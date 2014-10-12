The Woks of Life

Classic Pork Fried Rice – A Chinese Takeout favorite

Classic Pork Fried Rice – A Chinese Takeout favorite

Classic Pork Fried Rice

Pork fried rice is probably one of the most popular take-out dishes out there, as well as a classic Chinese dish (anything involving rice and pork is likely to be a winner with a Chinese audience). In my parents’ restaurant, we used to serve pork fried rice as a side dish accompanying tons of other main dishes, so we were churning out orders of it on a regular basis.

You can make your own roast pork using our cha siu roast pork recipe here, or if you have a good Chinese market or restaurant near you that sells BBQ pork, definitely consider buying it instead. Asian groceries with a hot bar usually make a fresh batch of the stuff every day.

Pork Fried Rice does not sound all that glamorous at first blush, but when done right, it is truly awesome. Just writing this post is making me hungry again.

If you feel like a vegetable dish, then try our Vegetable Fried Rice or for something a little different, our  Shrimp Fried Rice with Thai Basil or even more different, our Cantonese Chicken & Salted Fish Fried Rice!

But first, on with this classic roast pork fried rice favorite!

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Start by combining the hot water, honey, sesame oil, shaoxing wine (if using), soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and white pepper in a small bowl. This is the sauce that you’ll be adding to the rice, and it’s much easier to have it combined and ready to go before you start cooking.

Take your cooked rice and fluff it with a fork or with your hands (you can rinse your hands in cold water if the rice starts sticking to them). There shouldn’t be any big clumps!

With the wok over medium heat, add a tablespoon of oil and sauté the onions until translucent.

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Then stir in the roast pork.

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the rice and mix well. If the rice is cold from the refrigerator, continue stir-frying until the rice is warmed up, which will take about 5 minutes.  If the rice was made fresh, then you just need to mix until everything is incorporated.

When it comes to fried rice, leftovers are the best but how exactly did you make the rice in the first place? If you have not purchased a rice cooker yet, then you really should consider purchasing one and we recommend that you purchase a simple one for cooking rice.  Check out our Chinese Cooking Tools page for some more information and some useful links to products.

Add the sauce mixture and salt and mix with a scooping motion until the rice is evenly coated with sauce. You will have to break up any remaining clumps of rice with the wok spatula as best as possible, but no need to be obsessive. The rice should be hot by this time.

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss in your mung bean sprouts…

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Eggs…

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

…and scallions.

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix thoroughly for another minute or two and serve!

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Pretty authentic, if I do say so myself!

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

And even better with a little hot sauce!

Don’t forget to try our Classic Chicken Fried rice which is also another dish you can easily cook at home and is far better than take-out.

Enjoy these fried rice dishes with your family folks!

Classic Pork Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Classic Pork Fried Rice - A Chinese Takeout favorite
 
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon hot water
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • 5 cups cooked Jasmine rice (add 1 teaspoon oil to rice when cooking)
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1 pound Chinese BBQ pork (cha siu) cut into ½ inch chunks (click here for our cha siu recipe!)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs, scrambled
  • ½ cup bean sprouts
  • 2 scallions, chopped
Instructions
  1. Start by combining the hot water, honey, sesame oil, shaoxing wine (if using), soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and white pepper in a small bowl. This is the sauce that you'll be adding to the rice, and it's much easier to have it combined and ready to go before you start cooking.
  2. Take your cooked rice and fluff it with a fork or with your hands (you can rinse your hands in cold water if the rice starts sticking to them). There shouldn't be any big clumps!
  3. With the wok over medium heat, add a tablespoon of oil and sauté the onions until translucent and then stir in the roast pork. Add the rice and mix well. If the rice is cold from the refrigerator, continue stir-frying until the rice is warmed up, which will take about 5 minutes. If the rice was made fresh, then you just need to mix until everything is incorporated.
  4. Add the sauce mixture and salt and mix with a scooping motion until the rice is evenly coated with sauce. You will have to break up any remaining clumps of rice with the spatula as best as possible, but no need to be obsessive. The rice should be hot by this time.
  5. Toss in your eggs, mung bean sprouts, and scallions. Mix thoroughly for another minute or two and serve!

232 Comments

  1. A Chinese Food Lover says

    I’m sorry, but we made this tonight and followed the recipe. It’s nothing like the pork fried rice you get from a restaurant. The Sesame Oil has a very strong burnt taste and it completely over-powered any other favor in the rice. We had to add more soy sauce and duck sauce with our plates just to choke it down. Pork Fried Rice is my favorite dish from restaurants and I could barely eat a few spoonfuls of this. Gross.

  3. Kathleen Williams says

    Hi i was wondering what is the difference of the soy sauce and the dark soy sauce is. and what kind of soy sauces you use for this recipe. Thank you.

    • Bill says

      Hi Kathleen,
      we use both Pearl River bridge and Lee Kum Kee brands but continue to try new brands. You can read more about the differences between dark soy and regular soy sauces on our Chinese sauces page but best to click on the links in the ingredients list of each of our recipes to take you there.

  4. Dana Vanhove says

    I’ve been having a hankering for some pork fried rice. Got some at the local restaurant, and it was so good, I kept wanting more. So I googled and found your recipe. Delish! (Made the pork from your recipe.) Thanks for this!

  6. Cindy says

    We made this recipe and it turned out great! So delicious and much, much better than take-out. We also used your recipe for the BBQ pork – all I can say is “Wow!” We couldn’t find dark soy sauce, so we made our own – and we ended up making enough for the next time we make this dish, which, believe me, will be soon. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe! If you’re thinking about making this recipe, do it. You definitely won’t be disappointed!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Cindy, thanks for the vote of confidence :) Making your own fresh roast pork at home and using it for this pork fried rice dish will always give you a better-than-takeout meal!

  7. Irene says

    Could you create/adjust a recipe for Pork Fried Rice using riced cauliflower? Maybe your Shrimp Fried rice recipe, where the seasonings a cooked with the rice, would work with the cauliflower. It’s more absorbent than rice and cooks faster.
    I did try making it on my own, but it seemed under seasoned. But it was better the second day with your Shrimp & Lobster Sauce.

    • Bill says

      Hi Irene, cauliflower rice is something I have heard of quite often but actually have not tried. I’ll put it on our list to do some research and cooking.

  8. Julia says

    So I have tried quite a few fried rice recipes with no luck. I make the rice a couple days in advance so it’s good and dry, buy all the proper ingredients and follow recipes to the tee with lackluster results. However I made some Char Siu pork a few nights ago, that came out delish, but figured I’d use the leftovers and give fried rice another shot. I see your recipe has alot of good reviews, and I have all the proper ingredients so I’m going to give it a go. My only hesitation is the honey. It seems weird. I definitely do not want my rice to be sweet. What does the honey do for the recipe? I am trying to achieve the most authentic take out taste, but have just never heard of honey in fried rice. Will be trying this for dinner tonight, fingers crossed!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Julia, the honey really brings out the sweetness of the roast pork. You’ll see our other recipes do not add any honey but sometimes, we do add some sugar since any sweetness adds a nice contrast to savory dishes. Hope it turned out well for you!

  9. Heather says

    I had left over Char Siu pork, so I made this rice dish for lunch. I used peas, carrots & a handful of Napa cabbage, cooking them with the onion because I like those with rice and had no bean sprouts. It came our very well and was better than what I could get at my local take out place. Another great recipe – thanks for sharing your recipes!!

