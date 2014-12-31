The Woks of Life

Chinese Stuffed Eggplant

Bill
by:
103 Comments
Chinese stuffed eggplant is a popular dim sum dish that also makes a great lunch or dinner meal when served with rice. What I like most about this dish is that it uses less oil than most Chinese eggplant recipes, or for that matter, any eggplant recipe, but is still very satisfying.

Steaming the eggplant is the key. It makes for a very soft texture that’s held up by the shrimp and pork filling. Top it all with a flavorful sauce, and you have a restaurant quality stuffed eggplant dish. The pork in the stuffing is optional. It can be substituted with more shrimp or any other ground meat. You can also leave the stuffing out all together. If you just steam the eggplant slices and use a vegetable stock to make the sauce, you’d have a great vegan meal.

The personal adjustments you can make for your own tastes or for any dietary restrictions is always the beauty of a home cooked meal. We’ve had this stuffed eggplant dish many times at weekend dim sum brunches, and I don’t know why I don’t cook it more often at home! Now that we have this proven, authentic Chinese stuffed eggplant recipe, there’s no excuses anymore.

Let’s just get started on this dim sum classic.

Chinese Stuffed Eggplant: Recipe Instructions

Start by making the filling for the your dim sum style Chinese stuffed eggplant. Place the shrimp in a food processor along with the ground pork, salt, sugar, white pepper, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, and Shaoxing rice wine. Process until a rough paste forms. Transfer to a bowl.

Stir in the egg, cornstarch, and half of the chopped scallions. Set the mixture aside in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Cut each Chinese/Japanese purple eggplant into 1 1/2-inches thick slices on the diagonal. Take each slice and carefully slice through the middle, but don’t cut all the way through. The pieces should still be attached on one side. This will help keep both halves of the eggplant together.

Fill the middle of each eggplant slice with the shrimp and pork filling.

Once all the slices are stuffed, heat a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, and fry the slices on both sides until golden. Add a little more oil whenever the pan starts to look a little dry (you’ll only need a tablespoon at a time). You can also brush the oil onto the eggplant pieces.

Remove from the pan and place on a heatproof plate for steaming.

Prepare your steamer with 2-3 cups water (you can also use a wok with a steaming rack placed in the bottom). See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Heat until the water is simmering. Turn off the heat, carefully place the plate in the steamer. Cover the steamer and turn the heat back on to medium-high. Steam for 7-10 minutes. The eggplant should be very soft. Nothing worse than an under-cooked eggplant!

While the eggplant is steaming, make the sauce. Heat a saucepan over medium heat, and add 1 teaspoon oil, sesame oil, and minced garlic. Cook for 30 seconds, and then add the chicken stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and sugar. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the sauce to a simmer, and stir in half of the cornstarch slurry. Cook for a minute to thicken. Set aside.

After the stuffed eggplant is done steaming, pour any liquid left on the plate into the sauce. Heat the sauce and add more cornstarch slurry if it needs thickening. Stir in your reserved scallions, pour the sauce over the eggplant and garnish with fresh scallions.

Serve your Chinese stuffed eggplant like they do at the dim sum restaurant!

4.94 from 15 votes

Chinese Stuffed Eggplant, Dim Sum Style

Chinese stuffed eggplant is a popular dim sum dish that also makes a great lunch or dinner meal This favorite dim sum Chinese eggplant recipe uses less oil than the restaurants do.
by: Bill
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese stuffed eggplant
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the eggplant:

  • 6 oz. shrimp (170g, peeled and deveined)
  • 3 oz. ground pork (85g, optional; can also be substituted with ground chicken, beef, or turkey)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (plus 3 tablespoons, divided)
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 scallions (finely chopped, divide half for the filling and half for the sauce/garnish)
  • 4 Japanese eggplants

For the sauce:

Instructions

  • Start by making the filling for the eggplant. Place the shrimp in a food processor along with the ground pork, salt, sugar, white pepper, sesame oil, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, and rice wine. Process until a rough paste forms. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in the egg, cornstarch, and half of the chopped scallions. Set the mixture aside in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
  • Cut each eggplant into 1 1/2-inches thick slices on the diagonal. Take each slice and carefully slice through the middle, but don’t cut all the way through. The pieces should still be attached on one side. This will help keep both halves of the eggplant together.
  • Fill the middle of each eggplant slice with the shrimp and pork filling. Once all the slices are stuffed, heat a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, and fry the slices on both sides until golden. Add a little more oil whenever the pan starts to look a little dry (you’ll only need a tablespoon at a time).
  • Remove from the pan and place on a heatproof plate for steaming. Prepare your steamer with 2-3 cups water (you can also use a wok with a steaming rack placed in the bottom). Heat until the water is simmering. Turn off the heat, carefully place the plate in the steamer. Cover the steamer and turn the heat back on to medium-high. Steam for 7-10 minutes. The eggplant should be very soft. Nothing worse than an under-cooked eggplant!
  • While the eggplant is steaming, make the sauce. Heat a saucepan over medium heat, and add 1 teaspoon oil, sesame oil, and minced garlic. Cook for 30 seconds, and then add the chicken stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and sugar. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the sauce to a simmer, and stir in half of the cornstarch slurry. Cook for a minute to thicken. Set aside.
  • After the eggplant is done, pour any liquid left on the plate into the sauce. Heat the sauce and add more cornstarch slurry if it needs thickening. Stir in your reserved scallions, pour over the eggplant, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 350kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 20g (7%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 23g (35%) Saturated Fat: 14g (70%) Cholesterol: 163mg (54%) Sodium: 966mg (40%) Potassium: 695mg (20%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 170IU (3%) Vitamin C: 8.1mg (10%) Calcium: 95mg (10%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

