These Chinese Braised Oxtails were one of the very first recipes we ever posted on the site. At the time, however, our photo-taking skills weren’t so great. On the one hand, I felt like this post was sort of lost in the archives, and I wanted to bring it back. On the other hand…I just felt like making this dish. It’s that good!

If you like oxtails, and there are quite a few oxtail stew and oxtail recipes on the internet, you’ll love this preparation. They’re braised with soy sauce and spices until they’re tender and extremely flavorful. I like to make them for holidays and family gatherings especially!

Chinese Braised Oxtails: Recipe Instructions

Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.

Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Now it’s time to add Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).

Add the oxtails back to the pot, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover and reduce the heat to low.

Simmer for 1-1/2 hours. Uncover, and continue simmering for another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated.

As it’s simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.

Serve your Chinese Braised oxtails along with plenty of white rice.

Don’t forget to drizzle that braised oxtail meat sauce over your rice!