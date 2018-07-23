The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese vegetarian recipes » Chinese Zucchini Pancakes

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes

Published: Last Updated:
By 15 Comments

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Pancakes are one of those foods that pretty much every culture seems to have figured out, whether savory or sweet. From American pancakes to Korean pancakes to these humble Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, the defining feature of the pancake is that it’s quick and requires very few kitchen skills, yet makes for a satisfying snack or light meal.

These Chinese Zucchini Pancakes (AKA, 糊塌子, hu tazi) are something I ate when I was little. Or at least, my mother made something very similar. I used to roll them up like cigars to eat them, and I preferred them cold because then the pancakes become extra chewy after they’ve been cooled. (“Chewiness” just might be the holy grail of Chinese food textures.) At a time when having special foods like candy and even meat were a rare occasion, this ordinary zucchini pancake could be a real delight.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Suffice it to say, zucchini pancakes aren’t new, especially now when people are looking for ways to use up an abundance of summer squash. American recipes often flavor zucchini pancakes with cheese, sour cream, etc.. In comparison, this Chinese zucchini pancake recipe is decidedly rudimentary.

In this day and age, it could be mistaken for plain, so if you want to kick it up a notch or two (as they say) and still keep it Asian, here are some ways to personalize your Chinese Zucchini Pancakes! Just note that depending on these additions, you might need a bit more flour or less salt. This zucchini pancake recipe is pretty forgiving, though–just don’t combine all these suggestions for the same pancake! :)

To the batter, you can add:

I think my favorite is the ground meat, because it adds a lot more flavor without overpowering the pancake. Once again, think of this basic Chinese Zucchini Pancake batter as a blank canvas. You can even cater a few different batches to suit your whole family!

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

To make these pancakes, start by washing the zucchini clean and drying it with a kitchen towel.

Grate the zucchini using the coarse grate side of a box grater.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large bowl, mix the grated zucchini with ¾ teaspoon of salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, and you’ll see visible zucchini juice at the bottom of the bowl, which we will keep.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Now mix in 2 eggs, 2 chopped scallions, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon sugar, and about ½ cup all-purpose flour.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

If you feel like you need more flour (this could depend on the size of the eggs, for example), add it 1 tablespoon at a time. The final batter should look like similar to regular ol’ breakfast pancake batter.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Now heat a flat-bottomed pan over medium heat, lightly brush the bottom with some oil, and pour some batter into the pan (make the pancakes whatever size you like). Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top and cook each side until lightly golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat until you’ve used all the batter.

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve with a simple soy dipping sauce, chili oil, or whatever other condiments you like!

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Chinese Zucchini Pancakes

Judy ate these Chinese Zucchini Pancakes (糊塌子, hu tazi) when she was little. They're simple and delicious, and can be customized with different ingredients!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: zucchini pancakes
Servings: 4
Calories: 212kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini (about 250 grams)
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 scallions (finely chopped)
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ cup all purpose flour (more or less)
  • Vegetable oil
  • Sesame seeds for sprinkling (optional)

Instructions

  • Wash the zucchini clean and dry it with a kitchen towel.
  • Grate the zucchini using the coarse grate side of a box grater. In a large bowl, mix the grated zucchini with ¾ teaspoon of salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, and you’ll see visible zucchini juice at the bottom of the bowl, which we will keep. Now mix in 2 eggs, 2 chopped scallions, ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon sugar, and about ½ cup all-purpose flour.
  • If you feel like you need more flour (this could depend on the size of the eggs, for example), add it 1 tablespoon at a time. The final batter should look like similar to regular ol’ breakfast pancake batter.
  • Now heat a flat-bottomed pan over medium heat, lightly brush the bottom with some oil, and pour some batter into the pan (make the pancakes whatever size you like). Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top and cook each side until lightly golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side. Repeat until you’ve used all the batter.
  • You can serve with a simple soy dipping sauce, chili oil, or whatever other condiments you like!

Nutrition

Calories: 212kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 82mg | Sodium: 473mg | Potassium: 201mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 275IU | Vitamin C: 9.9mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Judy's Homemade Brioche Recipe
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Huevos Rancheros Nachos with Avocado Crema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

15 Comments

  1. Happy eater says

    5 stars
    These things are amazing! They’re so easy to make and they taste divine. Mine turned out picture perfect, golden brown yet not chewy. I cooked the recipe straight without any additions and they’re these little savory, perfectly moist cakes that I can’t get enough of. I prefer a savory breakfast so these will go into heavy rotation.

    These are also great if you need to make an inexpensive meal. Assuming you have the ingredients on hand the whole dish has to cost about $2 even with organic eggs and flour. Thanks for another great recipe!

    Reply

  2. Lois says

    I’m definitely getting overfed on this. I found this super helpful Chinese vegetarian guide that will help me enjoy this even more, Check it out [broken link removed]

    Reply

  5. Katie says

    Could I grate the zucchini in the morning, leave it covered in the fridge during the day, and then mix the batter just before dinner? These look delicious. We order these with ground meat mixed in at Korean restaurants. Looks like a great one-pan dinner! I will try it soon.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Katie, you can grate the zucchini ahead of time and keep it covered and refrigerated until you are ready to make the pancakes. BTW, you don’t want to salt the zucchini too early, as it will release too much liquid.

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables