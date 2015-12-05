The Woks of Life

The Woks of Life

Chinese Cured Pork Belly (Cantonese Lap yuk)

Judy
by:
113 Comments
Chinese Cured Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese cured pork belly 腊肉 pronounced là ròu in Mandarin and lop yuk in Cantonese is a staple in Chinese cuisine. Late autumn/early winter is a great time to make this at home. I just whipped up two batches, and I couldn’t believe how good it was! The first batch was quickly divided up and given out as gifts, and I had to promptly make another batch for ourselves. I have to say, this is one of the best versions of this Chinese cured pork belly or maybe any Chinese cured meat that I’ve ever had.

It was originally not in the plan to do this as a recipe post for the blog, knowing that it probably wouldn’t be as popular as our Milk Bread or Pork Fried Rice, but one night, I threw a piece of this cured pork belly into the rice cooker and cooked it together with the rice, and Sarah and Kaitlin demolished the entire thing! It was decided on the spot that we needed to document this homemade Chinese cured pork belly recipe for future generations.

For the longest time, the only person in the family that made this cured pork belly was Bill’s grandmother, who is 95 years old and still lives in Chinatown. Every year, when winter chases away autumn, she makes a large batch and shares it with her kids and grandkids––all four generations have been eating the lap yuk she makes for years now. Whenever we ask her for the recipe, she always talks about how easy it is. In her own words: “Just marinate the pork in some light soy sauce, ginger, some wine, and a little bit of whiskey, and hang it by the window. That’s it.”

She is right…it is pretty simple. But our instructions are thankfully a little more detailed!

Notes: 

  • The color of the pork belly in the photos came out darker than I’d have liked. I made adjustments to the recipe accordingly by reducing the amount of dark soy sauce.
  • If you don’t have baijiu (白酒), a Chinese hard liquor that’s traditionally used in this recipe, whiskey is a good alternative. Remember to mix the hard liquor with the sauce after it’s completely cooled off.
  • Make sure all the utensils, containers and your hands are squeaky clean as you prepare the pork belly for curing.
  • The drying condition should be cool, dry and with air flow, temperature should be around 50 – 60 degree Fahrenheit.
  • Store-bought lap yuk is usually available in longer pieces. I cut each piece in half, as each piece is a good portion for one dish.

Chinese Cured Pork Belly: Recipe Instructions

In a small saucepan, add the ginger, bay leaves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, dark soy sauce (老抽), light soy sauce (生抽), Shaoxing wine, and sugar. Place the pot over medium heat, and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. The process should only take a few minutes. Shut off the heat and allow to cool completely.

While waiting for the sauce to cool, rinse the pork belly and pat dry thoroughly with paper towels. The pork should be as dry as possible. Arrange the pieces neatly in a shallow, rimmed dish.

Once the sauce has completely cooled, stir in the baijiu (白酒 – a Chinese liquor) or whiskey.

Pour the mixture over the pork, making sure the meat is completely submerged. You can even put a clean plate or bowl on top to weight down the meat. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 3 full days, flipping the pork belly once each day to ensure the sauce penetrates the meat evenly.

After 3 days, it’s time to hang them up to cure. Use kitchen string and a bamboo skewer to thread the string through the fat in the pork belly.

Tie a knot to make a sturdy loop, and hang the pork belly in a cool dry place. I used our basement, which has optimal temperature and humidity levels (you want the temperature to remain around 50-55 degrees F, and the relative humidity should be around 65%. I kept the window open during the day to let in fresh air. The window is screened and we close off the room to keep out houses flies and any other critters out. Note: this cured pork belly is best made during the colder months!

Layer some newspaper over some plastic on the floor to catch any liquid that drips from the pork, and let it dry for 4-6 days until the outer layer is completely dry and the inside is still slightly soft when pressed. To store, put in a freezer bag with as much air removed as possible. They can be frozen for up to 3 months for dishes like this Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice!

Clay pot rice is a well-known dish in Hong Kong and Guangdong in the winter months. You want to know how popular? It’s so popular that many restaurants start making them before customers actually walk in the door. This is how certain they are that they will be sold. Along with some blanched choy sum, you got yourself a perfect comforting meal that’s over the top. And that’s just one other application for this cured pork belly!

To prepare this pork belly in the most simple (and delicious) way, just add rice and water to your rice cooker as you normally would to cook a batch of white rice. Then just toss a piece of this cured pork belly on top, close the lid and press START.

Once the rice is done steaming, your pork belly will also be heated through. Slice up your lap yuk and mix it with your rice!

It is soooo good!

Side note: Barley could barely contain herself while we were taking photos for this post. We had to shoo her away from the delicious smell of cured pork belly quite a few times!

Chinese Cured Pork Belly

This Chinese cured pork belly recipe is truly a family treasure––Bill's mother and grandmother have been making it for decades. It's surprisingly simple to make this cured pork belly "la rou" or “lap yuk” (in Cantonese) at home!
Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a small saucepan, add the ginger, bay leaves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, peppercorns, soy sauces, Shaoxing wine, and sugar. Place the pot over medium heat, and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. The process should only take a few minutes. Shut off the heat and allow to cool completely.
  • While waiting for the sauce to cool, rinse the pork belly and pat dry thoroughly with paper towels. The pork should be as dry as possible. Arrange the pieces neatly in a shallow, rimmed dish.
  • Once the sauce has completely cooled, stir in the baijiu or whiskey. Pour the mixture over the pork, making sure the meat is completely submerged. You can even put a clean plate or bowl on top to weight down the meat. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 3 full days, flipping the pork belly once each day to ensure the sauce penetrates the meat evenly.
  • After 3 days, it’s time to hang them up to cure. Use kitchen string and a bamboo skewer to thread the string through the fat in the pork belly. Tie a knot to make a sturdy loop, and hang the pork belly in a cool dry place. I used our basement, which has optimal temperature and humidity levels (you want the temperature to remain around 50-55 degrees F, and the relative humidity should be around 65%. I kept the window open during the day to let in fresh air. Note: this cured pork belly is best made during the colder months!
  • Layer some newspaper on the floor to catch any liquid that drips from the pork, and let it dry for 4-6 days until the outer layer is completely dry and the inside is still slightly soft when pressed. To store, put in a freezer bag with as much air removed as possible.
  • To prepare this pork belly in the most simple (and delicious) way, just add rice and water to your rice cooker as you normally would to cook a batch of white rice. Then just toss a piece of pork belly on top and steam as normal. Once the rice is done steaming, your pork belly will also be heated through. Slice it up and mix it with your rice!

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

113 Comments

  1. AvatarGene says

    I live in a warm climate and dried it in the fridge using stainless skewers through the ends of the bellies and suspending them from hooks attached to the wire fridge shelves. I also used a fan like this https://www.amazon.com/O2COOL-10-Inch-Portable-Desktop-Circulation/dp/B013BOC6VC/ref=sr_1_4?ie=UTF8&qid=1531716324&sr=8-4&keywords=o2cool+fan to circulate the air and rotated the skewers to ensure even drying. Also, instead of the wine I used brandy and the smell was so heavenly every time I opened the fridge door! I used similar method to make my own lup cheong which came out fantastic!

  2. AvatarNick Chi says

    5 stars
    Thank you for the recipe, it turn out amazing. I was thinking about using the same method for duck. Did you guys have a chance to try with a duck ?

  3. AvatarJoshua says

    Hi, thank you so much for the recipe, I would love to try this. I prefer not to air dry as I live in a hot and humid country. I read below that it is possible to dry inside a fridge, could you give some tips and direction on how I can achieve drying in the fridge? Thanks!

    • JudyJudy says

      Hi Joshua, the meat should be placed on a cooling rack and uncovered when drying inside the fridge, so there is air circulation all on sides. This will ensure it dries evenly.

  4. AvatarAdrian says

    5 stars
    Hi,

    Thank you for this recipe. I love curing meat as it not only improves the flavor of meat but also lengthens the shelf life. I have read and tried making different types of cured meat. Most of what i know are Italian varieties so I was surprised to see an Asian style cured meat. I will definitely try to make this one.

    One more thing, I found this page, http://makimy.com/chinese-cured-pork-belly/, and it contains the very same words and images from this page. I also checked other recipes from the site and found that they could also be traced from other websites. I don’t know if you guys are affiliated or not, so please correct me if I’m wrong.

  5. AvatarAmanda says

    5 stars
    I made this recently. I didn’t have Baijiu or whiskey so I add Shaoxing wine at the end. I dried my meat near a sunny window for a few days and it turned out well without any spoilage. I then used the cured meat for the clay pot rice and it was delicious. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.

  6. AvatarTruclinh Pham says

    5 stars
    Hello,

    I made this and kept it in the fridge at around 46F for 4 days and it turned out amazing! I absolutely love it. It was my first time trying this recipe and I succeeded! Thank you for sharing the recipe and for being so detailed in the instruction! I used this with the clay pot recipe and it was yummy!

  7. AvatarRick says

    Mine has been hung in a garage closet with the door open. I have a temp and humidity gage in there and it’s been right in the range with a few hours reaching 56 Fahrenheit. I’m taking them down and notice some white powder looking stuff on some of the pieces. How would I know if this is a good or bad thing happening. Or maybe it’s common and I’m working for nothing.

    Reply

    • JudyJudy says

      Hi Rick, that does not sound good. It should not have white dots, green dots or orange dots. Did you make sure that all utensils, the container and your hands were clean? Maybe you should just dry it in the refrigerator next time :-(

  8. AvatarChris Glenn says

    Ah, Fooey! I forgot to say thank you to everyone for your inputs, most helpful and especially to the four of you at Woksoflife for all of your hard work developing these yummy and luscious recipes and most importantly for sharing with us!

    I’m thinking that at some point it might be worthwhile to buy a small used apartment sized refrigerator and adjusting the temperature to the correct drying range just for the purpose of making this Chinese cured pork belly and other similar projects like sausages and etc.

  9. AvatarChris Glenn says

    judy:
    Oh, my goodness, never, ever throw away that bacon skin!!!!! With that you have a homemade extract! Take that skin/rind, put it in a cheesecloth or muslin spice bag with a drawstring & freeze it for later use. When you make soups or stocks that you think would be good with said Chinese bacon flavor, dump it in there & walla, you’ll end up with a nicely flavored soup or stock or stew!

    Back in the day when you could actually buy whole slab bacon in U.S grocery stores my parents use to buy chunks of slab bacon and use the “useless” leftover skin to flavor all kinds of dishes, thereby doubling the use of a slab of bacon. And of course if you want to have some of your bacon to consume with you dish, then by using the skin you don’t need as much of your end product for flavor! :-) OR did I mention cracklings and/or fried bacon rinds? Chris) Oh, and you can do the same thing if you buy expensive cheeses that came with a rind on the outside of the cheese

    And if some are worried about the “bacon” being safe to eat:

    if you really want to make sure you bacon is”fully cooked to safe limits”: Cut your Chinese Cured Bacon into “lardons” and fry it in a frying pan until you are comfortable with it’s “degree of “done-ness” and then add it to your steamer! You may not get as much flavor but you can rest easy at night! :-) )

    And one question for you Judy:
    Have you ever thought about either smoking the product for a smoky flavor or adding some a smoked paprika rub before drying the bacon? (having not yet made this, not sure how the flavors would work together?

      • AvatarVictor says

        I’m a bit late to the game of making lap yuk , however , I have been curing meats and making jerky for a while. To the folks noticing white dots, if it doesn’t smear, it is likely NOT mold. Instead, it is just the salt coming to the surface and drying out. If you are incredibly concerned, give it a wipe with some diluted vinegar and/or liquor. If it persists after, then I’d consider mold. With the addition of liquor already in the marinade and salt content, likelihood of mold is minimal , all things considered – UNLESS you’re drying it in a space that’s warm and relatively humid.

  10. AvatarLaura says

    5 stars
    Hi, I’ve made this (using the fridge dry method) and it was delicious!

    I have about a kg frozen in individual bags (about two inch lengths) in my freezer. How do I defrost it – either for steaming with rice, or what if I want to make the stir fry dish with it?

    Thanks
    Laura

