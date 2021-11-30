The Woks of Life

Chinese Salted Pork Bones

3 Comments
Chinese Salted Pork Bones

This salted pork bone is an old school recipe that I was reminded of recently when my mother gave me several pounds of salted pork bones she’d made. Later, I cooked them into soup, and it was so delicious that we knew we had to share the recipe on the blog. 

My mother, who is now 81, doesn’t have as much energy to cook these days, but she still makes salted pork bones. There’s not much to it! You simply take meaty pork neck bones, and salt them for 24 to 48 hours in the refrigerator. 

Why Make Salted Pork Bones?

We’ve made many soups, stocks, and congee recipes with regular pork bones, so why bother salting them? 

Well, salting them actually adds a lot more flavor. The meat tastes lightly cured, without being too ham-like. It’s kind of crazy how different the flavor can be after just 1 day of salting. 

The pork bones my mother gave me were incredibly meaty. That’s what you want to find for this recipe. The ones we got the day we blogged this weren’t as meaty, so keep that in mind when you shop around! 

Applications

We use salted pork bones in soups and congee. 

Bill has shared his mother’s salted pork bone congee, but you can also use it in soup recipes like: 

  • Yan Du Xian (to replace the salted pork/ham and pork belly)
Cantonese Mustard Green Soup with Pork Bones
Mustard Green Soup with Pork Bones
Cantonese Bitter Melon Soup
Bitter Melon Soup with Pork Bones

Tis the season for soup, so now is the time to try one of these recipes out! We will also soon be posting another simple recipe to use these salted pork bones, so be on the lookout for that. 

When using these pork bones, you can blanch them before adding them to soups, or you can roast them (in the oven for 45 minutes at 400°F/200°C) or pan-fry them in oil until browned on all sides. 

An Optional Ingredient

To elevate the flavor, I sometimes marinate pork neck bones with salt and Sichuan peppercorns. 

I just cook the salt with a little bit of Sichuan peppercorns over medium low heat, until the salt turns a light golden color. Then I cool it down before adding it to the pork bones. 

Tip!

Make a large batch, marinate it overnight, and then freeze individual portions for later use!

Recipe Instructions: 

Soak pork bones in water for 1 to 2 hours. This helps remove blood and impurities before salting. After soaking, rinse them in fresh water a couple of times until the water runs clean. Drain and shake off excess water.

Soaking pork neck bones in water in a large metal bowl

If you are using Sichuan peppercorns, cook salt and Sichuan peppercorns using medium heat for about 5 minutes until the salt turns a light golden color. Remove from the heat and cool completely. If you’re not using Sichuan peppercorns, you can skip this cooking step and just add the salt directly to the pork bones. 

Cooked salt and Sichuan peppercorns in pan

In a large bowl, evenly rub the pork bones in the salt (and the Sichuan peppercorns, if using). Cover and marinate for 24 to 48 hours in the refrigerator. 

Chinese Salted Pork Neck Bones

Before cooking:

If you are using these salted pork bones in a large pot of soup or congee, there is no need to rinse off the salt before cooking.

If making smaller batches of soup, it might be a good idea to rinse before cooking.

Also if you used Sichuan peppercorns, brush them off the pork bones before cooking them.

Chinese Salted Pork Bones

Chinese Salted Pork Bones are easy to make (just salt the meaty bones in the refrigerator for 24-48 hours), and add superb flavor to soups and congee.
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds pork neck bones (the meatier the better; cut into 2-inch/5cm thick pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns (optional)
Instructions

  • Soak pork bones in water for 1 to 2 hours. This helps remove blood and impurities before salting. After soaking, rinse them in fresh water a couple of times until the water runs clean. Drain and shake off excess water.
  • If using Sichuan peppercorns, cook salt and Sichuan peppercorns over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the salt turns a light golden color. Remove from the heat and cool completely. If you’re not using Sichuan peppercorns, you can skip this cooking step and just add the salt directly to the pork bones.
  • In a large bowl, evenly rub the pork bones in the salt (and the Sichuan peppercorns, if using). Cover and marinate for 24 to 48 hours in the refrigerator.

Tips & Notes:

If you are using these salted pork bones in a large pot of soup or congee, there is no need to rinse off the salt before cooking. If making smaller batches of soup, it might be a good idea to rinse before cooking. Also if you used Sichuan peppercorns, brush them off the pork bones before cooking them.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

  2. Gin Yang says

    Sometimes pork neck bones are tough to find or they are trimmed so much they don’t have much meat left on them. Can pork riblets cut into 4-bone strips be substituted? If doable, which would work better – meaty riblets or the not so meaty ones? Thank you!

