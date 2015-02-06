The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese chicken recipes » Coconut Curry Chicken

Coconut Curry Chicken

Published: Last Updated:
By 92 Comments

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

This Coconut Curry Chicken recipe is beyond easy. You can literally start cooking before the prep work even starts. I don’t know why it took us this long to publish our coconut curry chicken recipe. It’s one of my absolute favorite meals.

Curried chicken is a quick, crowd-pleasing one-pot dinner that’s great for a weeknight. Not only is it fast, but it also has depth of flavor that makes it seem like you’ve been at the stove for much longer.

There are many curry chicken recipes out there, but more often than not, I think the chicken is over-cooked. I made adjustments to correct this problem. Most Chinese curry chicken recipes do not use coconut milk, but I myself like the addition. My mother started adding it to her curries after eating at a great hole-in-the-wall Malaysian restaurant in Flushing, and we’ve been doing it ever since. Coconut really adds richness and a lovely aroma to the curry sauce.

Another favorite curry dish we discovered at a Malaysian restaurant is Beef Rendang which has some unique and awesome flavors!

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 14 oz. can coconut milk
  • 2 cups water or chicken broth
  • 2 plum tomatoes, diced
  • 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized chunks
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • salt and white pepper (black pepper may be substituted)

Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over low heat, and immediately add the curry powder. Let it cook in the oil for 1-2 minutes, making sure not to burn it. In the meantime, dice the onion and smash the garlic. Add them to the pot, turn the heat up to medium, and give everything a stir.

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the coconut milk and water (or chicken broth). Bring to a boil. While you’re waiting for that, dice the tomatoes and prep the potatoes. Add them both to the pot and season with salt, then add the sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through.

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the chicken thighs into chunks and season with salt and pepper. Once the potatoes are cooked through, add the chicken to the pot and give everything a stir. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes.

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Adjust seasoning to taste, and serve your coconut curry chicken with steamed rice!

Coconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

4.2 from 9 reviews
Coconut Curry Chicken
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
This Coconut Curry Chicken recipe is beyond easy. You can start the cooking process before doing any prep! Perfect for a fast and satisfying weeknight meal.
Author:
Recipe type: Chicken
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 3 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 14 oz. can coconut milk
  • 2 cups water or chicken broth
  • 2 plum tomatoes, diced
  • 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized chunks
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • salt and white pepper (black pepper may be substituted)
Instructions
  1. Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over low heat, and immediately add the curry powder. Let it cook in the oil for 1-2 minutes, making sure not to burn it. In the meantime, dice the onion and smash the garlic. Add them to the pot, turn the heat up to medium, and give everything a stir.
  2. Stir in the coconut milk and water (or chicken broth). Bring to a boil. While you’re waiting for that, dice the tomatoes and prep the potatoes. Add them both to the pot and season with salt, then add the sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through.
  3. Cut the chicken thighs into chunks and season with salt and pepper. Once the potatoes are cooked through, add the chicken to the pot and give everything a stir. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes. Adjust seasoning to taste, and serve with rice!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

92 Comments

  1. Julian says

    Thanks for sharing. This is our new ‘curry in a hurry’ recipe. Really tasty. The whole family (including my 6 and 4 year old daughters) love it! We use chicken stock instead of water and add some mushrooms, green pepper and peas. We sometimes grate a little creamed coconut into the stock for extra coconut flavour. This also makes the sauce a little thicker for those complaining about it being watery. This isn’t necessary though. Thanks again, I’m off to cook it now! 😀

    Reply

  2. Jay says

    This is my favourite go-to weeknight curry! I add a few tablespoons of fish sauce instead of salt, double the garlic, chicken broth instead of water, and add some broccoli florets towards the end of cooking. Thank you so much, WOL family, for sharing your recipes.

    Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables