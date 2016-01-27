Chinese New Year Recipes: Menu Planning Guide

Welcome to The Woks of Life collection of Chinese New Year recipes! This collection grows every year, as we add more of our own family recipes and other popular celebration recipes to the list.

As we say goodbye to the year of the Rat and greet the upcoming year of the Ox (see our post on the Chinese Zodiac for a quick explanation), we turn to these time-honored food traditions.

Chinese New Year Recipes

The Lunar New Year, known in China as chūnjié (春节) or Spring Festival, is a festive time for many all over the world. The holiday features fireworks, new clothes, money-filled red envelopes (or hóngbāo – 红包) for kids, lots of red, and most importantly, tons of good food.

Chinese New Year food traditions are hugely symbolic. Traditions include serving two whole fish and saving one for leftovers to represent surplus in the new year, serving a whole chicken to represent wholeness and prosperity, and serving items like spring rolls, which resemble gold bars and symbolize wealth.

If it seems like a lot to navigate, don’t worry! We’ve put together this menu planning guide to help you figure out what to make for the holiday.

We’ve organized the Chinese New Year foods on our site into several categories. These include Appetizers, Meat & Poultry, Seafood, Side Dishes, and Desserts. The recipes are shown in a grid view, as well as a list view for quick reference!

Chinese New Year Appetizers These appetizers can be served just prior to dinner, for lunch, or really anytime during the two-week-long Chinese New Year festivities, between New Year’s Eve and the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the celebration. Cha Guo Savory Rice Cakes Cantonese Spring Rolls Chinese Carrot Rice Cakes

Chicken Mushroom Dumplings Sticky Rice Pearl Meatballs Shrimp Cakes

Crispy Stuffed Lotus Root Fried Prawn Crackers Braised Kaofu (Wheat Gluten)

Pork & Chive Dumplings Savory Tang Yuan (Rice Dumplings) Shandong Pork & Fish Dumplings

Shanghai Spring Rolls Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai Taro Cake

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go) Vegetable Dumplings Basic Dumpling Recipe!

Meat & Poultry Dishes

These show-stopping meat and poultry dishes, along with a seafood dish or two, serve as the centerpiece of a Chinese New Year feast.

Chinese Fried Squab Lion’s Head Meatballs Egg Dumplings

Cantonese Poached Chicken Sour Plum Duck Steamed Pork with Rice Powder

Shanghai Braised Pork Belly Braised Pork Belly with Arrowhead Root Cantonese Roast Pork Belly

Tangerine Beef Braised Pork Shank (Ti Pang) Steak Stir-fry (Chow Steak Kow)

Stuffed Fried Gluten Steamed Ribs with Sticky Rice Braised Pork Belly (Dong Po Rou)

Braised Pork Belly with Meigan Cai

Chinese Fried Pigeon (Squab), A Hong Kong FavoriteChinese Pearl Meatballs with Sticky Rice (珍珠丸子)

Lion’s Head Meatballs – Shīzitóu (狮子头)

Egg Dumplings, A Chinese New Year Must Have (蛋饺)

Cantonese Poached Chicken w/ Ginger Scallion Oil (Bai Qie Ji)

Sour Plum Duck

Steamed Pork with Rice Powder (Fen Zheng Rou – 粉蒸肉)

Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly (Hong Shao Rou)

Braised Pork Belly with ArrowRoot

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly

Tangerine Beef

Chinese Braised Ti Pang (Pork Shank)

Steak Stir-fry (Chow Steak Kow)

Chinese Stuffed Fried Gluten Balls

Steamed Ribs with Glutinous Rice (糯米蒸排骨)

Braised Pork Belly (Dong Po Rou)

Braised Pork Belly with Meigan Cai

Seafood Dishes

Fish and shellfish are often a sign of celebration, and it’s no different at Chinese New Year. You’ll find some of our family favorites below!

Ginger Scallion Lobster Red Braised Fish (Hong Shao Yu) Fried Oysters with Dipping Sauce

Seafood Bird’s Nest Shrimp Cakes Pan-fried Flounder

Dried Oysters with Black Moss Pan-fried Fish Scallion Ginger Shrimp

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry (You Bao Xia) Shanghai Smoked Fish (Xun Yu) Steamed Whole Fish

Stir-fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce Lobster Sticky Fried Rice Boiled Shrimp with Dipping Sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Chinese New Year Side Dishes

Even some vegetable dishes are iconic Chinese New Year foods. Buddha’s Delight, consisting of at least 8 ingredients, is often eaten the morning of Chinese New Year after a ceremonial offering of food to honor family ancestors. You’ll also see stir-fried lettuce here, because in Chinese, the word for lettuce, “生菜” is a homonym for, “to grow money!”

Yan Du Xian Soup Lo Han Jai (Buddha’s Delight) Ru Yi Cai (As You Wish Vegetables)

Stir-fried Lettuce Stir-fried Pea Tips Stir-fried Bok Choy

Shanghai Rice Cake Stir-fry Steak & Scallion Rice Cake Stir-fry Stir-fried Sticky Rice Cakes

Long Life Noodles Shanghai Fried Noodles Steamed Noodles with Green Beans

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage Young Chow Fried Rice Chinese Vegetarian Duck

Yan Du Xian (Shanghainese Salted Pork Soup with Bamboo Shoots and Tofu)

Buddha’s Delight (Lo Han Jai)

Ru Yi Cai (“As You Wish” Vegetables)

Stir Fried Lettuce

Pea Tips Stir-fry

A Basic Stir-Fried Bok Choy Recipe

Shanghai Rice Cake Stir-fry w/ Greens

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry

Stir-fried Sticky Rice Cakes

Long Life Noodles – Yi Mein (伊面）

Shanghai Fried Noodles

Bian Dou Men Mian (Steamed Noodles and Green Beans)

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

Young Chow Fried Rice

Chinese Vegetarian Duck – 素雅

Chinese New Year Desserts

While dessert perhaps isn’t as significant to a Chinese celebration dinner as it might be to a Western dinner, a little something sweet to cap off the meal is always welcome.

Tang Yuan, or sweet rice balls, are traditionally eaten during the Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the new year, marking the final day of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Black Sesame Tang Yuan Chinese Sweet Rice Cake (年糕) Fermented Sweet Rice Wine (Jiu Niang)

Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls Chinese Walnut Cookies Sesame Peanut Brittle

Snow Fungus Soup with Pears Chinese Sesame Balls Old-Fashioned Almond Cookies

Tang Yuan Sweet Rice Balls with Sesame Filling

Nian Gao (Chinese New Year Sweet Rice Cake)

Sweet Fermented Rice (酒酿, Jiu Niang)

Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls

Chinese Walnut Cookies

Chinese Sesame Peanut Brittle

Snow Fungus Soup with Pears

Chinese Sesame Balls

Old-Fashioned Chinese Almond Cookies

Other Helpful Articles:

In addition to these Chinese New Year recipes, we have written articles and about our Chinese New year experiences throughout the years.

Peruse these past collections, and don’t hesitate to leave comments and/or questions. We’ll do our very best to answer each and every one of them, no matter how old the post is!

Happy Lunar New Year, and happy menu planning!