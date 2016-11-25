The Woks of Life

Stir-fried Chinese Mustard Greens (Xuelihong)

by:
52 Comments
Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Last week, I posted a recipe for Easy Braised Turnip Rice Bowls because this is the time when Chinese turnips (aka daikon radishes) are being harvested in the chilly final days of fall. Mustard greens are another great fall vegetable.

There are many different varieties of mustard greens. The variety we use in this recipe is the Chinese mustard greens—called xuelihong in Chinese (雪里红). While we were lucky enough to find fresh xuelihong at our Chinese supermarket, we more often enjoy mustard greens pickled. You’ve probably seen it either in a can or a vacuum-packed pouch. 

Replicating a Favorite Restaurant Dish

So “why mustard greens?” you may ask. There is a Hunan restaurant in New Jersey that we go to more often than we would care to admit. The boss-—a delightful, plump, rosy-cheeked woman—greets us with that familiar smile and a friendly nod every time we walk in.

Stepping into this restaurant is like being transported back to China. Almost every patron is Chinese, and the menus include glossy pictures of every dish they create, just like the menus in China.

Each of us has our favorites there, and, usually without asking, I order the Hunan Steamed Fish with Pickled Chili and Tofu before I even sit down, as it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to prepare. This is the one dish that all four of us can agree on. Other things we order without fail: Kaitlin orders her beloved stir-fried pickled long beans with minced pork.

Bill’s preferred dish is a stir-fry of green chili peppers with thousand year-old eggs (Sounds strange, clearly, but it tastes divine). Sarah usually goes for the braised beef with glass noodle casserole.

As for me, my absolute favorite is their mustard green stir fry. This dish has a kind of wicked power over me, as I seem to crave it on a weekly basis (hence the eating at this restaurant way too often). So when I spotted the fresh mustard greens at the store, there was no doubt that I would blog this recipe for our archives!

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Notes

A few notes on this recipe:

I do want to point out that cooking leafy greens requires a lot of oil. Please don’t be alarmed when you see how much oil I used for this recipe, which, in a way, I still think was not quite enough if you’re really looking for that restaurant finish.

Another key ingredient is the sugar. I don’t usually add sugar when stir frying leafy greens, but in this case, the sugar helps to offset the bitter taste of the mustard greens, which are slightly more bitter than broccoli rabe.

Another add-in that might spark controversy is organic chicken bouillon, which is a stand-in for the sprinkling of MSG restaurants rely on. Even though it’s not a required ingredient, half a teaspoon of bouillon can go a long way and even help the picky eaters you’re feeding eat more greens!

And lastly, an important tip! When cooking leafy greens, there is a rule that you must follow. Never cover and uncover the lid more than once during cooking. Doing this will turn the greens yellow rather than a bright verdant green!

Chinese Mustard Greens: Recipe Instructions

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and dried red chili peppers and cook for about a minute, being sure to avoid burning the garlic.

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the mustard greens, turning the heat up to the highest setting. Add the sugar, sesame oil, and salt (and organic chicken bouillon if using). Stir and mix everything well.

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the lid, and let it cook for about 45 seconds to a minute. Now uncover, stirring the greens one more time. Plate and serve immediately!

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Mustard Greens, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Chinese Mustard Greens (Xuelihong)

Fresh Chinese mustard greens make a great stir fried vegetable dish. For this Chinese mustard greens recipe, we used what is called in Chinese, xuelihong (雪里红) which you can find at your local Chinese supermarket.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 6
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 3 minutes
Total: 18 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 4 cloves garlic (smashed and chopped)
  • A small handful of dried red chili peppers (de-seeded and cut)
  • pounds mustard greens (550g, thoroughly washed and cut into 1 cm long pieces)
  • teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ teaspoon organic chicken bouillon (optional)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and chili peppers and cook for about a minute, being sure to avoid burning the garlic.
  • Now add the mustard greens, turning the heat up to the highest setting. Add the sugar, sesame oil, and salt (and organic chicken bouillon if using). Stir and mix everything well.
  • Cover the lid, and let it cook for about 45 seconds to a minute. Now uncover, stirring the greens one more time. Plate and serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 121kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 215mg (9%) Potassium: 371mg (11%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 2860IU (57%) Vitamin C: 66.7mg (81%) Calcium: 112mg (11%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

 

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

  6. Andrew says

    Perhaps coincidentally, I learned my Taiwanese grandmother’s recipe for xuelihong just a week before you posted this.

    Her version differs in one significant way and a couple smaller ways. The main difference is that, before cutting up the mustard greens, my grandmother lets them sit overnight with a lot of salt on them, and then rinses the salt off — I assume this is to draw out water and possibly some of the bitter flavor? (Her recipe doesn’t include the sugar.) Is this a common variation, or another dish entirely?

    Also, her recipe uses no garlic, but a whole lot of finely julienned ginger, but that might be a matter of personal preference.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Andrew, I have definitely tried a similar quick-salt-preserve method, and it’s slightly different than your grandmother’s technique. Here is how it goes: wash and cut the xuelihong, add some salt and mix well, let it sit for an hour or two, then wash away the salt and squeeze out the water. Then stir fry the xuelihong with some pork. This quick-salt-preserve method does get rid of some of the bitter taste, but not all.

      Reply

  7. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    These look fantastic Judy! We don’t have fresh mustard greens here but we do eat A LOT of leafy greens as a side here in Greece (usually boiled, with salt, pepper, lemon or vinegar and extra virgin olive oil). So, as you guessed, we LOVED this one! We’ll try it with some wild greens (varieties of edible greens growing in the wild, very popular here), or collard greens.
    Exceptional work dear! Thank you!
    Sending you lots of hugs,
    Panos and Mirella

    Reply

  10. George Gale says

    I’m 60 miles from my nearest Asian grocery. In my local supermarket are the following greens: collards, beet, Swiss Chard, kale, and American mustard greens. Will any of these substitute for your Chinese mustard greens?

    Tnx!

    g

    Reply

    • Gingercook Joan says

      Just made this with American mustard greens, ginger, garlic, spritz of peanut oil, and a hunch of smoked ham; outstanding! Sprinkle of soy over white rice! 💖🌟

      Reply

