Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao – 胡萝卜糕)

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao – 胡萝卜糕)

Published: Last Updated:
By 16 Comments

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao – 胡萝卜糕) is a great variation on the more common and traditional Chinese Luo Bo Gao, or turnip cake made with daikon radish. This version uses carrots, which is a more familiar and easy-to-find vegetable, but yields a similar texture and a great color!

(Now, in case you’re wondering––for you Cantonese folks out there or anyone who frequents Chinatowns that can tend to be Cantonese dominant, the Cantonese pronunciation is lo bak go. You’ll notice these differences in spelling and pronunciation if you’ve ever read our traditional Cantonese Lo Bak Go recipe.

For the most part, I am a pretty traditional guy when it comes to cooking. But every once in a while, I get some inspiration to make something new and different to change up our favorite recipes. Fresh daikon can be difficult to find depending on where you live, and plus, not everyone enjoys the flavor of daikon radish, which definitely bears a distinctive flavor.

So, regular old carrots, a more familiar root vegetable for most of the world, works really well when combined with ginger, scallions and pork. These ingredients have proven to be a winning combination – just check out Judy’s Carrot Ginger Pork Buns recipe! Mixed with rice flour and the right combination of spices, you get a delicious but different version of the traditional lo bak go you’ll find at Chinese dim sum restaurants or at grandma’s house for Chinese New Year.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Here are a couple of cook’s notes to ensure success!

  • Use a fatty pork (no more than 70% lean) for this dish, as the rice cake needs some fat to make it taste great.
  • To ensure the same results you see in our photos, use a digital kitchen scale for measuring everything. Variations when using a measuring cup may throw the recipe off!
  • Try your best to leave as much liquid in the wok as possible when scooping out the cooked pork, carrot, ginger, and scallion. But, good news––no need to squeeze the liquid out of the carrots.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

I was surprised by how much I loved this change-up over the usual daikon radish, dried shrimp and Chinese sausage in classic lo bak go. But I shouldn’t be surprised, given how versatile a vegetable carrots are…This Chinese New Year, try this carrot rice cake recipe alongside the traditional daikon radish lo bak go and introduce friends and family to a new take on a longtime favorite!

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok until just smoking, and add the ground pork. Sear for 30 seconds. Turn the heat down to medium, and cook the pork until it’s no longer pink. Add the grated ginger and mix for 30 seconds until combined.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, stir in the grated carrots and add 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry the carrots for another 30 seconds, and add 2 cups warm water. Bring the mixture to a simmer.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in 1½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon fresh ground white pepper, and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the chopped scallions, bring back to a simmer, and turn off the heat.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Scoop out the pork, carrots and scallions into a mixing bowl, leaving behind as much liquid in the wok as you can.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Pour the rest of the remaining liquid into a measuring cup, and add more water until there is a total of 1⅔ cups (395ml).

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the rice flour and cornstarch to the carrot mixture.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix in the 1⅔ cups of liquid until everything is well combined, and there are no visible lumps of flour. Set aside. Spread 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a 9-inch glass loaf pan, ensuring all sides are evenly coated.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare your steamer or wok with a steaming rack. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking. Make sure there is enough water in the steamer for 60 minutes of steaming; 2 to 3 quarts should do the trick. Bring the water to a slow boil.

Stir your carrot and rice flour mixture again until combined (it will have settled), and pour the batter into the oiled loaf pan.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Immediately place the loaf pan on top of the steaming rack. Cover and steam at medium heat for 60 minutes.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

You can double-check that your carrot  is done when a skewer or thin chopstick can easily penetrate to the bottom of the loaf and the chopstick is not coated in batter. Transfer the loaf pan to a cooling rack. Let rest for 30 minutes. It is normal to have some water on the surface of the carrot rice cake after steaming. It will reabsorb into the loaf.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you can prepare your carrot rice cake to eat or refrigerate it for later. When you are ready to serve your carrot rice cake, remove it from the loaf pan. It’s best to run a knife around the loaf to separate the sides from the pan, then turn the loaf pan over onto a cutting board.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the loaf into ½-inch thick slices.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

And pan fry in an oiled nonstick pan or frying pan until warmed and slightly crispy.

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Carrot Rice Cake with oyster sauce and chili oil on the side!

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like this Ginger Carrot Rice Cake or our traditional Daikon Radish Lo Bak Go rice cake, then don’t miss our recipe for Taro Wu Tou Go rice cake!

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 3 votes

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao - 胡萝卜糕)

Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao - 胡萝卜糕) is a great variation on the more common and traditional Chinese Luo Bo Gao, or turnip cake made with daikon radish. This version uses carrots, which is a more familiar and easy-to-find vegetable, but yields a similar texture and a great color!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Dim Sum
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: carrot rice cake
Servings: 6
Calories: 293kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (plus 2 teaspoons for greasing the pan)
  • 5 ounces 70% lean ground pork (142g)
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (14g, freshly grated)
  • 12 ounces grated carrots (340g)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 to 2½ cups water (475-590 ml)
  • teaspoons salt (7.5g)
  • ½ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil (5g)
  • 5 whole scallions (4 ounces or 113g, chopped)
  • cup rice flour (155g)
  • tablespoons cornstarch (12g)

Instructions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok until just smoking, and add the ground pork. Sear for 30 seconds. Turn the heat down to medium, and cook the pork until it’s no longer pink. Add the grated ginger and mix for 30 seconds until combined.
  • Next, stir in the grated carrots and add 1 tablespoon of Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry the carrots for another 30 seconds, and add 2 cups warm water. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
  • Stir in 1½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon fresh ground white pepper, and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the chopped scallions, bring back to a simmer, and turn off the heat.
  • Scoop out the pork, carrots and scallions into a mixing bowl, leaving behind as much liquid in the wok as you can. Pour the rest of the remaining liquid into a measuring cup, and add more water until there is a total of 1⅔ cups (395ml).
  • Add the rice flour and cornstarch to the carrot mixture and mix in the 1⅔ cups of liquid until everything is well combined, and there are no visible lumps of flour. Set aside. Spread 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a 9-inch glass loaf pan, ensuring all sides are evenly coated.
  • Prepare your steamer or wok with a steaming rack, ensuring there is enough water. 2 to 3 quarts for 60 minutes of steaming should do the trick. Bring the water to a slow boil.
  • Stir your carrot and rice flour mixture again until combined (it will have settled), and pour the batter into the oiled loaf pan. Immediately place the loaf pan on top of the steaming rack. Cover and steam at medium heat for 60 minutes.
  • You can double-check that your carrot is done when a thin chopstick can easily penetrate to the bottom of the loaf and the chopstick is not coated in batter. Transfer the loaf pan to a cooling rack. Let rest for 30 minutes. It is normal to have some water on the surface of the carrot rice cake after steaming. It will reabsorb into the loaf.
  • At this point, you can prepare your carrot rice cake to eat or refrigerate it for later. When you are ready to serve your carrot rice cake, remove it from the loaf pan. It’s best to run a knife around the loaf to separate the sides from the pan, then turn the loaf pan over onto a cutting board.
  • Cut the loaf into ½-inch thick slices, and pan fry in an oiled nonstick pan or frying pan until warmed and slightly crispy. Serve your Carrot Rice Cake with oyster sauce and chili oil on the side!

Nutrition

Calories: 293kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 17mg | Sodium: 645mg | Potassium: 307mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 9570IU | Vitamin C: 5.4mg | Calcium: 39mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

16 Comments

  1. Carolyn says

    5 stars
    Hi Bill,

    Tried this carrot recipe over the weekend and it is really great and tasty. It reminds me of my mother’s wu tao ko recipe but much easier in prep. Pan-fried it with egg coating as how we usually do with my mother’s yam cake.

    Thanks for this variation and it will definitely be a repeat. :-)

    Carolyn

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi SF, better to steam it ahead of time and reheat individual slices in the frying pan or you can place it in the steamer to reheat if you don’t like them pan-fried.

      Reply

  3. Bill says

    Great recipe as always!
    I want to try a vegan version of this recipe, any suggestions on what to replace the pork with?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Bill, You can leave out the pork completely without any substitutions or add some dried shiitake mushrooms (soaked and chopped of course) in the place of the pork. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  4. John says

    Love this blog-site, great recipes and the additional life bits. Looks like homemade spam. I will have to think about my steaming options. I guess, I can steam in small units looking forward to giving this recipe a go. :)

    Reply

  5. Penny says

    5 stars
    I Love The Woks of life, and cook many of your recipes, they are superb!
    But
    for the last two years I have been living the Ketogenic diet way. Of course so many recipes say to serve on, or with rice and noodles. I usually use spiralized vegetables or cauliflower for my “bed of rice” and love your recipes with these wonderful seasonings.
    So
    I think this recipe will be wonderful without making it a “cake” it could be chinese fried carrot “rice.” Anyway, this is how I am going to be making this delicious recipe.

    Thank you for all these marvelous recipes, and your gorgeous travel photos.

    Reply

  7. Susan says

    Hi! Does this recipe yield the same volume as your lo bak go recipe? The lo bak go recipe just fits the Fat Daddios loaf pan (from Amazon) to use with the 6 qt Instant Pot. The Instant Pot makes steaming so much easier; no babysitting the pot to make sure there’s enough water. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Susan, I added a bit more liquid and rice flour than the traditional lo bak go so volume is about 20% more. I’ll have to try the instant pot for steaming one day :)

      Reply

