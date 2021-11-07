The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Easy Chinese-Style Button Mushroom Soup

Easy Chinese-Style Button Mushroom Soup

by:
2 Comments
Chinese-style button mushroom soup

I have seen this Button Mushroom Soup so many times on the Chinese internet, with people going gaga for it. The recipe seemed so deceptively simple, I had to try it. 

Well, I can report back that I found this recipe worth sharing with our Woks of Life readers! I liked how Sarah put it: it tastes like a version of a Yang Chun Mian Noodle Soup base, but instead of lard, it’s made with mushrooms. That’s pretty good in my book! 

An Adaptable, Useful Recipe

This button mushroom soup recipe is extremely simple, with just 8 ingredients (one of which is water!). The flavor all comes from frying the mushrooms until they’re caramelized and their mushroom juices seep out! Then you add water to make a quick broth, as well as soy sauce for salt and umami.

White button mushrooms and herbs on cutting board

I like to serve it as a light appetizer before a meal, but it also has other uses. Here are some ideas: 

  • Add a beaten egg (using the same method we use for our egg drop soup) to give the soup more protein and perhaps make it a light meal in and of itself. 
  • If you don’t have fresh scallions and cilantro on hand, you can use frozen herbs (see our article on how to freeze herbs and aromatics). 
  • Skip the herbs and the cornstarch for thickening to make this into a simple stock base for noodle soup, wonton soup, or as a vegetarian stock base for recipes like hot and sour soup
  • Use the stock as an added ingredient in any vegetarian recipe that calls for broth or stock.  

Recipe notes

Choose small and medium button mushrooms for this recipe so you don’t have to cut them. 

We suggest using a non-reactive stainless steel, glass, or ceramic soup pot, as you’ll get a nicer color in the final product. An improperly seasoned or improperly cleaned wok may result in your soup darkening in color.

We sometimes add sesame oil and white pepper to simple soups like this, but I omit them for this recipe so you can better taste the flavor of the mushrooms. 

If you love cilantro, this soup can take a lot of it! You can add extra if you like.

Ok, on to the recipe: 

Recipe Instructions

Wash the mushrooms clean of any dirt, and dry them thoroughly with a clean kitchen towel. Detach the stems (you will add them to the soup also).

Place a medium soup pot over medium high heat. When the pan is very hot, add the oil and mushrooms cup-side up in a single layer. (Add the stems in too to avoid waste.) 

Frying mushrooms in medium soup pot

Reduce the heat to medium, and cook until the mushroom caps are browned, and each cup fills with liquid (that’s the mushroom juices seeping out!).

You may check the stems for browning, but do it carefully to avoid pouring out the liquid in the caps.

Frying mushrooms in soup pot

Avoid stirring during this pan-frying process as it’s the key step to developing flavor for this soup. You also want to keep the juices in the mushroom cap.

When the mushrooms are nicely browned, add the water and light soy sauce. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes over medium low heat.

Adding water to mushrooms in pot

Add salt to taste, and stir in the cornstarch slurry (if using). Simmer the soup for 30 seconds until thickened.

Just before serving, add the cilantro and scallions. If you like cilantro (like me) this soup can take a lot of cilantro! 

Adding cilantro and scallions to mushroom soup
Pot of mushroom soup with scallions and cilantro
Chinese-style button mushroom soup
Chinese button mushrooms
5 from 1 vote

Chinese-Style Button Mushroom Soup

This incredibly simple vegan and vegetarian Chinese-style mushroom soup recipe takes just 20 minutes to make, with just 8 ingredients.
by: Sarah
Course:Soup
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese-style button mushroom soup
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces button mushrooms (the smaller the better)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • salt (to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (combined into a slurry with 2 tablespoons water, optional)
  • 1/2 cup cilantro (finely chopped)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

Instructions

  • Wash the mushrooms clean of any dirt, and dry them thoroughly with a clean kitchen towel. Detach the stems (you will add them to the soup also).
  • Place a medium soup pot over medium high heat. When the pan is very hot, add the oil and mushrooms cup-side up in a single layer. (Add the stems in too to avoid waste.)
  • Reduce the heat to medium, and cook until the mushroom caps are browned, and each cup fills with liquid (that’s the juices in the mushroom seeping out!). Also check the stems for browning. Avoid stirring during this pan-frying process as it’s the key step to developing flavor for this soup. (You also want to keep the mushroom juices in the caps.)
  • When the mushrooms are nicely browned, add the water and light soy sauce. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes over medium low heat.
  • Add salt to taste, and stir in the cornstarch slurry (if using). Simmer the soup for 30 seconds until thickened.
  • Just before serving, add the cilantro and scallions. If you like cilantro (like me) this soup can take a lot of cilantro!

nutrition facts

Calories: 30kcal (2%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Sodium: 229mg (10%) Potassium: 204mg (6%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 13mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

2 Comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. Angela De Marco Manzi says

    I am making this soup tonight for dinner. I have all the ingredients!!
    I love your site, I have used so many of the recipes. Easy to follow, good, just a great site.

    Reply

