Coca Cola Chicken Wings Recipe

You don’t hear many murmurs about Coca Cola Chicken Wings in the States these days, but it was all the rage among Asians in the early 1990s. These days, when I sit down to watch my trashy Chinese soap operas, they still write in scenarios of kids requesting Coca Cola Chicken Wings from their parents in intense anticipation of a yummy meal–it’s definitely a reward and incentive!   

I tried to find some fun facts about this dish, like who invented it, but I think the jury is still out. Some of the (obvious and not that helpful) contenders cited are the Chinese, the Taiwanese, and the Americans. Provenance aside, one thing that I’m sure of is that these wings are finger-lickin’ good, and I do not use that term lightly. 

But you’ve seen the photos, so you knew that.

Perhaps more important is the elephant in the room–we all know that soda is not good for your health. Under normal circumstances, soda is not found in my household at any time. Think of these Coca Cola Chicken Wings as a once-in-a-while treat–kind of like fried chicken or hotdogs. Moreover, this is not an endorsement for Coca-Cola! Any cola will do in this recipe.

So if you were born after the 90’s (or don’t remember much from the 90’s), think of this recipe as a piece of history. Invite a bunch of friends and give this recipe a try so you can see what all the hoopla is about AND save yourself from taking down a batch of Coca-Cola Chicken Wings all by yourself. 

You’ll need:

Wash and clean the chicken wings. Cut the wings at the joint, and pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.

Pre-heat the wok until it starts to smoke. Add the oil, and spread it around to coat the bottom of the wok. Now add the ginger and the chicken wings. Spread out the wing pieces in a single layer, and lightly brown them for a few minutes on each side. The wok should be over high heat.

Now add the cola…

And the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, and (if using), the orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Bring it to a boil, cover the lid, and turn down the heat to medium.

Let simmer for 12-15 minutes–until the sauce is almost dry (though there should still be a small pool of sauce at the bottom of the wok). Stir the wings, and add salt to taste.

Now turn up the heat, and quickly stir the wings until the sauce coats each piece. Serve! 

Coca Cola Chicken Wings

You don’t hear many murmurs about Coca Cola Chicken Wings in the States these days, but it was all the rage among Asians in the early 1990s! They're a once-in-a-while delicious treat.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash and clean the chicken wings. Cut the wings at the joint, and pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.
  • Pre-heat the wok until it starts to smoke. Add the oil, and spread it around to coat the bottom of the wok. Now add the ginger and the chicken wings. Spread out the wing pieces in a single layer, and lightly brown them for a few minutes on each side. The wok should be over high heat.
  • Now add the cola, Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, and (if using), the orange peel and cinnamon stick. Bring it to a boil, cover the lid, and turn down the heat to medium. Let simmer for 12-15 minutes--until the sauce is almost dry (though there should still be a small pool of sauce at the bottom of the wok). Stir the wings, and add salt to taste.
  • Now turn up the heat, and quickly stir the wings until the sauce coats each piece. Serve!

34 Comments

    • Judy says

      Hi Alexis, you can use drumsticks, but please give the drumsticks a few scores lengthwise, so they can cook faster and the sauce can get in as well.

      Reply

  3. Frank says

    5 stars
    Living in the U.S my entire life I had never heard of these until they were mentioned in a Chinese drama I was watching. After some quick googling I stumbled on your recipe and gave it a try. Needless to say it turned out amazing! My friends loved it as well and were completely baffled when I started pouring coke onto the wings lol. Anyways thanks for the recipe Judy it was great! I think next time I might try adding in red peppers since I like my wings with a little kick.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      LOL, Frank, I believe I mentioned watching Chinese dramas in this post––this dish gets mentioned a lot in Chinese dramas. I do like the idea of adding some heat to these wings.

      Reply

  4. Mary Hollar says

    I don’t have a wok. I want to try it. Will any other kind of a pen work? I have stainless steel, non stick T-fal & all kinds of cast iron. Thanks in advance for what sounds & looks like a fabulous treat!

    Reply

