. Set aside. 

Garlic, oyster sauce, soy sauce, oil, and water in pan

When your water is boiling, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, along with the romaine lettuce leaves.

The small amount of added oil will give the lettuce a shiny, more appetizing appearance.

Cook for about 20 seconds, to lightly wilt the lettuce.

Blanching lettuce in water with oil

Immediately scoop them out of the pot. Drain off any excess water, and lay them on a serving plate. 

Pour the sauce over the top.

Pouring sauce over blanched romaine lettuce leaves

Serve immediately. This makes a great easy side dish anytime of year, but especially during the summer!

Chinese-style Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce and Garlic
5 from 2 votes

Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce & Garlic

This Chinese-style Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce and Garlic is an easy alternative way to prepare romaine, with just 6 ingredients!
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese-style Cooked Lettuce with Oyster Sauce and Garlic
serves: 3
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Separate the romaine into individual leaves. Wash the leaves clean, paying special attention to the base of the stems, which hold the most dirt! Drain, leaving the leaves whole.
  • Bring a pot of water to a boil.
  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the minced garlic, light soy sauce, oyster sauce and 3 tablespoons of water. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and then turn off the heat. Set aside.
  • When your water is boiling, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, along with the romaine lettuce leaves. Cook for about 20 seconds, to lightly wilt the lettuce. Immediately scoop them out of the pot. Drain off any excess water, and lay them on a serving plate
  • Pour the sauce over the top, and serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 149kcal (7%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 11g (55%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 2g Sodium: 508mg (21%) Potassium: 265mg (8%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 8231IU (165%) Vitamin C: 5mg (6%) Calcium: 42mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

8 Comments

  1. Lana says

    5 stars
    Very simple and tasty. Fantastic recipe.

    Question: would Bibb Lettuce (Boston Live Lettuce) work well with this method in this recipe? We prefer the nutritional value in Bibb Lettuce.

    Reply

    • n says

      I’ve been microwaving Romaine hearts for quite some time now because of laziness (and heat waves) and it works fine. It’s not nearly as nice as sauteeing or blanching, of course, but give it a shot and see what you think?

      I rinse and separate the leaves, drain the water, and toss it in the microwave for about 2min total, placing the leaves in a ring on a plate, or offsetting the plate/bowl and shifting its position halfway through. This helps counter the inherent unevenness of microwaving.

      Reply

  4. Flora says

    Yes! More of these simple, classic dishes. My parents would do iceberg lettuce with oil and soy sauce as veggies on vacation on a propane stove in a hotel room.

    Reply

  5. Darlene Chan says

    Makes me nostalgic! My mom did a simpler version — and always with iceberg lettuce. She just stir fried in a small amount of oil with salt. Simple and wonderful. I will try your recipe though!

    Reply

Thank

You!

