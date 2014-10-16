Chinese Pastry Roast Pork Puffs

The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

by:
Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

This one has been on our hit list for a while now. A dim sum classic, the restaurant version of which probably contains copious amounts of lard, these Chinese Roast Pork Puffs are definitely an I-don’t-really-want-to-think-about-what-I’m-eating-right-now-because-it-tastes-so-awesome-but-I’ll-probably-have-to-spend-three-hours-on-a-stairmaster kind of food. Somehow, the fact that we use puff pastry for these roast pork puffs instead of lard-based dough kind of makes it all okay. (Uh…doesn’t it?)

At the very least, employing a box of store-bought pastry makes the whole assembly process a lot easier.  Even better, try making your own homemade rough puff pastry with our easy rough puff pastry recipe and you will never buy the store-bought stuff again!

The very puffy puffs that result definitely can stand tall on a dim sum cart next to their lardy counterparts. It’s a good idea–your cardiologist and/or personal trainer will thank you–to share a batch of these with friends. We pawned a bunch off on delighted–if a little confused–neighbors. Sharing the love, and all that. For more dim sum madness and authentic dim sum recipes, check out our Roast Pork BunsHong Kong Egg Tarts and Sticky Rice Wraps. More is on the way, so keep your eyes peeled and tea at the ready.

Let’s first start with making these Chinese roast pork puffs!

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat and stir-fry the onion or shallots until translucent. Add the sugar, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and dark soy sauce and cook until it starts to bubble up.

Add the chicken stock and flour. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook, stirring, for a couple minutes until thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in the Chinese cha siu pork.

You can buy this from your Chinese grocery store’s hot bar, or make your own with our Chinese roast pork cha siu recipe here.

Set aside your roast pork puffs filling to cool completely. 

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to smooth out the seams. Once rolled, the puff pastry square should be 30% larger than where you started.

Cut into equal squares (whatever size you prefer). Ours were about the size of a large ravioli. Put about 1 1/2 teaspoons of filling onto a pastry square…

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

…and brush the edges with egg wash. Cover with another pastry square and use a fork to crimp it closed. Make sure they’re tightly sealed.

Repeat until all the filling and/or pastry has been used.

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush the tops of the roast pork puffs with egg wash.

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

And sprinkle with sesame seeds. We used both black and white sesame seeds.

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Serve warm!

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

A fun way to serve these roast pork puffs, if you want that dim sum experience, is in white paper baking cups. With hot tea, of course!

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 8 votes

Chinese Pastry Roast Pork Puffs

Chinese Roast Pork Puffs are a dim sum classic similar to the Roast Pork bun except they are wrapped in a slightly sinful, yet heavenly pastry puffs!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese roast pork puffs
serves: 12
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat and stir-fry the onion until translucent. Add the sugar, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and dark soy sauce and cook until it starts to bubble up. Add the chicken stock and flour. Reduce the heat to medium low and cook, stirring, for a couple minutes until thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in the pork. Set aside to cool completely.
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry to smooth out the seams. Once rolled, the puff pastry square should be 30% larger than where you started. Cut into equal squares (whatever size you prefer). Ours were about the size of a large ravioli.
  • Put about 1 1/2 teaspoons of filling onto a pastry square and brush the edges with egg wash. Cover with another pastry square and use a fork to crimp it closed. Make sure they're tightly sealed. Repeat until all the filling and/or pastry has been used.
  • Brush the tops of the pastries with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Serve warm!

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 2 dozen.

nutrition facts

Calories: 169kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 10mg (3%) Sodium: 200mg (8%) Potassium: 60mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Calcium: 11mg (1%) Iron: 0.9mg (5%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

