Chinese Tofu Salad

In the summer, I’m always looking for quick and easy dishes like this Chinese tofu salad, that rely on great summer vegetables and light proteins. One of the ingredients I love in the summertime is five-spiced tofu. It’s a light and tasty protein that’s already cooked and ready to use. Rather than using the tofu in a stir-fry this time, I combined it with a bunch of crunchy julienned vegetables–red bell pepper, cucumber, carrot, red onion, and celery––to create a refreshing Chinese Tofu Salad.

For this summery salad, we are using five-spiced tofu noodles (五香豆腐丝, wu xiang doufu si). You can also use the plain blocks of five-spiced tofu (五香豆腐干, wu xiang doufu gan), which can be julienned just as easily.

Chinese Tofu Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

The inspiration for this dish came from our days living in Beijing. In the summertime, almost all local Beijing supermarkets have a salad bar–that is, an Asian salad bar! So besides the more common salad ingredients like lettuce, cucumber, and carrots, you can also find blanched seaweed and bitter melon; glass noodles and tofu noodles; and even chilled and pre-sliced braised meats like beef and pig’s ears.

It’s not self-serve like a regular salad bar in the US. Instead, you tell the person behind the large glass case your choices and how much you’d like, and then they add your preferred sauce (with the perfunctory question of whether or not you want it spicy–i.e., with chili oil).

Chinese Tofu Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, everything is tossed together and weighed on a scale in a container. The container is placed in a plastic bag, tied off with the price tag, and off you go. In Beijing, people may eat this alone, with rice, with mantou (a kind of bread), or with porridge (Side note: believe it or not, hot porridge is a top choice for summer meals in Beijing, because it’s hydrating, and considered a light meal!)

However you serve it, this Chinese tofu salad is versatile! I used a selection of simple vegetables, but you can change things up with the addition of beets, asparagus, sweet peas, or zucchini noodles. They’re all great choices for this salad, as long as they can be consumed raw. If not, you can easily blanch vegetables and rinse them in an ice bath before adding them into the mix.

This Chinese tofu salad is a satisfying mid-week meal or side dish. When it’s hot and humid out, it’ll get you in and out of the kitchen in a flash.

Ok, here’s how to make it:

You’ll need:

Chinese Tofu Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Wash the vegetables and dry off any excess water. Julienne the vegetables, and toss everything in a large mixing bowl, along with the tofu.

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, minced garlic, sugar, white pepper, light soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, and toasted sesame seeds. Mix everything together until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Add the sauce mixture to the vegetables and tofu, and top with chopped cilantro. Toss and serve either cold or at room temperature.

Chinese Tofu Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Tofu Salad, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Tofu Salad

Chinese tofu salad is a light and tasty summertime dish. Five-spiced tofu noodles and summer vegetables are all you need for an authentic Chinese tofu salad
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the vegetables and dry off any excess water. Julienne the vegetables, and toss everything in a large mixing bowl, along with the tofu.
  • In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, minced garlic, sugar, white pepper, light soy sauce, black vinegar, sesame oil, and toasted sesame seeds. Mix everything together until the sugar is completely dissolved.
  • Add the sauce mixture to the vegetables and tofu, and top with chopped cilantro. Toss and serve either cold or at room temperature.

27 Comments

  1. Helen Beggs says

    5 stars
    Hi Judy, I made this salad today for my lunch. It was delicious. I used Tempeh instead of tofu because that’s what I had. Thankyou. It’s a light a refreshing dish on a hot day!!

    Reply

  2. Grace says

    5 stars
    Thanks for this recipe. I used dried tofu strips (for lack of a more accurate word) and it still turned out delicious even without the 5 spices. I loved the texture and the mix of fresh veggies. Will definitely do it again.

    Reply

  3. Winnie says

    5 stars
    Hi! I could only find the dried tofu noodle, may I know how to prepare this? Do I just boil it like any other type of noodle? Thank you!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Winnie, there are many types of tofu products and many carry the same names, so it’s hard for me to provide preparation instructions. Please check the package for instructions. If that isn’t helpful, you might be able to check with the store where you bought it––they should know. Hope this helps :-)

      Reply

  6. Joséphine says

    5 stars
    I made this for lunch today and it was really delicious. Light and flavourful with a burst of umami. I didn’t expect it to taste that good but hey, The Woks of Life never steered me wrong! I enjoyed it on a hot but beautiful day in Beijing, and you definitely knew how rare it is. Definitely will make this again, thank you so much for this awesome recipe!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Good question, Maggie! Chinatown has all small stalls with very limited selection. You have to find an Asian Supermarket like the ones they have in Flushing.

      Reply

  9. Paul Balbin says

    I realise that there is so little interest in bitter melon among the barbarians that it is not worth the time to do a receipt. But I have to struggle to get this awful stuff down because it controls my blood sugar so effectively I no longer have to take Metforman thank God…. Would you please consider giving us the receipt for the Bitter Melon salad You mentioned, I am very interested in the myriad of Chinese dishes with a medical application but unfortunately I have not been able to find much information on this in English…As an aside, all of my symptoms of benine prostrate hypertrophy have been cured by Papaya leaf tea…It took 3 years to effect the cure….

    Reply

    • Francine Liem says

      I had 2 slices of pickled bitter melon in a health food exhibition, and I liked it. Here is approximately the recipe:
      2 cups bitter melon, halved lengthwise, take the seeds out, sliced in about 1/4 inch half circles
      1/2 cup carrot, julienned
      1/2 cup white Asian radish, julienned
      1 large shallot, sliced
      some sliced hot peppers if you like

      Boil and then cool:
      1/2 cup each of vinegar (white or rice), sugar, and water
      a few slices of ginger, julienned
      1 teaspoon kosher salt
      pepper to taste

      Place all the vegetables in a glass container or jar and pour the cool liquid into the jar. Refrigerate overnight and serve cold.

      Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Paul, I hear you. In Chinese cuisine, bitter melons are used in stir-fries, salads and soups. You should also look into Indian cuisine for bitter melon recipes.
      – We have a bitter melon with beef recipe, take this stir fry recipe and use chicken or firm tofu instead.
      – As for this Asian salad recipe, you can thinly slice the bitter melon, blanch (follow the steps shown in the Beef with Bitter Melon), shake off the excess water and mix them in with the other vegetables. Just know that blanched bitter melon is more watery, and you might have to increase the amount of spices/sauce in the dressing.
      – You can also cook the blanched bitter melon with eggs for your breakfast by following my Eggs with Chives recipe for flavoring/cooking technique.
      – For the soup version, add bitter melon to my Lotus Root with Pork soup (use lean pork or Chicken instead).

      Hope I gave you enough ideas. Please let me know if you need more :-)

      Reply

    • thai says

      so happy to hear your results with food and traditional chinese medicine!! I’ve got to track these for my fam/friends/patients!

      Reply

  10. :D says

    Do you get the shredded tofu in the refrigerated section of the Asian market? Do you need to rinse the tofu noodles first?

    Reply

