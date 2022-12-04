Cookbook Behind the Scenes + Call for Reviews!

In this cookbook behind the scenes post, we share a look behind the curtain, from the messy reality behind each beautiful food picture in the book, to our fun lifestyle shoot with Christine Han!

Cookbook Excitement!

Our cookbook, The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know & Love from a Chinese American Family, has been on bookstore shelves since November 1!

Signing books at Yu & Me Books in Manhattan Chinatown! That’s Lucy Yu, the owner, in the center!

It’s been so fun spotting it out in the world, even better sharing our excitement with you in person, and of course seeing all the delicious things you’ve been cooking up!

There is nothing more thrilling for us than seeing your food turn out exactly the way it does in our kitchen. So many of you have been enjoying the food and the stories, and we’ve absolutely loved talking with you one-on-one on our Cookbook comments page and on Instagram.

Which brings us to…

Behind the Scenes: Making the Cookbook!

Now that the book is out in the world, we thought it would be fun to walk down memory lane to the summer of 2021, when we were taking photos for the book (Yes! We did our own food photography!) and working with Christine Han to capture the lifestyle shots.

One of the biggest challenges and expenses of writing a cookbook is the photographs. We grappled with the decision of whether we wanted to take on that kind of pressure. Trickier still would be finding a publisher who would give the green light, especially to first-time cookbook authors.

Happily, Clarkson Potter was supportive of us doing the photos from the get-go, so we embarked on what would be a long, wayward—sometimes triumphant, sometimes frantic—journey of photographing our very first cookbook.

How We Work Together

Sarah is our photographer-in-chief. She works the camera and edits all the photos, with the peanut gallery chiming in liberally (though we try not to do that).

My mom / Judy is our resident food stylist, with Kaitlin serving as something like a second creative eye.

Early on in our photoshoot adventures—this was Day 1!

In fact, early on, Kaitlin had an entire spreadsheet with detailed staging ideas so that we’d all be ready to go when shoot day came along.

As for dad/Bill, he supplies his opinions on how he thinks the food should be served (e.g., with / without rice, etc.), and his past restaurant experience helps make sure that all the food is picture perfect—especially for tricky dishes like steamed crab with sticky rice or classic Cantonese roast duck!

Finding Unique Props

One important aspect of the cookbook was making sure it felt connected to but different from the blog.

We immediately started hunting down new props and photo backdrops that would help us capture all the nostalgia and wonder behind the recipes we’d been working so hard to perfect.

This pink backdrop is actually one of Bill’s mother’s qipaos, bought in Hong Kong.

In fact, some of the fabrics you see in the photos are from our travels, or are old qipaos that belonged to Bill’s mother.

We delved deep into the depths of eBay for unique china and fabrics. Conveniently, we found ourselves constantly on Facebook marketplace—decorating a new house in the middle of a global supply chain crisis requires some shortcuts!—so we picked up odds and ends there too.

Cookbook Behind The Scenes: A Jam-Packed Summer

Most cookbooks are shot in the span of a week or two with a bigger team dedicated to cooking and cleaning, styling, and photographing 100-120 recipes!

With no ‘professionals’ in the picture, the four of us all had to pitch in to help with all aspects of the shoot—simple enough, except that we also had to continue developing and photographing recipes for the blog at the same time!

We spent the whole summer doing photoshoots, with everyone stepping in to take on different roles depending on the day, and whose recipe we were photographing.

It was challenging to say the least, and we can’t imagine getting all of that done in just 2 weeks. Sarah blocked out 3-4 day shoots from mid-June to mid-September 2021. There were moments where we had major crises of confidence, and there were lots of pep talks to help us stay inspired.

We also did things like taking pictures of empty staging scenes to see how they looked before adding food, and waking up early to capture the exact right light coming in through our kitchen window. There was also a lot of holding our breath, so that hands holding chopsticks wouldn’t have any tremors.

I remember quite a few instances of contorting into strange positions so that Sarah could have a clear view of the food while I held up a piece of tofu or ladled a bowl of soup.

From there, we reviewed the photos with our publisher multiple times to make sure we were getting the right shot, did some pickup photoshoots to fine-tune a few dishes we had already shot and, of course, tried to nail the cover shot!

The Lifestyle Photography

We quickly learned that “lifestyle photos” is industry lingo for pictures of people rather than just of the food itself.

For this of course, we wouldn’t be able to be in front of and behind the camera at the same time. By the time September rolled around, we were TIRED. So we rather gleefully looked forward to having a break from worrying about capturing the right shots and lighting.

We spent three days with Christine Han and her photography assistant Alex Medina! There was actual hair braiding, lots of laughs, and pauses for snacks and meals. Christine did a great job keeping us all loose and making sure to capture our best angles!

A little hair braiding before we got started! A lunch break with Wah Fung’s spectacular roast meats. Mid-breakfast on our shoot day in Chinatown!

We had a few different shooting locations. First, we did some cooking at Sarah’s apartment. You’ll see a photo of all four of us cooking from this day on the back cover of the book.

We were able to see the photos in real-time! Barley wanted a closeup too!

On day 2, we walked around Manhattan’s Chinatown together, heading to some of our favorite spots (check out our Manhattan Chinatown Guide)!

On day 3, we spent the day at our parents’ house. (This was before we moved into our current house.) We took a family portrait and Christine helped us orchestrate an entire spread of dim sum recipes from the book!

The best part was digging into it once we’d wrapped up the photos.

Sarah froze these siu mai 2 months in advance in anticipation of our photoshoot with Christine! Some downtime while Christine and Alex perfected the lighting. Sarah fine-tuning an overhead shot! Checking the shot on the monitor so we could all see and weigh in! The final spread!

And of course, we had to get a portrait of the full crew at the end!

At the end of our photoshoot The week of our book launch, over a year later!

After all the photo shoots were done, it was time to edit them, choose our favorites for the final print, and to look at proofs for color correction.

From start to finish (from getting our publishing contract to the book going off to print), the process took TWO years. All that work and waiting has made the release of the book—and seeing all of you make these recipes—that much more exciting.

We hope that you enjoyed this cookbook behind the scenes post and that you’ve all been enjoying the cookbook!

