The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Beef » Chinese Braised Oxtails

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Published: Last Updated:
By 50 Comments

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

These Chinese Braised Oxtails were one of the very first recipes we ever posted on the site. At the time, however, our photo-taking skills weren’t so great. On the one hand, I felt like this post was sort of lost in the archives, and I wanted to bring it back. On the other hand…I just felt like making this dish. It’s that good!

If you like oxtails, and there are quite a few oxtail stew and oxtail recipes on the internet,  you’ll love this preparation. They’re braised with soy sauce and spices until they’re tender and extremely flavorful. I like to make them for holidays and family gatherings especially!

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Ingredients

Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Now it’s time to add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the oxtails back to the pot, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. As it’s simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Chinese Braised oxtails along with plenty of white rice.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Don’t forget to drizzle that braised oxtail meat sauce over your rice!

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.8 from 5 votes

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Authentic Chinese braised oxtails in soy sauce and spices cooked until they're tender and extremely flavorful, this oxtail recipe is as good or much better than any oxtail stew you've ever tried!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 10 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: braised oxtails
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 631kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.
  • Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.
  • Now it’s time to add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).
  • Add the oxtails back to the pot, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. As it's simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 631kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 72g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 249mg | Sodium: 983mg | Potassium: 51mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin C: 0.9mg | Calcium: 58mg | Iron: 9.6mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry
Chicken Yakisoba
Chinese Pickled Long Bean Noodle Soup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

50 Comments

  1. Shari says

    This was delicious! Always a good sign when my elderly Chinese aunts give their approval! I added some other veggies like ginkgo nuts, dried shiitake mushrooms, and tree ear fungus just because I like them; as well as konyaku noodle knots (not typically in Chinese food, but again, I like them). Also reduced the amount of sugar to maybe a teaspoon because I don’t like my savory foods sweet.
    Thanks for a great recipe!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables