The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Fish & Seafood Chinese Shrimp Cakes

Chinese Shrimp Cakes

Judy
by:
50 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp cakes. This is very much a home-cooking dish and popular in coastal cities in China where shrimp are plentiful.

The key to a good Chinese shrimp cake is maintaining the shrimp’s natural sweetness and crunchiness. This is why I actually like to recommend using frozen shrimp––they are immediately frozen at their freshest state, and you can’t go wrong with them. Just remember this cardinal rule––NEVER refreeze defrosted shrimp, or they’ll end up mushy!

Variations & Cooking Tips

With good quality shrimp in hand, you can make many variations of these shrimp cakes, so don’t limit yourself to just this recipe. I’ll leave you with a few key pointers, so you can be free to create your own shrimp cake masterpiece:

  • In Chinese cooking, shrimp goes really well with ginger, scallions and/or cilantro, so adjust these aromatics based on your preferences.
  • You do want to be able to taste the flavor of the shrimp itself, so avoid overloading it with too many heavy spices.
  • To avoid the shrimp cakes falling apart during pan-frying, it’s important to use vegetables that do not produce too much liquid when cooked, like the carrots and water chestnuts in this recipe. If you would like to use a fairly “wet” vegetable like a leafy green, you must blanch them and thoroughly squeeze out any liquid before chopping and adding to the shrimp mixture.
  • Most importantly, spend the time to whip the shrimp with the vegetable ingredients to create a sticky paste-like texture. This will ensure a crunchy, light texture in the finished shrimp cakes.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Hope this shrimp cake recipe has made it to you in time for your Chinese New Year celebrations! And in case you haven’t thought about Chinese New Year just yet, remember that it’s on February 5 this year, only two weeks away! It’s time to send out your invites and plan your menu, and hopefully these shrimp cakes make the final cut!

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes: Recipe Instructions

Thaw the shrimp and pat them dry with a paper towel. Transfer to a cutting board.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Lightly “smash” them with the side of a knife, and coarsely chop them.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Be careful not mince the shrimp into pieces that are too small.

Split a small carrot (about 50 g) in half crosswise and then lengthwise, and blanch the pieces in boiling water for about 2 minutes until lightly softened. Drain and finely dice the blanched carrot.

Blanched Carrot, by thewoksoflife.com

In a mixing bowl, combine the coarsely chopped shrimp, finely diced carrot, minced water chestnuts, ¼ cup  cilantro, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine, ½ teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Whip everything together for about 5 to 10 minutes in one direction, until the mixture is sticky and all ingredients are well combined.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, heat a flat bottomed frying pan over medium high heat (nonstick or cast iron works best), until it starts to smoke lightly. Add 2 tablespoons oil and turn the heat down to medium. Take a large spoonful of the shrimp mixture, and use another spoon to form a ball.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Drop it into the pan and quickly press it into a disc. (To avoid sticking, you can brush the spoons with oil beforehand.)

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Pan-fry each side for about 3 minutes, until golden brown.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the last tablespoon of oil if needed during pan-frying. This recipe makes about 10 shrimp cakes.

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 3 votes

Chinese Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp cakes are popular in coastal cities in China where shrimp are plentiful. The key to a good shrimp cake is maintaining the shrimp’s natural flavor!
by: Judy
Course:Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:shrimp cakes
Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 5
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Pat the shrimp dry with a paper towel. Lightly “smash” them with the side of a knife, and coarsely chop them. Be careful not mince the shrimp into pieces that are too small.
  • Split a small carrot (about 50 g) in half crosswise and then lengthwise, and blanch the pieces in boiling water for about 2 minutes until lightly softened. Drain and finely dice the blanched carrot.
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the coarsely chopped shrimp, finely diced carrot, minced water chestnuts, ¼ cup cilantro, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine, ½ teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Whip everything together for about 5 to 10 minutes in one direction, until the mixture is sticky and all ingredients are well combined.
  • Now, heat a flat bottomed frying pan over medium high heat (nonstick or cast iron works best), until it starts to smoke lightly. Add 2 tablespoons oil and turn the heat down to medium. Take a large spoonful of the shrimp mixture, and use another spoon to form a ball.
  • Drop it into the pan and quickly press it into a disc. (To avoid sticking, you can brush the spoons with oil beforehand.)
  • Pan-fry each side for about 3 minutes, until golden brown. Add the last tablespoon of oil if needed during pan-frying.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 10 shrimp cakes, 2 per serving. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 188kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 229mg (76%) Sodium: 408mg (17%) Potassium: 122mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 2092IU (42%) Vitamin C: 5mg (6%) Calcium: 136mg (14%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

 

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

50 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Avatarangela says

    5 stars
    I made this last night and it taste great. But the only problem I had was that it didn’t stick together – it didn’t end up like a pattie. Should I put more corn starch?

    Reply

    • AvatarD K says

      I also had this problem, even though my mix was very sticky after being mixed for over ten minutes. I managed to partially resolve the problem on the second batch by forming the balls with my hand and squeezing hard to release some excess liquid.

      Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook