The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp

by:
20 Comments
Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

I was first made aware of the existence of firecracker shrimp rather late in life. Namely, uh…a month ago. When they were part of the Katie Chin cooking demo I participated in at Macy’s. Guess I’ve been living under a rock.

We didn’t grow up making this appetizer, but I’ve come to know that it’s really easy to prepare. The basic version just uses plain shrimp, but I decided to do a spicy Coconut Firecracker Shrimp.

The shrimp are marinated in Sriracha and honey, and then coated in flaked coconut (feel free to use either sweetened or unsweetened). Then they’re folded up in spring roll wrappers and fried for a couple minutes until golden and crispy.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

They have a subtle coconut flavor, and when combined with a spicy aioli with cilantro, lime, and a little more Sriracha, they evoke thoughts of summer and beaches and beverages served in coconuts with little paper umbrellas.

Whether you’re looking for a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer to make for the upcoming 4th of July holiday, or you need some nibbles to snack on by the pool this weekend, these Coconut Firecracker Shrimp fit the bill perfectly.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s make them!

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp: Recipe Instructions

Pat the shrimp dry of excess water with a paper towel. Score the underside of the shrimp lightly with a knife to straighten them out.

In a bowl, combine the shrimp with 2 tablespoons Sriracha and 1 tablespoon honey. Set aside.

Combine the mayonnaise with the lime juice, cilantro, and additional tablespoon of Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

To assemble the firecracker shrimp, dredge each shrimp in the coconut.

Take each spring roll wrapper triangle and place it lengthwise on a clean work surface with the pointy side of the wrapper pointing left.

Lay the coconut-coated shrimp in the lower third of the wrapper, keeping the tail of the shrimp off to the side.

Roll the shrimp up halfway and fold the left side over.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue folding, sealing with egg wash.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat until all the shrimp are assembled.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat until it reaches 300 degrees. Fry the shrimp until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

You can use a fine mesh strainer to remove any coconut debris that falls into the oil as you fry. Serve immediately with the aioli on the side!

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp are marinated in Sriracha and honey, coated in flaked coconut and then they're folded up in spring roll wrappers and fried for a couple minutes until golden and crispy.
by: Sarah
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Firecracker shrimp
serves: 8
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 24 large tail-on shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha (plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 lime (juiced)
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro (finely chopped)
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2/3 cup finely shredded coconut
  • 12 spring roll wrappers (cut in half on a diagonal)
  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)
  • 2 cups vegetable or canola oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Pat the shrimp dry of excess water with a paper towel. Score the underside of the shrimp lightly with a knife to straighten them out. In a bowl, combine the shrimp with 2 tablespoons Sriracha and 1 tablespoon honey. Set aside.
  • Combine the mayonnaise with the lime juice, cilantro, and additional tablespoon of Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. To assemble the firecracker shrimp, dredge each shrimp in the coconut. Take each spring roll wrapper triangle and place it lengthwise on a clean work surface with the pointy side of the wrapper pointing left. Lay the coconut-coated shrimp in the lower third of the wrapper, keeping the tail of the shrimp off to the side. Roll the shrimp up halfway and fold the left side over. Continue folding, sealing with egg wash. Repeat until all the shrimp are assembled.
  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat until it reaches 300 degrees. Fry the shrimp until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes. You can use a fine mesh strainer to remove any coconut debris that falls into the oil as you fry. Serve immediately with the aioli on the side!

Tips & Notes:

Makes 2 dozen shrimp.

nutrition facts

Calories: 271kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 21g (7%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 11g (55%) Cholesterol: 61mg (20%) Sodium: 731mg (30%) Potassium: 85mg (2%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 15IU Vitamin C: 3.9mg (5%) Calcium: 43mg (4%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

