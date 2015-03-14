The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Bread & Pizza Chinese Hot Dog Buns

Chinese Hot Dog Buns

Sarah
by:
315 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

The Chinese Hot Dog Bun. The Asian bakery classic, the food of my childhood, and the inevitable result of years of cultural assimilation.

As I got older, I came to realize how…actually disappointing these Chinese hot dog buns often are. After a long car ride from Chinatown, a cold hot dog of questionable origin wrapped in bread that has gone slightly soggy is not good eating. Very quickly, the hot dog bun went from being all I wanted from the Chinese bakery, to the last thing I wanted…replaced by the likes of the much more palatable coconut buns and pineapple buns.

Until this past weekend (when we baked these suckers), I hadn’t had a hot dog bun in over 10 years. After my mother discovered her cousin’s brilliantly easy Asian milk bread recipe, however, it was time to revisit this classic, and really do it up right.

As I see it, there are three main problems with the typical Chinatown hot dog bun:

1. The quality of the hot dog: not good.

2. The dough is usually wrapped around an uncooked hotdog before baking. The result? A total lack of flavor and a rubbery texture.

3. If they put them out in the morning, and you get there at 3:00 in the afternoon, you’ve already lost.

Alas, the Chinese hot dog bun was long overdue for redemption. In our version, you choose what brand of hot dogs you want to use. We sear them before they get wrapped in dough, and it makes all the difference. The result is a what I’ve always wanted a hot dog bun to be.

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

 

One can also get pretty creative with this concept, add some ingredients and make some cool hot dog recipes – maybe just some foreshadowing but for now, on with it!

Chinese Hot Dog Buns: Recipe Instructions

In the bowl of a mixer, add the heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt (add it in that order). Using the dough hook attachment, turn on the mixer to “stir.” Let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.

After 15 minutes, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. The dough will grow to 1.5X its original size. Check out our original milk bread recipe for photos of this process!

In the meantime, heat a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the hot dogs, and allow them to crisp slightly and get some color on them. Set aside on a plate to cool.

After the hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of air bubbles. Dump the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into 12 equal pieces.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Take each piece of dough and roll it into a 10-12 inch rope, keeping the middle thicker than the ends.

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll the rope around a hot dog, tucking in the ends. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet (keep the buns 2-3 inches apart).

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat until all the buns are assembled.

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the baking sheet with a kitchen towel and allow the buns to rise in a warm place for another hour. The buns should close to double in size.

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush with egg wash, and bake the buns for 14 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking.

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove from the oven to a cooling rack and immediately brush your Chinese hot dog buns with sugar water. This last step gives them that signature Chinese bakery shine.

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy these Chinese Hot dog buns!

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Hot Dog Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

4.91 from 41 votes

Chinese Hot Dog Buns

An Asian bakery classic and the food of my childhood, these homemade Chinese Hot Dog Buns recipe is better than what you get in any Chinese bakery. Really!
by: Sarah
Course:Chinese bakery
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:hot dog buns
Chinese hot dog buns on cooling rack
serves: 12 buns
Prep: 2 hours 40 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 3 hours

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup heavy cream (160 ml, at room temperature)
  • 1 cup milk (plus 1 tablespoon, at room temperature; total 250 ml)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 1/3 cup sugar (75g)
  • 1/2 cup cake flour (70g)
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour (500g)
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast (11g)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt (7g)
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 12 hot dogs
  • Egg wash: whisk together 1 egg with 1 teaspoon water
  • Simple syrup: 2 teaspoons (8g) of sugar dissolved in 2 teaspoons hot water

Instructions

  • In the bowl of a mixer, add the heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt (add it in that order). Using the dough hook attachment, turn on the mixer to “stir.” Let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.
  • After 15 minutes, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. The dough will grow to 1.5X its original size.
  • In the meantime, heat a tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the hot dogs, and allow them to crisp slightly and get some color on them. Set aside on a plate to cool.
  • After the hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of air bubbles. Dump the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into 12 equal pieces.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Take each piece of dough and roll it into a 10-12 inch rope, keeping the middle thicker than the ends. Roll the rope around a hot dog, tucking in the ends. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet (keep the buns 2-3 inches apart). Repeat until all the buns are assembled.
  • Cover the baking sheet with a kitchen towel and allow the buns to rise in a warm place for another hour. The buns should close to double in size. Brush with egg wash, and bake the buns for 14 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking.
  • Remove from the oven and immediately brush the buns with sugar water. This last step gives them that signature Chinese bakery shine.

nutrition facts

Calories: 360kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 46g (15%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 619mg (26%) Potassium: 152mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 7g (8%) Vitamin A: 245IU (5%) Vitamin C: 0.1mg Calcium: 50mg (5%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

315 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarJackie says

    5 stars
    Hi Sarah, amazing recipe – I don’t think I’ll need to buy hot dog buns from Chinese bakeries anymore! I saved half the dough and popped it in the fridge, to make the rest of the buns another day. I noticed the dough has proofed a bit overnight. When I make the second batch, I’m wondering if I should allow the the buns to rise an hour before baking? Thank you!

    Reply