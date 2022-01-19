The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Appetizers & Snacks Chinese Sesame Twists (Zha Ma Ye – 炸麻叶), a Chinese New Year Snack

Chinese Sesame Twists (Zha Ma Ye – 炸麻叶), a Chinese New Year Snack

by:
5 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese New Year Snacks - Fried sesame twists - zha ma ye

Chinese sesame twists are delicious Chinese New Year snacks that you can serve alongside peanuts, roasted sunflower or watermelon seeds, and colorful candies as you celebrate with family and friends. 

Memories of Zha Ma Ye

I remember eating these twists, or zhà má yè (炸麻叶), in Hubei when I was very little. Besides getting new clothes and red envelopes, zhà má yè was one of the things I most looked forward to. 

With oil scarce in those days, there was nothing more indulgent than fried food. At last, we could enjoy something crispy and crunchy—sometimes over the course of several days during the two-week-long Spring Festival. 

It was—and still is—a magical time of year. Little touches like a spread of Chinese New Year snacks make all the difference. The bright, crackling sound of these strips of dough hitting the hot oil signals celebration and togetherness. In fact, these fried twists (along with similar snacks like mahua) symbolize reunion.

The crunchy sound from eating sesame twists also echoes the sound of firecrackers, ushering out the old and the bad spirits and welcoming the new. 

Many families in Hubei, Shaanxi, Henan, Chongqing, Anhui, and certain parts of Northern China must have this traditional Chinese New Year snack ready when guests arrive and to give out as gifts. 

Chinese Fried Sesame Twists

What Are Some Chinese New Year Snacks?

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, is a festive time where family and friends are constantly visiting each other and exchanging gifts and well wishes for the new year. 

(Check out Bill’s posts on common Chinese New Year greetings, with audio recordings of pronunciation in both Cantonese and Mandarin, so you can prepare for these visits!)

With all the visiting family and friends, Chinese families put out many snacks, fruits, and candies, not just to keep everyone fed, but also for symbolism! 

These crunchy sesame snacks are usually just one item in a spread of many different snacks that put a smile on everyone’s faces. 

Other Chinese New Year snacks include: 

  • Peanuts (and other nuts or peanut puffs/nut cookies/peanut brittle): longevity
  • Roasted sunflower seeds, watermelon seeds, pumpkin seeds: fertility, bearing sons 
  • Dried longans (dragon eye fruit): togetherness
  • Dried dates: prosperity
  • Candy (an assortment!) or other dried fruit: happiness, a sweet life 
  • Nian Gao (sweet rice cake): good fortune, reaching new heights in the year ahead
  • Sesame balls: happiness, luck
  • Fried dough twists: reunion
Chinese New Year Snacks on table

How to Flavor Your Sesame Twists 

This is a basic, “original” flavor recipe—just like how I remember them. But you can lean more on the sweet side or the salty side, depending on your taste. 

Other ways to adjust these to your tastes: add a large pinch of ground white pepper, five spice powder, or Sichuan peppercorn powder to spice things up.

Tips for Successfully Making Zha Ma Ye

  • Be sure to roll them very thinly before cutting! They expand after frying. 
  • These can be made in intricate twists or fans, or you can simply fry them as flat pieces once they’re cut. The flat shape was the original intention. After all, the direct translation of the name includes the word, yè (叶), which means “leaf.”
  • This recipe makes what you see in the photo, give or take a few that got eaten while we were photographing them! So you may want to double or triple the recipe for a bigger crowd. 
  • These turn even crunchier once they’ve cooled. Store them in an airtight container to keep them fresh. It’s best to finish them within 3-4 days. 

Video!

We also have a video showing how to shape these snacks in three different ways! Click here to jump to the video, right above the recipe card.

I do hope this recipe will turn zha ma ye from a regional favorite into one that’s enjoyed far and wide. With Chinese New Year coming on fast, this is a great snack to make ahead or bring to a New Year’s gathering. It’s easy to make, delicious, and highly addictive!  

Recipe InstructionS

If you can’t find toasted sesame seeds for this recipe, you can toast them at home. Add them to a small, dry pan, and toast for 3 minutes over medium-low heat. Be careful not to burn them. Cool completely.

Toasting black sesame seeds in dry pan

In a large mixing bowl (or bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook), combine the flour, oil, sesame seeds, sugar, salt, and egg.

Zha Ma Ye dough ingredients in mixing bowl

Use a rubber spatula to mix everything together (or turn the mixer on to its lowest setting), then gradually add the water 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture resembles large flakes/chunks. 

Knead the dough with your hands for about 3 minutes to form a rough dough ball. The dough should be on the drier side—not sticky or too soft. If the dough still has a hint of stickiness, knead in a little more flour. Cover the dough with an overturned bowl and let rest for 30 minutes on the counter.

Ball of sesame seed dough

After resting, knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 2 minutes, or until smooth. Cover and let the dough rest for another 20 minutes, so it’s easy to roll it out.

Beginning to roll out sesame dough with rolling pin

Use a rolling pin to roll the rested dough on a lightly floured surface into a large thin rectangle sheet that measures about 12×20 inches (30x50cm).

  • Rolled sesame dough in rough rectangle shape
  • Measuring dough sheet with ruler

The thickness should be just slightly thicker than a sesame seed. (If the dough retracts and is hard to roll out, it needs to rest longer. Cover and let rest for 10-15 minutes more, then continue.)

Sprinkle the surface of the dough with flour, and cut it into 2×4 inch (5×10 cm) pieces for twists, or 2×5 inch (5×13 cm) pieces for the fan shape.

Cutting sesame dough into strips
  • Sesame dough cut into strips
  • Sesame dough cut into strips with ruler

Keep the dough covered with a clean kitchen towel while making the cuts and folds.

To make a twisted shape: 

Fold a 2×4 inch (5×10 cm) piece of dough in half, with the floured side facing inward.

  • Flat piece of sesame dough
  • Sesame dough folded in half

Cut 3 to 5 equidistant slits into the folded side of the dough, with ½-inch (1.25cm) of the top edge still intact.

  • Cutting slits into dough
  • Slits cut into dough

Open the fold and loop one end through the middle slit to create a twist, then gently straighten it out. (See video for a demonstration.)

  • Shaping zha ma ye
  • Shaping zha ma ye

As you assemble them, line them up on a lightly floured surface so they’re not touching. 

Completed shaped sesame twist

Here’s what the process looks like if you make 5 slits instead of just 3. The resulting twist looks more intricate:

  • Cut slits into dough
  • Stretching cut sesame dough with hands
Shaped Zha Ma Ye, or Chinese sesame twist

To make a fan shape: 

Fold a 2×5 inch (5×13 cm) piece of dough in half with the floured side facing inward. Cut 8 to 10 equidistant slits into the folded side of the dough, with ½-inch (1.25cm) of the top edge still intact.

Cutting many slits into dough

Unfold the rectangle and gently stretch it out slightly.

Stretching cut dough

Fold the dough in half once again, this time folding one corner of the rectangle to its opposite corner.

Folding sesame dough into fan shape

Then press the two loose corners into the middle to form the base of the fan. (See video for a demonstration.)

Fan-shaped sesame dough

As you assemble them, line them up on a lightly floured surface so they’re not touching. 

Frying the Zha Ma Ye

Add about 1½ inches (about 4 cm) of oil in a small pan or ot to reduce the amount of oil you’ll need to use. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350°F/175°C on an instant read thermometer. Be sure to maintain this frying temperature throughout the frying process (increase or reduce the heat as needed). 

Fry a few twists at a time for about 7 minutes per batch, or until golden brown. Flip them often to avoid sticking, and for even coloring. Check the oil temperature often; if your heat is too high, they will brown quickly without cooking through. 

Frying sesame twists in hot oil

Cool before enjoying for maximum crunchiness!

Zha Ma Ye - Chinese fried sesame twists
Zha Ma Ye - Chinese fried sesame twists

Watch the Video:

5 from 1 vote

Chinese Sesame Twists (Zha Ma Ye – 炸麻叶)

Chinese sesame twists are delicious Chinese New Year snacks that you can serve alongside peanuts, roasted sunflower or watermelon seeds, and colorful candies as you celebrate with family and friends.
by: Judy
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Zha Ma Ye - Chinese fried sesame twists
serves: 6
Prep: 1 hour 45 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (plus more for frying)
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds (black or white, preferably toasted)
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 4-5 tablespoons water
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

Preparing the dough:

  • If you can’t find toasted sesame seeds for this recipe, you can toast them at home. Add them to a small, dry pan, and toast for 3 minutes over medium-low heat. Be careful not to burn them. Cool completely.
  • In a large mixing bowl (or bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook), combine the flour, oil, sesame seeds, sugar, salt, and egg. Use a rubber spatula to mix everything together (or turn the mixer on to its lowest setting), then gradually add the water 1 tablespoon at a time until the mixture resembles large flakes/chunks.
  • Knead with your hands for about 3 minutes to form a rough dough ball. The dough should be on the drier side—not sticky or too soft. If the dough still has a hint of stickiness, knead in a little more flour. Cover the dough with an overturned bowl and let rest for 30 minutes on the counter.
  • After resting, knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 2 minutes, or until smooth. Cover and let the dough rest for another 20 minutes, so it’s easy to roll it out.
  • Use a rolling pin to roll the rested dough on a lightly floured surface into a large thin rectangle sheet that measures about 12×20 inches (30x50cm). The thickness should be just slightly thicker than a sesame seed. (If the dough retracts and is hard to roll out, it needs to rest longer. Cover and let rest for 10-15 minutes more, then continue.)
  • Sprinkle the surface of the dough with flour, and cut it into 2×4 inch (5×10 cm) pieces for twists, or 2×5 inch (5×13 cm) pieces for the fan shape. Keep the dough covered with a clean kitchen towel while shaping.

To make a twisted shape:

  • Fold a 2×4 inch (5×10 cm) piece of dough in half, with the floured side facing inward. Cut 3 to 5 equidistant slits into the folded side of the dough, with ½-inch (1.25cm) of the top edge still intact. Open the fold and loop one end through the middle slit to create a twist, then gently straighten it out. (See video for a demonstration.) As you assemble them, line them up on a lightly floured surface so they’re not touching.

To make a fan shape:

  • Fold a 2×5 inch (5×13 cm) piece of dough in half with the floured side facing inward. Cut 8 to 10 equidistant slits into the folded side of the dough, with ½-inch (1.25cm) of the top edge still intact. Unfold the rectangle and gently stretch it out slightly. Fold the dough in half once again, this time folding one corner of the rectangle to its opposite corner. Then press the two loose corners into the middle to form the base of the fan. (See video for a demonstration.) As you assemble them, line them up on a lightly floured surface so they’re not touching.

Frying the twists:

  • Add about 1½ inches (about 4 cm) of oil in a small pan or ot to reduce the amount of oil you’ll need to use. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350°F/175°C on an instant read thermometer. Be sure to maintain this frying temperature throughout the frying process (increase or reduce the heat as needed).
  • Fry a few twists at a time for about 7 minutes per batch, or until golden brown. Flip them often to avoid sticking, and for even coloring. Check the oil temperature often; if your heat is too high, they will brown quickly without cooking through.
  • Cool before enjoying for maximum crunchiness!

nutrition facts

Calories: 204kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 26g (9%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 9g (14%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 20mg (7%) Sodium: 203mg (8%) Potassium: 54mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 30IU (1%) Calcium: 34mg (3%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

5 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  3. Claudia says

    Thank you for this! I know it wouldn’t be as festive but is there any other downside to keeping it simple and not shape them? Frying small-ish rectangles of dough, basically.

    Reply

  4. Gingercook Joan says

    5 stars
    They look delicious 😋! Wonder if you could make these with pie crust or biscuit dough-store bought? All my kitchen stuff is packed up awaiting the move!

    Reply

  5. Krista Beth says

    Hey Judy. Thanks for all you bring to us through these recipes. Truly you are sharing joy with each post.
    QUESTION: I suppose that traditionally, these snacks were not made with wheat flour, so I wonder about finding first this recipe using different kinds of rice flour, and secondly I wonder what flours would your grandmother, or great grandmother have used for recipes of any sort whether snacks, sweets, treats, and beyond! Thank you for your help with this.

    Reply