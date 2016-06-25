I was first made aware of the existence of firecracker shrimp rather late in life. Namely, uh…a month ago. When they were part of the Katie Chin cooking demo I participated in at Macy’s. Guess I’ve been living under a rock.

We didn’t grow up making this appetizer, but I’ve come to know that it’s really easy to prepare. The basic version just uses plain shrimp, but I decided to do a spicy Coconut Firecracker Shrimp.

The shrimp are marinated in Sriracha and honey, and then coated in flaked coconut (feel free to use either sweetened or unsweetened). Then they’re folded up in spring roll wrappers and fried for a couple minutes until golden and crispy.

They have a subtle coconut flavor, and when combined with a spicy aioli with cilantro, lime, and a little more Sriracha, they evoke thoughts of summer and beaches and beverages served in coconuts with little paper umbrellas.

Whether you’re looking for a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer to make for the upcoming 4th of July holiday, or you need some nibbles to snack on by the pool this weekend, these Coconut Firecracker Shrimp fit the bill perfectly.

Let’s make them!

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp: Recipe Instructions

Pat the shrimp dry of excess water with a paper towel. Score the underside of the shrimp lightly with a knife to straighten them out.

In a bowl, combine the shrimp with 2 tablespoons Sriracha and 1 tablespoon honey. Set aside.

Combine the mayonnaise with the lime juice, cilantro, and additional tablespoon of Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

To assemble the firecracker shrimp, dredge each shrimp in the coconut.

Take each spring roll wrapper triangle and place it lengthwise on a clean work surface with the pointy side of the wrapper pointing left.

Lay the coconut-coated shrimp in the lower third of the wrapper, keeping the tail of the shrimp off to the side.

Roll the shrimp up halfway and fold the left side over.

Continue folding, sealing with egg wash.

Repeat until all the shrimp are assembled.

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat until it reaches 300 degrees. Fry the shrimp until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes.

You can use a fine mesh strainer to remove any coconut debris that falls into the oil as you fry. Serve immediately with the aioli on the side!