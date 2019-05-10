The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chinese Hot Mustard

Chinese Hot Mustard

Published: Last Updated:
By 17 Comments

Chinese Hot Mustard, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Hot Mustard is one of those condiments you might not think of making yourself, but it’s quick and easy to prepare at home.

Many of you have probably seen Chinese mustard served alongside sweet duck sauce in Chinese restaurants with crunchy fried noodles as an appetizer.

Admittedly, general hot sauce mania means that hot chili oil has taken over as the spicy condiment of choice over Chinese hot mustard. But I think plenty of people will agree that there’s nothing like a mix of Chinese hot mustard with some duck sauce to top off a good egg roll, fried wonton, or piece of roasted pork belly with crunchy skin.

What is Chinese Hot Mustard?

You know those yellow packets you get at the takeout Chinese restaurants along with the orange duck sauce and red hot sauce packets? (When the person behind the counter asks in the most blunt and vague way, “Sauce?!”)

The yellow packets are Chinese hot mustard!

Chinese mustard is pungent, spicy and strong in taste, and it’ll wake your taste buds up immediately with its horseradish-like heat. Like wasabi, it has sinus-clearing properties. Even a whiff will make your nostrils flare!

As you’re making this recipe, keep in mind that it can be adjusted entirely to your taste, and adding some rice vinegar will definitely tone down the spiciness, making your mustard slightly more mellow.

Where to Buy Chinese Mustard?

Chinese dry mustard powder can be found at Asian grocery stores and usually is made of dry mustard with some turmeric.

For this recipe, we used an English dry mustard powder, which is more than fine to make a good Chinese hot mustard.

Colman's Mustard Powder, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese mustard packets are convenient for those of you who love a little bit of spice with your Chinese takeout meal, but I can hear Kaitlin’s voice in my head scolding me about single-use plastic and all those little bits of plastic from the packets!

If you don’t already have a junk drawer filled with soy sauce, mustard, and ketchup packets, you can also buy Chinese mustard sold in jars, but it’s not a common item. In a pinch, prepared dijon mustard is a potential substitute, but I can hear one of my old buddies saying, “It just ain’t the same!”

That’s why we’re here to teach you how to make Chinese hot mustard at home.

How to Store It

At our Chinese restaurant, we used to cover the mustard immediately after making it so it wouldn’t dry out. We’d stir it up before serving.

Because it’s so easy to make, I like making smaller batches so it’s always fresh, and I don’t have to deal with storing leftovers.

If making larger batches, always remember to use a clean utensil when stirring and serving your mustard. It’s best to keep it refrigerated for maximum longevity. If maintained this way, it’ll last for weeks or even months in the fridge.

What Recipes Could Use a Little Mustard?

Check out our classic Chinese Takeout Collection of recipes for more ideas!

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

How to Make Chinese Hot Mustard

White Pepper, Rice Vinegar, Mustard Powder, thewoksoflife.com

Mix the dry ingredients together in a small bowl until evenly combined. Add water and stir well until a liquid paste forms and all dry ingredients are absorbed.

Adding water to the mustard dry ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Next, add oil and vinegar and stir well until evenly combined.

Mixing Chinese Hot Mustard, thewoksoflife.com

Let your Chinese hot mustard rest for 10 minutes covered, and re-stir to ensure the dry ingredients have fully absorbed.

At this point, taste your Chinese Hot Mustard and adjust it to your own preferences:

  • Add a little more water or oil if you like a thinner in consistency.
  • Add more rice vinegar if you like it a tad tart. Omit the vinegar altogether if you like it spicier, since vinegar makes your mustard a bit mellower in flavor––sounds counterintuitive, I know!
  • Add more white pepper and/or mustard powder if you like it spicier.

Any changes beyond that, and it’s your own sauce folks! But that’s the beauty of home cooking.

Chinese Hot Mustard in a dish, thewoksoflife.com

You now have authentic Chinese hot mustard that is much better than the packets you get at Chinese take-out restaurants.

No preservatives. No unknowns. Enjoy this authentic Chinese hot mustard recipe!

Looking for other condiment recipes? Check these out:

Chinese Hot Mustard, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 3 votes

Chinese Hot Mustard

Chinese Hot Mustard is one of those condiments that you don’t think of making at home yourself, but the recipe is so quick and easy to prepare.
Prep Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Condiments
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese hot mustard, condiments, mustard
Servings: 4
Calories: 13kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix the dry ingredients together in a small bowl until evenly combined. Add water and stir well until a liquid paste forms and all dry ingredients are absorbed. Next, add oil and vinegar and stir well until evenly combined.
  • Let your Chinese hot mustard rest for 10 minutes covered, and re-stir to ensure the dry ingredients have fully absorbed. At this point, taste your Chinese Hot Mustard and adjust it to your own preferences.
  • Add a little more water or oil if you like a thinner in consistency. Add more vinegar if you like it a tad tart. Omit the vinegar altogether if you like it spicier, since vinegar makes your mustard a bit mellower in flavor. Add more white pepper and/or mustard powder if you like it spicier.

Notes

NOTE: Since Chinese mustard is so easy to make, we like to make in small amounts to have it fresh every time. Feel free to multiply the ingredients proportionally to make larger batches.

Nutrition

Calories: 13kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 73mg | Potassium: 13mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Calcium: 0.5% | Iron: 0.9%

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

17 Comments

  1. okiegirl says

    Many thanks for this. I used to have a recipe for this but lost it in a computer failure. I’m so happy to have it again!

    Reply

  2. John says


    We don’t really get Chinese mustard in restaurants in Britain so I was suprised to see recipe is just the same as English mustard. You even use Coleman’s! There’s nothing like a big splodge of mustard on a slab of roast beef with gravy and Yorkshire pud, goose fat roasted potatoes and honey glazed carrots.
    If you ever come to Bath in south west England get in touch and I’ll cook you Sunday roast.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi John, totally agree as I am a mustard lover too! I’ll have to make a note to reach out to you next time we are traveling near Bath ;-)

      Reply

  3. Leo says

    I love Chinese hot mustard mixed with duck sauce for egg roles. Thanks for the tip in Coleman’s. Going out to get some now. Do you have a duck sauce recipe.
    Love these emails. Keep up the great work.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Leo, using Colman’s is certainly convenient as it’s more readily available than Chinese mustard brands but either are great!

      Reply

  4. Ken says


    I love this mustard! Thanks so much for posting your recipe. I intend to share it with my culinary students ( I often tell them this is the blog that’s my “go to” for anything Asian.)

    Reply

  5. Jennifer says

    Thanks, Bill! I was just bemoaning the fact that I never got Chinese hot mustard lately with anything. Now I can stop whinging and start eating.
    As ever, loving the blog. Thanks, all.

    Reply

  6. Jean says

    Thanks so much for posting this, Bill.

    I’ve always loved hot mustard but the last few times I have tried the packets with my take out have been terribly disappointing. The mustard being far more bitter than hot and not the stuff I’ve enjoyed in years past. It made me wonder if the packets were too darn old or the manufacturers have tweaked the recipe beyond recognition.

    Now I need not worry. I’ll make my own!

    Reply

  7. Craig H says

    This is a good recipe to keep on hand. I’ve always kept a can of S&B Oriental Hot Mustard powder in my pantry, along with regular ground mustard. Looks like I only need to make room for the regular mustard and make your recipe when we want spicy sauce.

    Reply

  8. Alan says

    Colman’s is a quality ingredient. I use is mixed with water, sometimes, as a hot mustard. It’s amazing stuff. Great and simple recipe here, Bill; thanks.

    Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables