Chinese Pickled Long Beans with Pork

Kaitlin
24 Comments
Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

There are two kinds of people: those who like pickles, and those who don’t like pickles. This pickled long beans stir fry recipe is for the people who ardently love the sour vinegar-y edge of a good pickled vegetable. To the non-pickle lovers, apologies, but come back in a few days for our next post.  

One of Our Favorite Hunan Dishes

Pickled Long Beans with Pork is a favorite stir-fried dish that our most beloved Hunan restaurant serves up. It has the perfect level of tongue burning chili flavor, crisped bits of ground pork, and strong, vinegary pickled long beans whose flavor is transformed into smokey pickled deliciousness by the effect of the wok’s searing heat. I’m drooling on my keyboard just thinking about it.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Now I say “beloved”—this is not an exaggeration. This Hunan restaurant is pretty magical by all accounts. It’s located off the side of a quiet road in the middle of New Jersey suburbia, and a Chinese family lives above the restaurant, growing their own herbs and veggies in old wooden boxes in the parking lot, and pickling their own salted chilies (AKA duo jiao) and long beans (AKA snake beans).

When you step inside, it’s like a wormhole to China, complete with plastic lined tables, a menu chock full of brightly lit pictures of every dish and Chinglish typos galore, and no plate of Sesame Chicken in sight.

They cook up some of our favorites like Hunan Steamed Fish with Salted Chilies and Tofu (duo jiao yu) and Cumin Lamb. Despite the obscure location, people in the area know just what a hidden treasure it is.

It’s one of our favorite pockets of town in a state chock full of weird but delightful culinary gems tucked away in plazas and strip malls, so if you ask us exactly where it is, we probably won’t tell you. But you can recreate this dish at home! :)

Serve with Rice or Noodles

The great thing about this pickled long beans stir fry recipe is that you can make it as a stir-fry and serve it with lots of white rice (this dish is the soulmate of a bowl of white rice). As pickle-lovers know, sometimes, there’s just something about the perfect sour, spicy pickle that can put you right again.

One quick note on ingredients: these pickled long beans can be purchased at most Asian grocery stores in a vacuum sealed package or in a jar. For those who don’t have access to such things, a homemade pickled long bean recipe is high on our list of to-do’s!

Oh, and don’t forget that you can use use any leftovers to make pickled bean noodle soup the next day!

OK, here’s how to make it.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork: Recipe Instructions

First, marinate the ground pork. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Set aside while you gather your other ingredients.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly crisped.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ginger and allow to infuse the oil for another minute. Next, add the garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly browned.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the spicy bean paste along with the diced green and red bell peppers and cook until they are slightly softened.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the bird’s eye chilies, Chinese pickled beans, sugar, and white pepper, and cook for a few minutes to heat the long beans through. If you want an extra kick, add the chilies early on along with the ginger to really infuse the oil.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your pickled long beans stir fry with plenty of white rice!

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry

Chinese Pickled Long Beans are an underutilized, but delicious ingredient that can be found in most Chinese grocery stores. Pickled Long Beans with Pork is a favorite stir-fried dish with perfect level of tongue burning chili flavor, crisped bits of ground pork, and vinegary pickled long beans whose flavor is transformed by the effect of the wok’s searing heat.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, marinate the ground pork. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Set aside while you gather your other ingredients.
  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly crisped. Add the ginger and allow to infuse the oil for another minute. Next, add the garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly browned. Add the spicy bean paste and stir to combine.
  • Add the diced green and red bell peppers and cook until they are slightly softened. Add the chilies, long beans, sugar, and white pepper, and cook for a few minutes to heat the long beans through. If you want an extra kick, add the chilies early on along with the ginger to really infuse the oil.
  • Serve with plenty of white rice!

Rate this recipe:




  1. AvatarSean says

    5 stars
    This is one of my favourite dishes.

    I too have had some bad experiences with the packaged beans so I thought I would share my rough recipe for pickling to tide my fellow commenters over until you develop one (i hope this is ok)

    You are basically making a lacto-fermented pickle, so standard rules apply – most important thing is to have an air-free environment with enough salt. Cover beans with water e.g. in a box for kimchi making, or a jar. Weigh beans + water, and add 2.5% salt by weight.

    Now beyond this is where recipes seem to differ. Most add some garlic, some peppers ( i just put in already pickled ones), and some sichuan peppercorn. Some recipes add a bit of the juice from already pickled peppers; maybe if the peppers were homemade this would inoculate the brine with the right microbes but since the jars must be sterilized I dont think this does much. Some add a bit of sugar, but I dont add more than a spoonful or so. Many recipes add baijiu but this has never seemed to matter much.

    Leave on the counter for about a week until sour enough, then put in fridge. At the surface of the water some white stuff will grow but this is not poisonous and doesnt affect the taste either. The garlic you put in the brine will also get a bit pickled, and may turn blue but this is ok

