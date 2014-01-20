The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese egg recipes » Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes

Published: Last Updated:
By 5 Comments

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Frittatas are traditionally an Italian dish, but the Chinese have a similar chive frittata dish, often using Chinese or garlic chives. You can find them at the Chinese grocery store, and if you can get the seeds, they grow like grass. We have five chive plants out in the backyard, and we just trim them whenever we need them, and they grow back within days. This is a super easy, fast, cheap vegetarian meal that you can serve with some rice and a vegetable.

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

 

 

Preheat the oven to broil.

Whisk together all the ingredients except the oil in a large bowl.

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Add in the chopped Chinese Chives.

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Heat oil in a cast iron pan or other oven-proof non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Pour in the egg mixture and place your tomato slice on top and let your tomato chive frittata cook for about 5 minutes until the bottom is set and the top begins to set.

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

A cast iron skillet is perfect for making this chive frittata. Transfer the pan to the oven and broil for about 3 minutes, until fully set.

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Slice and serve!

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes

Frittatas are traditionally an Italian dish, but the Chinese have a similar chive frittata dish, using garlic chives and eggs. Fresh tomato gives it an extra tangy flavor.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Vegetarian
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese chive frittata
Servings: 4
Calories: 129kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to broil.
  • Whisk together all the ingredients except the oil in a large bowl.
  • Heat oil in a cast iron or other oven-proof non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Pour in the egg mixture and place your tomato slice on top and let your tomato chive frittata cook for about 5 minutes until the bottom is set and the top begins to set. Transfer the pan to the oven and broil for about 3 minutes, until fully set. Slice and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 129kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 205mg | Sodium: 406mg | Potassium: 202mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 1255IU | Vitamin C: 13.9mg | Calcium: 48mg | Iron: 1.3mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beef Bulgogi Bowls, A Korean Favorite
Poached Chicken with Ginger Scallion Sauce
Shrimp Tacos w/ Grilled Mango & Mint Guacamole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 Comments

  1. Christina says

    Hi there, just found your blog via Smitten Kitchen. Everything looks delicious! With only 5 eggs, I wondered what size cast iron pan (is it a 10″ one?) Thanks!

    Reply

  2. okiegirl says

    Yum!!! Not being a vegetarian, I couldn’t resist adding a small amount of bacon crumbles to this. Otherwise, exactly as recipe and it was delicious.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Okiegirl, can’t believe you are the first commenter on this old post. This dish is a staple at our house during the summer months when we have plenty of chives all the time.

      Reply

      • okiegirl says

        5 stars
        I certainly see why it’s a staple in your house, and I’m sure it will be in mine too. It’s amazing that something so incredibly quick and easy is sooo delicious. (LOL, I too was surprised to be the first commenter!)

        Reply

        • Judy says

          Our oldest recipes are not getting the attention that they should––they are all our family favorites. :-) Thanks for commenting!

          Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables