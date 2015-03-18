The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes Beef Chinese Braised Oxtails

Chinese Braised Oxtails

by:
92 Comments
Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

These Chinese Braised Oxtails were one of the very first recipes we ever posted on the site. At the time, however, our photo-taking skills weren’t so great. On the one hand, I felt like this post was sort of lost in the archives, and I wanted to bring it back. On the other hand…I just felt like making this dish. It’s that good!

If you like oxtails, and there are quite a few oxtail stew and oxtail recipes on the internet,  you’ll love this preparation. They’re braised with soy sauce and spices until they’re tender and extremely flavorful. I like to make them for holidays and family gatherings especially!

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Oxtails: Recipe Instructions

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Authentic Chinese braised oxtails in soy sauce and spices cooked until they're tender and extremely flavorful, this oxtail recipe is as good or much better than any oxtail stew you've ever tried!
by: Judy
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese braised oxtails
serves: 6 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 hours
Total: 2 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.
  • Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.
  • Now it’s time to add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).
  • Add the oxtails back to the pot, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 1-1/2 hours.
  • Uncover, and continue simmering for another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir occasionally, and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 631kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 72g (144%) Fat: 32g (49%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 249mg (83%) Sodium: 983mg (41%) Potassium: 51mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 0.9mg (1%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 9.6mg (53%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

92 Comments

  1. sherry says

    5 stars
    I made this dish many times and it’s been a hit with friends and family. I do agree with previous reviewers that this dish needs more time (about 3 hours) to have the meat “fall off the bone” tender. I tried it with the instant pot recently with great success. I cook the meat for 50 minutes (normal pressure) then added potato and carrots (additional 10 minutes at normal pressure). It cut my cooking time to half. Hope this helps to those who want to try it in the instant pot.

    Reply

Follow us on Facebook