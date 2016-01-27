The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese New Year Recipes: Menu Planning Guide

Chinese New Year Recipes: Menu Planning Guide

Welcome to The Woks of Life collection of Chinese New Year recipes! This collection grows every year, as we add more of our own family recipes and other popular celebration recipes to the list.

As we say goodbye to the year of the Rat and greet the upcoming year of the Ox (see our post on the Chinese Zodiac for a quick explanation), we turn to these time-honored food traditions.

Chinese New Year Recipes

The Lunar New Year, known in China as chūnjié (春节) or Spring Festival, is a festive time for many all over the world. The holiday features fireworks, new clothes, money-filled red envelopes (or hóngbāo – 红包) for kids, lots of red, and most importantly, tons of good food.

Chinese New Year food traditions are hugely symbolic. Traditions include serving two whole fish and saving one for leftovers to represent surplus in the new year, serving a whole chicken to represent wholeness and prosperity, and serving items like spring rolls, which resemble gold bars and symbolize wealth.

Pan-fried fish

If it seems like a lot to navigate, don’t worry! We’ve put together this menu planning guide to help you figure out what to make for the holiday.

We’ve organized the Chinese New Year foods on our site into several categories. These include Appetizers, Meat & Poultry, Seafood, Side Dishes, and Desserts. The recipes are shown in a grid view, as well as a list view for quick reference!

Chinese New Year Appetizers

These appetizers can be served just prior to dinner, for lunch, or really anytime during the two-week-long Chinese New Year festivities, between New Year’s Eve and the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the celebration.

Cha Guo, by thewoksoflife.com

Cha Guo Savory Rice Cakes

Fried spring rolls on white plate

Cantonese Spring Rolls

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cakes

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Mushroom Dumplings

Chinese Pearl Meatballs with Sticky Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Pearl Meatballs

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp Cakes

Crispy Stuffed Lotus Root with Pork (2017 Chinese New Year Recipes), by thewoksoflife.com

Crispy Stuffed Lotus Root

Fried Prawn Crackers for Chinese New Year, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Prawn Crackers

Hong Shao Kao fu

Braised Kaofu (Wheat Gluten)

Pork Chive Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork & Chive Dumplings

Savory Tang Yuan, by thewoksoflife.com

Savory Tang Yuan (Rice Dumplings)

Shandong Pork and Fish Dumplings (Jiaozi), by thewoksoflife.com

Shandong Pork & Fish Dumplings

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Spring Rolls

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai

Crispy Taro Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Taro Cake

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go)

Vegetable Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Dumplings

How to Fold a Chinese Dumpling: 4 Techniques

Basic Dumpling Recipe!

Meat & Poultry Dishes

These show-stopping meat and poultry dishes, along with a seafood dish or two, serve as the centerpiece of a Chinese New Year feast.

Chinese Fried Pigeon (Squab), by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Fried Squab

Chinese Lion's Head Meatball, thewoksoflife.com

Lion’s Head Meatballs

Egg Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Egg Dumplings

Chinese Poached Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Poached Chicken

Sour Plum Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

Sour Plum Duck

Steamed Pork with Rice Powder, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Pork with Rice Powder

Shanghai Braised Pork Belly

Cantonese Style Braised Pork Belly with Arrowroot, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Pork Belly with Arrowhead Root

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly

Tangerine Beef, by thewoksoflife.com

Tangerine Beef

Chinese Ti Pang (红烧蹄膀), thewoksoflife.com

Braised Pork Shank (Ti Pang)

Steak Stir Fry, thewoksoflife.com

Steak Stir-fry (Chow Steak Kow)

Chinese stuffed fried gluten balls, thewoksoflife.com

Stuffed Fried Gluten

Steamed Ribs with Glutinous Rice (糯米蒸排骨), by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Ribs with Sticky Rice

Braised Pork Belly Dong Po Rou, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Pork Belly (Dong Po Rou)

Braised Pork Belly with Meigan Cai

Braised Pork Belly with Meigan Cai

Seafood Dishes

Fish and shellfish are often a sign of celebration, and it’s no different at Chinese New Year. You’ll find some of our family favorites below!

Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Lobster

Chinese Braised Fish (Hongshao Yu), by thewoksoflife.com

Red Braised Fish (Hong Shao Yu)

Chinese Deep Fried Oysters, by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Oysters with Dipping Sauce

Chinese Seafood Bird Nest, by thewoksoflife.com

Seafood Bird’s Nest

Chinese Shrimp Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Shrimp Cakes

Crispy Fried Flounder, by thewoksoflife.com

Pan-fried Flounder

Dried Oyster & Black Moss, by thewoksoflife.com

Dried Oysters with Black Moss

Chinese New Year Recipes by thewoksoflife.com

Pan-fried Fish

Scallion Ginger Shrimp Recipe (Redux!), by thewoksoflife.com

Scallion Ginger Shrimp

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry - You Bao Xia , by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry (You Bao Xia)

Fried Shanghai Smoked Fish, Xun Yu (上海熏鱼), by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Smoked Fish (Xun Yu)

Steamed Whole Fish, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Whole Fish

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Clams in Black Bean Sauce

Lobster Sticky Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Lobster Sticky Fried Rice

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Boiled Shrimp with Dipping Sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Chinese New Year Side Dishes

Even some vegetable dishes are iconic Chinese New Year foods. Buddha’s Delight, consisting of at least 8 ingredients, is often eaten the morning of Chinese New Year after a ceremonial offering of food to honor family ancestors. You’ll also see stir-fried lettuce here, because in Chinese, the word for lettuce, “生菜” is a homonym for, “to grow money!”

Yan Du Xian Shanghai Pork Soup w/ Bamboo & Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Yan Du Xian Soup

Buddha's Delight (Vegetarian Lo Han Jai), by thewoksoflife.com

Lo Han Jai (Buddha’s Delight)

Ru Yi Cai, thewoksoflife.com

Ru Yi Cai (As You Wish Vegetables)

Stir Fried Lettuce, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Lettuce

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Pea Tips

Basic Stir-fried Bok Choy

Stir-fried Bok Choy

Shanghai Rice Cake Stir-fry w/ Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Rice Cake Stir-fry

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Steak & Scallion Rice Cake Stir-fry

Chinese Stir-fried Rice Cakes

Stir-fried Sticky Rice Cakes

Long Life Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Long Life Noodles

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Fried Noodles

Bian Dou Men Mian Steamed Noodles and Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Noodles with Green Beans

Sticky Rice Chinese Sausage

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

Young Chow Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Young Chow Fried Rice

Chinese Vegetarian Duck (Su Ya - 素雅)

Chinese Vegetarian Duck

Chinese New Year Desserts

While dessert perhaps isn’t as significant to a Chinese celebration dinner as it might be to a Western dinner, a little something sweet to cap off the meal is always welcome.

Tang Yuan, or sweet rice balls, are traditionally eaten during the Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the new year, marking the final day of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Black Sesame Tang Yuan

Black Sesame Tang Yuan

Chinese New Year Sweet Rice Cake (Nian Gao), by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Sweet Rice Cake (年糕)

Sweet Fermented Rice (酒酿, Jiu Niang), by thewoksoflife.com

Fermented Sweet Rice Wine (Jiu Niang)

Coconut Tapioca Dessert, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Tapioca Dessert with Sweet Rice Balls

Chinese Walnut Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Walnut Cookies

Sesame Peanut Brittle

Sesame Peanut Brittle

White fungus soup, thewoksoflife.com

Snow Fungus Soup with Pears

Deep Fried Sesame Balls, Thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Sesame Balls

Old-Fashioned Chinese Almond Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Old-Fashioned Almond Cookies

Other Helpful Articles:

In addition to these Chinese New Year recipes, we have written articles and about our Chinese New year experiences throughout the years.

Peruse these past collections, and don’t hesitate to leave comments and/or questions. We’ll do our very best to answer each and every one of them, no matter how old the post is!

Happy Lunar New Year, and happy menu planning!

  1. AvatarIliesee says

    Thanks so much for these delicious recipes and tips. You and your family are very talented and helpful, again i just wanna say thanks and have a blessed day :)

    Reply

