Chinese Pickled Cucumbers (酱黄瓜)

by:
68 Comments
Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Today I’m proudly adding this recipe for Chinese Pickled Cucumbers to our culinary genealogy.

Despite being simple to make, these Chinese Pickled Cucumbers are delicious—and crunchy! It’s too bad these photos don’t provide much by way of conveying texture or sound, so you’ll have to take my word for it. These pickles are almost like eating potato chips!

The Connotation Around Pickled Vegetables

Most Asian people—most people—are familiar with pickled vegetables. But what they represent, at least for the Chinese, has changed over the years.

In the old days, pickles were considered a poor man’s meal, since there’s no oil or fat, or 油水 (yóu shui). But now that most meals in China are overflowing with oil and fat, pickled vegetables have been elevated to a palate cleanser.

Or, if someone is feeling under the weather, a little bit of pickled vegetable is often used as an appetite enhancer. A far cry from the old days, no?

The Gateway to More Pickling Recipes!

Maybe that is my inner health nut talking, but really, these pickles go great with congee, oatmeal, maybe even a sandwich, or just to cleanse your palate between courses! Plus, this recipe is not only quick to make. It’s gone in a hurry, too.    

This is actually my first attempt at making any kind of Chinese pickled vegetables, so I chose a straightforward recipe.

But now that I’ve tackled Chinese pickled cucumbers, I feel an urgency to tackle the secrets and inner workings of even more Chinese pickled vegetable recipes like pickled long beans, pickled chilies, pickled mustard greens, etc., no matter how complicated they are!

You’ll all have a front row seat to my successes (and failed attempts).

Some Patience Required

Living in a world where even milliseconds are too long to wait, we all seem to have almost no time and even less patience.

Like one reader recently commented: “I truly wish that double tapping your photo also meant the dish would appear on my table!” I too live in hope that one day food will magically appear on tables just like it does in the Harry Potter movies.

But the more we learn to expect instant gratification, the less patience we have. I’m afraid that these “slow” pickling methods are being forgotten and will soon be lost forever to the home cook, and replaced entirely by generic factory pickles. Who wants that?!

That said, I’ve got a lot of work to do. But before I take on the Herculean task of the world of Chinese pickles, let’s enjoy this simple pickled cucumber recipe first!  

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers: Recipe Instructions

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse off the cucumbers and wipe them dry. Trim off both ends, and cut each cucumber into 4 equal sections. Cut each section into 6 equal-sized strips.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a bowl and add ½ teaspoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Toss, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

At the same time, make the sauce by combining 2 ½ teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Chinese black vinegar, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 bay leaves, 4 cloves of garlic, and the chili peppers. Stir and make sure the sugar and salt are completed dissolved.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the cucumber has marinated for 1 hour in the fridge, dump out the liquid from the bowl they were sitting in. You should be able to get rid of at least ¼ cup of liquid.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the prepared sauce, and mix everything well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

The cucumbers should be ready to serve the next morning with a hot bowl of congee!

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

4.77 from 13 votes

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers (酱黄瓜)

We're adding this recipe for Chinese Pickled Cucumbers to our culinary genealogy. These easy-to-make Chinese Pickled Cucumbers are delicious--and crunchy!
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Pickled Cucumbers
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Rinse off the cucumbers and wipe them dry. Trim off both ends, and cut each cucumber into 4 equal sections. Cut each section into 6 equal-sized strips. Transfer to a bowl and add ½ teaspoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Toss, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  • At the same time, make the sauce by combining 2 ½ teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon black vinegar, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 bay leaves, 4 cloves of garlic, and the chili peppers. Stir and make sure the sugar and salt are completed dissolved.
  • Once the cucumber has marinated for 1 hour in the fridge, dump out the liquid from the bowl they were sitting in. You should be able to get rid of at least ¼ cup of liquid. Now add the prepared sauce, and mix everything well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight. The cucumbers should be ready to serve the next morning with a hot bowl of congee!

nutrition facts

Calories: 58kcal (3%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 1401mg (58%) Potassium: 362mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 7g (8%) Vitamin A: 335IU (7%) Vitamin C: 7.3mg (9%) Calcium: 41mg (4%) Iron: 0.9mg (5%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

You may also like…

Reader Interactions

68 Comments

  1. Katie Wong says

    When I first moved to China, I was weirded out by the little side of picked “stuff” most meals came with. Then when I started to have issues with how much oil I was ingesting, friends suggested trying the picked side. I have never gone back! I love everything pickled, so I am super excited to try your recipe (normally the home pickling I’ve tried does not taste right).

    I’m glad this recipe popped up at the top of your site today! :)

    Reply