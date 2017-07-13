The Woks of Life

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry

64 Comments
Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir fry is a very simple, homey dish that you just don’t see in restaurants, and it’s so basic that anyone can make it. But it can also vary wildly from person to person.

Stir-frying Eggs Properly

When it comes to eggs, some like them runny and some like them cooked fully through. Oddly enough, I belong to the latter party.  But when it comes to stir-fried eggs, consistency is everything. It’s also a good time to point out that this is not a breakfast item, but a dish for lunch or dinner to eat with rice.

Almost always, stir-fried eggs should be smooth and silky.  Please remember the following four important factors to achieve that ultimate feathery texture:

  • Oil helps to keep the eggs away from the hot searing metal of the wok, preventing them from getting overcooked.
  • You must use medium to medium low heat––just enough heat to solidify the eggs.
  • A little bit of sugar and water help keep the eggs fluffy when cooking.
  • The technique is to stir and flip the egg mixture slowly. Once you see a thin bottom layer of egg starting to solidify, don’t wait too long to stir, or you’ll give the eggs a chance to harden and brown (which is what you don’t want)

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

A Quick & Easy Dinner

Summer is a time for quick and easy dishes and this Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry definitely fits the bill. Not to mention that I have loads of Chinese chives (also known as garlic chives) in my garden.

Chinese chives/garlic chives are a perennial. Once you put the seeds down in a pot or in your garden, they’ll grow like weeds. I cut them often and fertilize as well to help them grow thicker. The best part is, they come back year after year with no heavy lifting on your part.  

Chinese garlic chives growing in garden bed, thewoksoflife.com

If you’re looking for another quick stir-fried egg dish, check out our Shrimp with Eggs recipe. The cooking technique is largely the same. Remember, the texture you’re looking for is smooth and silky. You can do it!

Chinese Chives & Eggs: Recipe Instructions

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Crack the eggs into a large bowl, and add the sugar, salt, Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil and water.

Beat the eggs for a good 30 seconds until you see a layer of small bubbles floating on the surface of the beaten eggs. Mix in the Chinese chives/garlic chives until combined. Now you are ready to cook.

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a wok until it just starts to smoke, and then turn the heat down to medium low. Wait 10 seconds, and then add the oil. Coat the wok with oil using your spatula to swirl it around. The oil should be hot but not smoking when you add the egg mixture.

Once you pour the eggs into the wok…

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Flip and stir them slowly with a spatula, being careful not to let the eggs brown or firm up too much.

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the eggs are just cooked, they’re ready. Serve this Chinese chives & egg stir fry with rice!

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll enjoy the silky eggs and the sweet and flavorful chives in this Chinese chives & eggs dish!

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 18 votes

Chinese Chives & Eggs Stir Fry

Chinese Chives & Eggs is a very simple, homey dish stir-fried eggs that you just don’t see in restaurants, Chinese Chives & Eggs should be smooth and silky.
by: Judy
Course:Eggs
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 2
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Crack the eggs into a large bowl, and add the sugar, salt, Shaoxing wine, white pepper, sesame oil and water. Beat the eggs for a good 30 seconds until you see a layer of small bubbles floating on the surface of the beaten eggs. Mix in the chives until combined. Now you are ready to cook.
  • Heat a wok until it just starts to smoke, and then turn the heat down to medium low. Wait 10 seconds, and then add the oil. Coat the wok with oil using your spatula to swirl it around. The oil should be hot but not smoking when you add the egg mixture.
  • Once you pour the eggs into the wok, flip and stir them slowly with a spatula, being careful not to let the eggs brown or firm up too much. Once the eggs are just cooked, they’re ready. Serve!

nutrition facts

