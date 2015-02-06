This Coconut Curry Chicken recipe is beyond easy. You can literally start cooking before the prep work even starts. I don’t know why it took us this long to publish our coconut curry chicken recipe. It’s one of my absolute favorite meals.

Curried chicken is a quick, crowd-pleasing one-pot dinner that’s great for a weeknight. Not only is it fast, but it also has depth of flavor that makes it seem like you’ve been at the stove for much longer.

There are many curry chicken recipes out there, but more often than not, I think the chicken is over-cooked. I made adjustments to correct this problem. Most Chinese curry chicken recipes do not use coconut milk, but I myself like the addition. My mother started adding it to her curries after eating at a great hole-in-the-wall Malaysian restaurant in Flushing, and we’ve been doing it ever since. Coconut really adds richness and a lovely aroma to the curry sauce.

Another favorite curry dish we discovered at a Malaysian restaurant is Beef Rendang which has some unique and awesome flavors!

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 tablespoons oil

3 tablespoons curry powder

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 14 oz. can coconut milk

2 cups water or chicken broth

2 plum tomatoes, diced

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized chunks

salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon sugar

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

salt and white pepper (black pepper may be substituted)

Heat the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over low heat, and immediately add the curry powder. Let it cook in the oil for 1-2 minutes, making sure not to burn it. In the meantime, dice the onion and smash the garlic. Add them to the pot, turn the heat up to medium, and give everything a stir.

Stir in the coconut milk and water (or chicken broth). Bring to a boil. While you’re waiting for that, dice the tomatoes and prep the potatoes. Add them both to the pot and season with salt, then add the sugar. Cover the lid and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through.

Cut the chicken thighs into chunks and season with salt and pepper. Once the potatoes are cooked through, add the chicken to the pot and give everything a stir. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes.

Adjust seasoning to taste, and serve your coconut curry chicken with steamed rice!