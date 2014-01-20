Chinese Chive Frittata with Tomatoes

Frittatas are traditionally an Italian dish, but the Chinese have a similar chive frittata dish, often using Chinese or garlic chives. You can find them at the Chinese grocery store, and if you can get the seeds, they grow like grass. We have five chive plants out in the backyard, and we just trim them whenever we need them, and they grow back within days. This is a super easy, fast, cheap vegetarian meal that you can serve with some rice and a vegetable.

Preheat the oven to broil.

Whisk together all the ingredients except the oil in a large bowl.

Add in the chopped Chinese Chives.

Heat oil in a cast iron pan or other oven-proof non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Pour in the egg mixture and place your tomato slice on top and let your tomato chive frittata cook for about 5 minutes until the bottom is set and the top begins to set.

A cast iron skillet is perfect for making this chive frittata. Transfer the pan to the oven and broil for about 3 minutes, until fully set.

Slice and serve!