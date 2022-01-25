Chinese New Year Traditions

Half the fun of Chinese New Year is reviving all of your favorite traditions. There’s nothing better than getting together with family and friends to celebrate with the special sights, sounds, and tastes that only come around once a year.

It’s a time of togetherness and abundance, which means that a bit of planning is in order to make sure that everything goes smoothly and to make sure that everyone has a great time.

A CHINESE NEW YEAR CHECKLIST:

WHAT TO DO AND WHAT TO AVOID And as with anything Chinese New Year-related, there are some key superstitions to avoid! We’ve got a rundown of must-do Chinese New Year traditions, as well as a handy checklist of what to do and what not to do to avoid accidentally ruining your luck for the year ahead!

DOS: What everyone should do for Chinese New year

DO decorate with lots of red decorations.

decorate with lots of red decorations. DO clean your house before Chinese New Year.

clean your house before Chinese New Year. DO remember to hand out red envelopes if you are married / older.

remember to hand out red envelopes if you are married / older. DO wish everyone a happy new year when you see them. Check out our post on Chinese New year greetings, complete with pronunciations and recordings in both Mandarin and Cantonese.

wish everyone a happy new year when you see them. Check out our post on Chinese New year greetings, complete with pronunciations and recordings in both Mandarin and Cantonese. DO wear new clothes and avoid black and white. Wear something red instead which is always best.

wear new clothes and avoid black and white. Wear something red instead which is always best. DO brush up on your Chinese New Year greetings and make sure you address elders first when you see them. You might just get some fat red envelopes for that!

brush up on your Chinese New Year greetings and make sure you address elders first when you see them. You might just get some fat red envelopes for that! DO go home and eat with your parents on Chinese New year. It may not seem that big a deal to you but it is for your parents!

go home and eat with your parents on Chinese New year. It may not seem that big a deal to you but it is for your parents! DO bring gifts to your family and hosts during Chinese New year celebrations. Fruits and candies are safe gifts and always appreciated.

DON’Ts: WHat you shouldn’t do during Chinese New year

DON’T start any arguments, bring up any bad things—and it may be old school but please, no profanities or swearing on Chinese New Year’s day!

start any arguments, bring up any bad things—and it may be old school but please, no profanities or swearing on Chinese New Year’s day! DON’T clean on the day of Chinese New Year or Chinese New Year eve as you may sweep your luck and good fortunes away!

clean on the day of Chinese New Year or Chinese New Year eve as you may sweep your luck and good fortunes away! DON’T do laundry, wash or cut your hair on New Year’s Day (the day before is fine) but you don’t want to wash away your good luck!

do laundry, wash or cut your hair on New Year’s Day (the day before is fine) but you don’t want to wash away your good luck! DON’T break any dishes or glasses! Be extra careful not to break anything because it is bad luck on Chinese New Year’s day.

break any dishes or glasses! Be extra careful not to break anything because it is bad luck on Chinese New Year’s day. DON’T eat or make porridge or congee because it’s a poor-man’s meal and sets a bad and inauspicious tone, foreshadowing a poor year for you.

eat or make porridge or congee because it’s a poor-man’s meal and sets a bad and inauspicious tone, foreshadowing a poor year for you. DON’T borrow money because it’s a sign that you will need money and be in debt in the new year.

borrow money because it’s a sign that you will need money and be in debt in the new year. DON’T cry on Chinese new year. Try to avoid sad memories because crying just plain bad luck!

cry on Chinese new year. Try to avoid sad memories because crying just plain bad luck! DON’T give any unlucky gifts! Clocks, knives, scissors should never be given as gifts!

Shop Early for Chinese New Year

Do your planning and shopping early for Chinese New Year. Like most holidays, there’s always a rush on food and decorations the days leading up to the holiday. Our family tradition is to buy things early—partly because we can resist planning early, but also to ensure that we have enough provisions for the New year holiday celebrations, with leftovers after the holiday (an auspicious gesture that foreshadows a plentiful new yea!).

Plan your Chinese new year menu and how many people you have over ahead of time! Don’t forget to plan out your auspicious and symbolic dishes depending on your hopes for the year ahead: wealth, happiness, harmony? What’s on the menu for you?

To help you out check out our Chinese New Year menus for all skill levels and our menu planning guide with all of our Chinese New Year recipes!

And by the way, oftentimes, Chinese New Year calls for a fresh outfit! It’s common to buy new clothes for the new year. Just make sure you’ve got something red ready to wear!

Decorating the House in Red

Preparations for Chinese New Year always involve decorations including hanging lanterns, Chinese letters with auspicious sayings, zodiac animal red paper cuttings, and upside-down fú character 福 which means good fortune.

You will not notice unless you recognize or read Chinese characters but the fú ( 福) character is usually inverted. 福 means “good fortune”, and displaying the character upside down means that 福到 or that “good fortune” will “arrive” or “pour out”.

Support your local chinatown Chinatown will always have the best and most festive selection of Chinese New Year decorations for any aesthetic! It’s one of the most exciting sights of the year–seeing the stalls pop up with the bright decorations and gleaming packets of red envelopes waiting to be stuffed with cash. Whether you want fun cartoon characters, adorably furry decorations, something a bit more traditional, or classy there’s something for everyone. And if like us, you may not be able to get to Chinatown in a timely fashion, Chinese New Year celebrations technically last for 2 full weeks!

Chinese new Year Cleaning

Clean the house BEFORE Chinese New year but not on Chinese New Year’s day. it’s time to clean out all the bad juju from the past year before the new year and start off clean for the new year.

That means a DEEP CLEAN. Dusting is very important—getting rid of all the cobwebs and crust of the previous year that might hold you back in the year ahead!

Just don’t sweep or clean on Chinese New year’s day because superstitions say you’ll be sweeping your good luck and fortune away! Similarly, refrain from washing clothes or washing your hair on New Year’s day (take care of those things the day before) or you’ll wash your fortunes for the new year away!

Take out the garbage well before New Year as well, making sure to go through the whole house.

Honoring Ancestors

Honoring and remembering dead ancestors on Chinese New Year’s day is a tradition that probably goes back to the very start of the holiday itself! Preparing food and drink in the morning and putting them out and inviting ancestor spirits to dine with the family is a common tradition.

Admittedly, this ancestral worship is practiced mostly by older generations and slowing losing its appeal and traction with new generations of Chinese people.

I remember it well from my childhood, however. In the morning, a whole poached chicken, whole roasted or braised pork belly and whole fried fish was set out with bowls of rice.

Fruits like oranges, tangerines, tea and wine accompany the food on the table and Chinese incense was burned. This is the first thing my mom prepared the morning of Chinese New Year in honor of our ancestors. The food was always set aside and reheated for the feast later in the day!

CHinese New year Family dinner on New Year’s Eve

Coming together on the eve of Chinese New year is a long-time tradition of families throughout China. A mass migration of people (especially the younger generation) happens every year during the official Spring Festival holiday from large Chinese cities back to their homes in more rural areas. Trains and all forms of public and private transportation are operating at full capacity.

Outside of China, Chinese New Year is not generally recognized as an official holiday so overseas Chinese have to take personal vacations or holidays to make the trip back home for New Year’s eve dinner.

You can read more about annual migration and other fun facts in one of our first Chinese New Year menu posts.

Visiting family and friends

Visiting extended family and friends during the week of Chinese New Year and bringing and exchanging gifts is a Chinese New year tradition that goes on during the 15 day holiday or even for a month after the new year.

Visiting family and friends or bài nián 拜年 and wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year or “xin nian kuai le” or “gong hay fat choy” is a great opportunity for people to catch up on their lives and enjoy a meal together and maybe some mahjong. (Just make sure no squabbles break out over a game!)

Brush up on your greetings, and impress your elders with some thoughtful well wishes!

Red envelopes and gifts

When visiting family and fried, remember to prepare your red envelopes and gifts! It’s considered rude to show up at someone’s home empty-handed so be sure to bring fruits, candies or something that your hosts will enjoy.

Red envelopes are given to all children and also elders. There’s no rule for how old you have to be to receive hong bao red envelopes but technically, unmarried children are still eligible although we personally have established the unwritten tradition that you have to be attending school to receive one.

As for older people, retirement (65 and over) seems to be an eligible age, although giving red envelopes to them is less common and really depends upon your relationship and how close you are to them.

Sarah and Kaitlin have been exchanging red envelopes with their grandmother for quite some time now which makes grandma very happy. Sarah who recently got married with her husband Justin, is now technically ineligible for red envelopes but let’s see what happens this next Chinese New Year! Again, while there are some rules and guidelines, giving out red envelopes really does come from the heart!

Fireworks and parades

Chinese New Year has a long history and many myths, one of which is about the mythical beast called Nian. Nian just happens to sound like the word for “year” in Chinese and the myth says that the Nian would show up every New Year’s Eve to eat people and livestock. To scare away the monster, people displayed red everywhere and burned bamboo which crackled to scare the Nian away. SInce then, lighting fireworks has become a tradition to celebrate the new lunar year.

Dragon and Lions are powerful and auspicious symbols in Chinese culture and thus their dances are the centerpiece of a good Chinese New year parade or festival. Dragon dances are most common and you can see different charitable groups and associations in Chinatown parading dragons with their own volunteers. The long dragon parades down the street, usually performed by 2 or a handful of people and a group of supporters. They visit businesses, sometimes soliciting hong baos for charity!

Check your CHinese Horoscope

It’s the Year of the Tiger this year and if you haven’t looked up your Chinese horoscope sign, now is the time to do it. We have a complete list of animals and elements and how to look up your sign and element and we share each of our zodiacs in our Chinese zodiac post.

Our family always finds time to get together to read and review our Chinese horoscopes for the upcoming year. Sometimes we use online sources and other times we use Chinese Zodiac books. Depending upon each person’s animals sign, it may be an auspicious year, good for love or family, or perhaps a career-oriented year. Regardless of whether the year of the Tiger is good or not for you, horoscopes always come with cautions and awareness of certain areas of your life to take note of or to watch out for. Certain months may bring good fortune while other times you should lie low.

We also like to review last year’s results to see how predictions for the past year went. Are we a superstitious family? Maybe, but regardless, we have lots of fun and family time together talking about our Chinese Zodiac outlook for the Lunar New Year.

Happy new year, everyone! 新年快乐！