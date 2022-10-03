The Cookbook is Almost Here – Sneak Peeks! 

We’re getting closer to November 1, the day our cookbook will finally be in your hands! We couldn’t be more thrilled, and it’s a good time to share some extra tidbits about the book.

What’s more, we’ve got other posts planned over the next month to share behind the scenes from the book development process, so this is just post #1!

What have we been up to?

We’ve been pretty quiet since we revealed the cover back in April, but time flies! It’s hard to believe we’ll be in 2023 soon. (Side note: my and Sarah’s childhoods called—our memories may now be classified as a “period film.”)

Behind the scenes, we’ve been having chats with our publisher about getting a few events and fun appearances squared away, as well as putting together a little surprise for folks who pre-order (or already pre-ordered) the book! More on that soon!

PLUS we’ve officially gotten our hands on two advance copies! Of course we’ve been showing them to friends and family, and we’re already using the book regularly in our own kitchen! I believe soy sauce and grease spots have officially landed—the sign of a well-loved cookbook!

Pre-order your copy now to get it on or close to November 1! We are so grateful to any of you who may have already pre-ordered a copy—or a few copies for loved ones. If you haven’t grabbed yours yet, pre-order it to secure your copy on or close to pub date! Why pre-order? We explain why here. We know that everyone has their own preferred way of getting their favorite reads, so here’s a quick reference to everywhere our cookbook is available. If you’re in the U.S., you can pre-order from any of the retailers below! Amazon Barnes & Noble Books A Million Bookshop.org IndieBound Penguin Random House If you live outside of the U.S., pre-order at the Book Depository (link below), which ships FREE internationally, or check Amazon in your home country! Book Depository

So what’s in the cookbook?

When we set out to write this book, we wanted it to be comprehensive—the recipes that we’ve loved from our grandparents and parents, plus some newer recipes we’ve learned to love more recently.

It’s why we ultimately settled on “Chinese recipes to know and love from a Chinese American family” as the book’s subtitle. It’s the perfect encapsulation of what we strived to do with this book.

Photo credit: Christine Han Photography

These are the dishes and recipes that have made us who we are today—as a family and as individuals. We’ve woven in “mom’s homecooking” type Chinese recipes, familiar American Chinese dishes from our family’s restaurant days, regional recipes from our travels in China, and some new ideas for weeknight dinners. We hope you all will be able to see yourselves in these pages—in the food and also in the stories.

Here’s an official rundown of what’s inside! We’re not spoiling all the fun though, so these are just chapters, not the full list of recipes.

The Woks of Life Cookbook: Table of Contents Dim Sum – More tea, please! Starters – Often served cold, but it’s just the warm-up Noodles – A literal lifeline Rice – We will panic without it Poultry & Eggs – Don’t you dare waste that bird Pork, Beef & Lamb – Classics that never get old Fish & Shellfish – Getting it right every time Vegetables & Tofu – When you don’t miss the meat Soups & Stocks – More than an egg drop in the bucket Sauces – Everything’s better with sauce Desserts & Sweet Things – A final helping of nostalgia

Soon, you’ll be able to see a selection of sample recipes on Amazon and other book selling sites for your perusal…

But we’re sharing them here first!!!

A brand new mapo tofu recipe with velveted meat and a liberal sprinkling of fermented black beans!

Our classic beef and broccoli recipe—always a comforting sight, and the most ordered dish at our grandparents (Bill’s parents) old Chinese restaurant!

We have vegetarian workarounds for many recipes, and veggie forward recipes like this mushroom mei fun!

This is one of our new favorite salads—spicy, crunchy, and refreshing!

A classic dumpling recipe never goes out of style. We have plenty more tips to go along with the recipe—different ways to cook them, tips for making them ahead, and more!

Right alongside the showstoppers, we have simple and delicious recipes for the regular weeknight rotation, like this hand-shredded chicken!

It’s so exciting to finally be able to share some real glimpses of this book with everyone!

But wait–there’s more! pre-order surprise! If you’ve already ordered a copy or plan to order one any time before the release date, you’ll get access to some of the great content that ended up on the cutting room floor. We will share more details on that soon, but as long as you have proof of purchase before the publication date, you’ll be able to download the pre-order gift through our publisher! Stay tuned!

Cookbook FAQs

How many recipes will I get?

There are 100 recipes, packed with information and techniques to make sure they’re a success, as well as make ahead tips.

In fact, our editor mentioned that our recipe style is on the wordier side—that’s because we’re so used to providing detail in our recipes to help our readers feel confident reproducing them!

Plus, with two sometimes-anxiety-ridden millennials in the mix, we want to make sure we’re preventing any mid-recipe would-be panic attacks.

Are they all new recipes?

80 of them are new! 20 of the recipes are our most tried and true reader favorites on the blog—recipes the book couldn’t be without. Some of those 20 have new tips and adjustments for even better results.

What types of recipes are included?

We worked hard to include a comprehensive cross-section of the Chinese food we love—from Shanghai to Guangdong to Sichuan to Yunnan, and of course, America! We feel the book encapsulates what you all love about The Woks of Life.

What do I do if I have a question about a cookbook recipe?

We knew that questions would inevitably come up as people use the cookbook, so will have a 100% dedicated cookbook page for all of your questions, triumphs, and other miscellaneous comments! There’s a QR code in the book that leads to it, and we’re planning for it to go live on November 1! You didn’t think we’d leave you hanging in a comment-free Wild West did you?

Did you take the photos?

Yes! We took the majority of the photos with an exception of some that were taken by photographer Christine Han. We couldn’t always be behind the camera!

She also helped us with some of the more technically challenging shoots like the wide shot of our dim sum spread. Pulling off all of those fresh dim sum dishes at the same time was enough of a task—it was great having a professional photographer on hand for that particular shoot.

We also spent a day with her in Chinatown, which is where we took all of the jazzy shots of us, which in book lingo are “lifestyle shots.” Très fancy.

Will there be book signing events?

We’ll likely be doing a handful of small events—in-person and virtual—but locations and other details are still in the works! We will share information as soon as we can.

We are also already signing bookplates to make sure that some independent book stores are supplied with signed copies! When was the last time a book had four authors? ;)

Will ordering from a specific source benefit The Woks of Life more?

We’ve gotten this question a handful of times, and the truth is that sales from any source are just as beneficial so it’s really up to you! It’s always a good idea to support your local bookstore.

I don’t live in the U.S.—where can I order the book?

Book Depository ships internationally for free! If we get any information on other channels where the book can be purchased internationally, we’ll update you all here! For now, there’s just an American edition.

All in all, we can’t wait to share this cookbook with you! more soon… :)