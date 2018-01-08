The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Pickled Long Beans with Pork

Published: Last Updated:
By 20 Comments

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

There are two kinds of people: those who like pickles, and those who don’t like pickles. This pickled long beans stir fry recipe is for the people who ardently love the sour vinegar-y edge of a good pickled vegetable. To the non-pickle lovers, apologies, but come back in a few days for our next post.  

Pickled Long Beans with Pork is a favorite stir-fried dish that our most beloved Hunan restaurant serves up. It has the perfect level of tongue burning chili flavor, crisped bits of ground pork, and strong, vinegary pickled long beans whose flavor is transformed into smokey pickled deliciousness by the effect of the wok’s searing heat. I’m drooling on my keyboard just thinking about it.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Now I say “beloved”––this is not an exaggeration. This Hunan restaurant is pretty magical by all accounts. It’s located off the side of a quiet road in the middle of New Jersey suburbia, and a Chinese family lives above the restaurant, growing their own herbs and veggies in old wooden boxes in the parking lot, and pickling their own salted chilies (AKA duo jiao) and long beans (AKA snake beans). When you step inside, it’s like a wormhole to China, complete with plastic lined tables, a menu chock full of brightly lit pictures of every dish and Chinglish typos galore, and no plate of Sesame Chicken in sight. They cook up some of our favorites like Hunan Steamed Fish with Salted Chilies and Tofu (duo jiao yu) and Cumin Lamb. Despite the obscure location, people in the area know just what a hidden treasure it is.

It’s one of our favorite pockets of town in a state chock full of weird but delightful culinary gems tucked away in plazas and strip malls, so if you ask us exactly where it is, we probably won’t tell you. But you can recreate this dish at home! :)

The great thing about this pickled long beans stir fry recipe is that you can make it as a stir-fry and serve it with lots of white rice (this dish is the soulmate of a bowl of white rice). As pickle-lovers know, sometimes, there’s just something about the perfect sour, spicy pickle that can put you right again.

One quick note on ingredients: these pickled long beans can be purchased at most Asian grocery stores in a vacuum sealed package or in a jar. For those who don’t have access to such things, a homemade pickled long bean recipe is high on our list of to-do’s!

Oh, and don;t forget that you can use use any leftovers to make pickled bean noodle soup the next day!

OK, here’s how to make it.

You’ll need:

  • 8 ounces ground pork
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger
  • 5 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon spicy bean paste (dou ban jiang), if you want it spicier and saltier, make it a heaping tablespoon – Update: this was not in our original recipe, but really makes for a more authentic taste, we realized! 
  • 1 small green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, diced
  • 3 to 10 bird’s eye chilies, thinly sliced (depending on your desired heat level)
  • 1 package Chinese pickled beans, chopped into ¼” pieces
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • a pinch of white pepper

First, marinate the ground pork. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Set aside while you gather your other ingredients.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly crisped.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ginger and allow to infuse the oil for another minute. Next, add the garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly browned.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the diced green and red bell peppers and cook until they are slightly softened.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chilies, long beans, sugar, and white pepper, and cook for a few minutes to heat the long beans through. If you want an extra kick, add the chilies early on along with the ginger to really infuse the oil.

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your pickled long beans stir fry with plenty of white rice!

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry

Chinese Pickled Long Beans are an underutilized, but delicious ingredient that can be found in most Chinese grocery stores. Pickled Long Beans with Pork is a favorite stir-fried dish with perfect level of tongue burning chili flavor, crisped bits of ground pork, and vinegary pickled long beans whose flavor is transformed by the effect of the wok’s searing heat.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pickled long beans
Servings: 4
Calories: 343kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, marinate the ground pork. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine. Set aside while you gather your other ingredients.
  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry until cooked through and lightly crisped. Add the ginger and allow to infuse the oil for another minute. Next, add the garlic and cook until the garlic is lightly browned. Add the spicy bean paste and stir to combine.
  • Add the diced green and red bell peppers and cook until they are slightly softened. Add the chilies, long beans, sugar, and white pepper, and cook for a few minutes to heat the long beans through. If you want an extra kick, add the chilies early on along with the ginger to really infuse the oil.
  • Serve with plenty of white rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 343kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 41mg | Sodium: 570mg | Potassium: 750mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 1595IU | Vitamin C: 173.9mg | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 8.8mg

 

Leave a Reply

20 Comments

  1. Kathy Fullmer says

    Have you developed a recipe for pickled long beans yet?

    I’d love it if you published a cookbook. Every recipe I’ve tried was great and reminded me of food we ate when we lived in China. A foodie friend proclaimed some of the dishes made from your recipes one of her “best meals ever!” She didn’t recognize that it was just a collection of foods we loved and missed- or. Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, Cold sesame noodles, cucumber pickles and vinegar potatoes.

    Reply

  4. YLK says

    OMG !!

    This “Pickled Long Beans with Pork Stir Fry” recipe makes me nostalgic.
    My ex-BF’s mother used to make this delicious dish for me whenever we visited.
    She used to make her own “homemade” pickled long/snake beans.
    I have tried searching for the recipe without luck until now.

    And so, of course, I am very much looking forward to…

    “homemade pickled long bean recipe is high on our list of to-do’s”

    Just can’t wait…because I’m very much a pickle-head, like you. HAR-HAR

    Reply

  5. Hendrik says

    What is the weight of a typical package? I had to go to Canada to pick one up (poor storage at the only place locally that has them) and they come in one kilo packets. Trying to get an idea of how much to calibrate for

    Reply

  6. J S says

    As a fan of long beans and all things pickled (though admittedly my experience is mostly Western-style), I was excited to make this but I found the pickled long beans to have a sharp, overwhelming iodine flavor. Is this normal? I ended up rinsing them well before using them and still found it a bit much. I added a bit of sweet soy sauce (I meant to use Oyster sauce but wasn’t paying attention) and after sitting in the fridge for a day it was much better. Still confused as to whether this is how they should taste, though. There was no date on the package but the store is usually pretty good.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi JS, with Chinese pickled / preserved goods it can be very hit or miss in terms of the quality and flavor of the many many different brands you’ll find in the Asian grocery. We didn’t experience the overwhelming iodine flavor you’re mentioning. Our recommendation would be to try a different brand next time! Check the ingredients and look for the ones that have the least additives (this is how I pick out my preferred brand of chili bamboo shoots, for example.) You can also try rinsing them after you cut them. Just make sure to drain them well before adding to the wok.

      Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Gail, this is different, as this uses pickled beans rather than cabbage, and overall is spicier. Though it sounds like you are a pickle head like me and will probably enjoy this dish as well!

      Reply

  8. Gail says

    Hi! Wondering how many ounces are in the bean package? Pic of package would be swell.
    Love your site, use it more and more.

    Reply

