The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Recipe Roundups Chinese New Year Recipes & Recipe Requests

Chinese New Year Recipes & Recipe Requests

Kaitlin
114 Comments
Crispy Stuffed Lotus Root with Pork (2017 Chinese New Year Recipes), by thewoksoflife.com

Leading up to 2017 Chinese New Year (which is tomorrow, January 28!), we wanted to publish our Chinese New Year  2017 Recipes updated from our Chinese New year post from last year, updated with all of the recipes that we released last year and this year.

From appetizers to dessert, we’ve got you covered on most of the ideas that you’ll need to put together a festive new year’s feast for friends and family. For a complete list of Chinese New year recipes, see our Chinese New Year Recipe Planner page but for now check out this great list we put together and don’t forget to leave your recipe request in the comments!

Click the photos to navigate over to the complete recipe and lots more step-by-step pictures on how to make these yummy dishes.

Chinese New Year Recipes: Starters

Crispy Stuffed Lotus Roots with Pork

This is Sarah’s FAVORITE. This isn’t a common dish you’ll find at restaurants, but if someone’s willing to make it for you––or you’re willing to make it for others––it’s a special dish.

Chinese New year recipes - Crispy Stuffed Lotus Root with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai with Homemade Wrappers (Vegan)

These little shumai are the perfect starter to a Chinese feast, and if you’re hosting vegans, they will gobble these up, rest assured!

Chinese New year recipes - Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan), by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Dumplings

Another option for vegetarian and vegan friends. But these dumplings are so good that even the most ardent of carnivores may find themselves appeased! If not though, check out our other dumpling recipes: Pork Chive Dumplings (and homemade dumpling wrappers), Chicken Mushroom Dumplings, and The ONLY Dumpling Recipe You’ll Ever Need. If a full-blown feast isn’t your style, you can have a make-your-own-dinner dumpling folding and cooking party!

Chinese New year recipes - Vegetable Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Spring Rolls

Do these really need any explanation? Festive, auspicious (they look kind of like gold bars, don’t they?), crispy, and delicious. ‘Nuff said.

Chinese New year recipes - Homemade Spring Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Taro Cake (Wu Tao Gou) 

Taro Cakes are a traditional treat that we always have during the New Year. Serve it as an appetizer or the day of for breakfast–a couple of crispy pieces with a fried or hard-boiled egg is pretty close to Chinese New Year perfection.

Chinese New year recipes - Crispy Taro Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go)

Turnip Cake is another Chinese New Year brunch classic. You’ve probably seen it served up on steaming carts at dim sum restaurants across the country. We pride ourselves on our recipe, because it boasts a healthy turnip flavor (tastes better than it sounds) with plenty of mushrooms, scallion and Chinese sausage peppered throughout.

Chinese New year recipes - Turnip Cake (Lo Bak Go), by thewoksoflife.com

Fried Chinese Spareribs

This is one of our earliest recipes on the blog (hence the somewhat…ahem…questionable photography). But don’t let photo quality fool you–every time we make these for family gatherings, they disappear as quickly as we can fry them!

Chinese New year Recipes - Fried Chinese Spare Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: Soups

Yan Du Xian (Shanghainese Salted Pork Soup)

This is a delicious, classic soup that our family loves. Made with Shanghainese salty pork, bamboo shoots and tofu knots, the flavors are unique and awesomely savory. Every Chinese New Year table needs a soup, so if you’re looking for something simple and tasty, give this one a whirl.

Chinese New year Recipes - Yan Du Xian, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Fish Tofu Soup

Another one of our favorite soups; if you have yet to try out a Chinese soup, Chinese New Year is definitely the time to do it!

Chinese New year Recipes - Easy Fish Tofu Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Lotus Root & Pork Bone Soup

This lotus root & pork bone soup is warming and nourishing, perfect for this time of year. Serve the soup with a bit of soy sauce on the side for dipping.

Chinese New year Recipes - Lotus Root & Pork Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: Seafood dishes

Cantonese-style Ginger Scallion Lobster

Chinese New Year is the time to eat auspicious (read: expensive) foods to ring in a prosperous and happy new year. What’s more *auspicious* than lobster? This one isn’t for a novice cook, but the pay off is phenomenal.

Chinese New year recipes - Cantonese-Style Ginger Scallion Lobster, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Whole Fish

A classic titan of the Chinese New Year table is fish of some kind. The fish must be whole and there must be two–one for Chinese New Year’s Eve and one saved for Chinese New Year’s Day. Both must be cooked on New Year’s Eve, however. Make one of these and one of the next recipe or two of each!

Chinese New year recipes - Steamed Whole Fish, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Fish (Hong Shao Yu) 

This is my maternal grandfather’s specialty–he’s heavy-handed with the vinegar, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and rock sugar. It all culminates in the tastiest version of this fish anyone has ever had, and we’ve translated his method into this recipe. You may not see this on many menus, but trust us when we say that you won’t regret making this fish!

Chinese New year recipes - Chinese Braised Fish (Hongshao Yu), by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Scallops with Noodles

This very elegant, special dish has that wow-factor that you want for Chinese New Year. We steamed our scallops in natural scallop shells that you can buy especially for cooking, which you can get here.

Chinese New year recipes - Steamed Scallops with Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry

If you like shrimp, you will LOVE this shrimp stir-fry––you may even eat the shells!

Chinese New year recipes - Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Pan-Fried Fish

Another great way to prepare a whole fish, this pan-fried version is one of our favorites for Chinese New Year

Chinese New year recipes - Pan-fried Fish, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Seafood Bird’s Nest

You can’t get a much more spectacular presentation than this. The “nest” is made from pieces of julienned taro. If you can’t find taro, you can also use potatoes.

Chinese New year recipes - Chinese Seafood Bird Nest, by thewoksoflife.com

Dried Oysters and Black Moss

This dish is for all those traditionalists out there who grew up with this on the Chinese New Year table every year. The “black moss” is actually a type of seaweed!

Chinese New year recipes - Dried Oyster & Black Moss, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: Meat dishes

Soy Sauce Chicken

There’s nothing more auspicious than a whole chicken. Technically, the proper Chinese New Year way is to serve the chicken with head and feet included on the plate. We’ll give you a pass on this one, though!

Chinese New year Recipes - Soy Sauce Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly

If you REALLY want to wow your guests, make this delicious Cantonese Roast Pork Belly. The crispy skin, the five-spice marinade…they’ll practically be groveling at your feet when this arrives at the dinner table.

CHinese New year Recipes - Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies is the perfect condiment for Soy Sauce Chicken and Cantonese Roast Pork Belly. Your white rice will taste *significantly* better with its presence!

Chinese New year Recipes - ginger scallion oil by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly (Hong Shao Rou)

This Hong Shao Rou recipe is my mother’s pride and joy. This dish is authentic, auspicious, and so good, you’ll hardly believe it was made with your own two hands.

Chinese New year recipes - Shanghai Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Big Plate Chicken (Da Pan Ji) with Noodles

A hallmark of an amazing dish at our house is the speed with which we demolish it during a blogging session. Well. This was practically inhaled in the 20 minutes after the last photo cleared approval! It’s spicy, saucy, and full of veggies and chicken; and let’s not forget the surprise bed of noodles underneath!

Chinese New year Recipes - Big Plate Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Peking Duck

Until this recipe, Easy Peking Duck seemed more of a cruel oxymoron than recipe title, but believe us when we say that this is pretty much as easy as it gets while preserving authentic flavors. Chinese New Year is the perfect time to give this festive dish a whirl!

Chinese New year Recipes - Easy Peking Duck with Homemade Mandarin Pancakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry

Rice cakes are always a much-approved auspicious Chinese New Year food. This saucy version with plenty of juicy slices of steak and caramelized scallions is festive and addictive!

Chinese New year recipes - Beef and Chinese Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Pork Belly with Arrowroot

Braised Pork Belly with Arrowroot is a traditional and festive Chinese New Year dish that my dad makes sure is on our dinner table. If you can’t find arrowroot, you can sub in taro or potato.

Chinese New year recipes - Braised Pork Belly w/ Arrowhead Root, by thewoksoflife.com

Mei Cai Kou Rou (Steamed Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Greens)

This is one of my all-time favorite Chinese dishes. And around here, them’s fightin’ words–so you know I mean business. In fact, when I would visit my mom’s aunt’s house around Chinese New Year time, taking home a leftover container of this was a serious and significant highlight of the holiday.

Chinese New year recipes - Mei Cai Kou Rou (Steamed Pork Belly w/ Preserved Mustard Greens), by thewoksoflife.com

Sour Plum Duck

Never cooked a duck before? Chinese New Year is the perfect time to give it a try! This sour plum duck has a unique flavor––the sourness of the preserved plums is balanced by the sweetness of all the caramelized onions in the dish.

Chinese New year recipes - Sour Plum Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

Tangerine Beef

Tangerine Beef is an auspicious dish to make during the lunar new year––tangerines and oranges symbolize luck and wealth.

Chinese New year Recipes - Tangerine Beef, by thewoksoflife.com

Steamed Pork with Rice Powder

You won’t find this dish in a restaurant––it’s one of those special once-a-year kind of specialties that people make only for special occasions!

Chinese New year Recipes - Steamed Pork with Rice Powder, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: Vegetables

A Basic Stir-fried Bok Choy Recipe

Kicking off the vegetable portion of the meal is something that Chinese families will invariably include on the dinner table: a simple and healthful side of green, leafy vegetables.

Chinese New year Recipes - A Basic Stir-Fried Bok Choy Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Braised Wheat Gluten with Mushrooms (Hong Shao Kao Fu) 

This is a Shanghainese favorite that’s healthy, vegan, and surprisingly tantalizing when done right. This is another good contender for a meat-dish-substitute for vegan and vegetarian family and friends!

Chinese New year Recipes - Braised wheat Gluten Hiing Shao Kao Fu, by thewoksoflife.com

Buddha’s Delight (Lo Han Jai)

Buddha’s Delight is an auspicious vegetarian dish my dad has been ringing in the new year with since he was a kid going over to his grandmother’s house. To this day, she still cooks up a big batch of it for the kids and grandkids.

Chinese New year recipes - Buddha's Delight, by thewoksoflife.com Chinese New Year 2017 recipes

Pea Tips Stir-fry 

Another super simple veggie option, these pea tips are a bit more decadent (and pricy) than your average bok choy. Chinese New Year is a time to splurge–from new clothes, the best foods, and hong bao envelopes for kids. Spring for the pea tips!

Chinese New year Recipes - Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: Noodles & Rice

Sticky Rice with Chinese Sausage

Sticky rice is one of those dishes that seems elaborate and vaguely intimidating, but it’s easier than expected and tastier too! Chinese sausage and dried shrimp add distinctive yet highly traditional flavors.

Chinese New year Recipes - Sticky Rice w/ Chinese Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Bian Dou Men Mian (Steamed Noodles and Green Beans)

This was another vital revelation that we probably never would have made without the blog. Pork belly, green beans, chewy noodles, and a delicious soy sauce mixture makes this dish absurdly delicious, and steaming the noodles in the wok saves one more pot from the after-dinner sink!

Chinese New year Recipes - Steamed Noodles with Green Beans, by thewoksoflife.com

Long Life Noodles

You may recognize these noodles as the ones you get at the end of the a Chinese banquet. They represent longevity, and they go great with lots of chili oil.

Chinese New year recipes - Long Life Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Fried Noodles

Shanghai Fried Noodles are a simple and humble longevity noodle for your Chinese New Year table.

Chinese New year Recipes - Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: A Simple One-Pot Meal

Chinese Sichuan Hot Pot

If you’re looking for some lower impact Chinese New Year dinner options, check out our Hot Pot, always best enjoyed with plenty of family gathered around the table.

Hot Pot, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese New Year Recipes: Sweets

Chinese Walnut Cookies

Traditional, not too sweet, and full of nutty flavor, these go perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee after your Chinese New Year feast!

Chinese New year Recipes - Chinese Walnut Cookies, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Red Bean Soup

Sweet red bean soup is often served at the end of the meal at Cantonese restaurants, along with sliced oranges. Why not make a batch of your own to cap your Chinese New Year feast?

Chinese New year Recipes - Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Tang Yuan (Sweet Rice Balls with Sesame Filling)

These sticky sweet rice balls filled with sweet black sesame filling are one of our absolute favorite Chinese holiday desserts.

Chinese New year recipes - Tang Yuan (Sweet Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling), by thewoksoflife.com

Nian Gao (Chinese New Year Sweet Rice Cake)

We make a batch of nian gao every Chinese New Year, being sure to make at least three or four of them––one for us, and a few to give away as gifts!

Chinese New year recipes - Chinese New Year Sweet Rice Cake (Nian Gao), by thewoksoflife.com Chinese New Year 2017 recipes

Clementine Cakes

Okay, so these technically aren’t Chinese, but the star ingredient is the auspicious clementine. If you’re going over to someone’s house for Chinese New Year, bring oranges and a batch of these. It’s considered bad form and inauspicious to show up to someone’s house empty-handed!

Chinese New year Recipes - Clementine Cakes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Sesame Peanut Brittle

This is an easy sweet that you can make in advance of the big day. Enjoy it after dinner or set it out early in the day as munchies for your guests while you work on dinner!

Chinese New year Recipes - Homemade Chinese Sesame brittle, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Sesame Crisps

These Sweet Sesame Crisps are another of our favorite easy, low-impact desserts. Serve with a cup of red tea for a simple dessert!

Chinese New year Recipes - sweet sesame crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Here you have the beginnings of the perfect Chinese New Year Dinner! Remember to leave your recipe requests in the comments!

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

114 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarFrani says

    I love this site. So many authentic recipes that I need to try. This brings back some wonderful childhood memories when I was growing up in Hong Kong. As I get older, I realized I missed the authentic Chinese dishes more and more. Thank you so much for putting this together. It makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. LOL.

    Reply

  2. AvatarSamuel Trant says

    Best wishes for the new year. Your Blog has become my favorite “go to” site for Asian cuisine. Thank you for your tireless efforts to make this possible.

    Reply

  4. AvatarCraig says

    We wish your family health, happiness, and prosperity in the new year. My wife and I enjoy making (and eating) the dishes you present on your website. We try to make at least one each week. We’re looking forward to another year of good eating.

    Reply

  5. AvatarCristina says

    I am so happy I found your site. I am having a New Year’s Party next week and your recipes are wonderful.
    Happy, prosperous and healthy New Year to you and your family!

    Reply

  6. AvatarFrances McCormick says

    I have been visiting your site regularly. Love all the recipes. I’ve tried making some and will definitely try more in the future. Even my Caucasian husband of Irish descent loves it when I cook Chinese food for him.

    Wishing you all a Very Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Chinese New Year.

    Frances

    Reply

  7. AvatarKathy says

    I have been following your recipes and making many. Each one of them has been delicious. I live in Manitoba, Canada and can find most of the ingredients at out Asian stores. Love the recipes. Keep them coming.

    Reply

  8. AvatarHarvey says

    As a long time visitor to your site, I’m very grateful that these traditional favorites are so accessible. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Chinese New Year, from my family to yours!

    Reply

  9. AvatarJenn says

    My family makes quite a few dishes that aren’t on the list but I would love to see your family’s take on them!
    -black moss (from the ocean?)
    -rice noodles with dried shrimp, green onions, chinese sausage

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook