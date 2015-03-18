The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Published: Last Updated:
53 Comments

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

These Chinese Braised Oxtails were one of the very first recipes we ever posted on the site. At the time, however, our photo-taking skills weren’t so great. On the one hand, I felt like this post was sort of lost in the archives, and I wanted to bring it back. On the other hand…I just felt like making this dish. It’s that good!

If you like oxtails, and there are quite a few oxtail stew and oxtail recipes on the internet,  you’ll love this preparation. They’re braised with soy sauce and spices until they’re tender and extremely flavorful. I like to make them for holidays and family gatherings especially!

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Ingredients

Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Now it’s time to add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the oxtails back to the pot, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. As it’s simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Chinese Braised oxtails along with plenty of white rice.

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

Don’t forget to drizzle that braised oxtail meat sauce over your rice!

Chinese Braised Oxtails, by thewoksoflife.com

4.84 from 6 votes

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Authentic Chinese braised oxtails in soy sauce and spices cooked until they're tender and extremely flavorful, this oxtail recipe is as good or much better than any oxtail stew you've ever tried!
53 Comments

  1. Hailey says

    5 stars
    so i made this dish last night in my 7 quart dutch oven. The liquid didn’t turn sticky because we covered the meat with more water than braising liquid. Do you have any suggestions on how to circumvent this from happening again?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      HI Hailey, 1st, you can reduce the water. 2nd, you can turn up the heat and open the lid to reduce the liquid. 3rd, transfer everything to a thin-bottommed pot or your wok, and simmer with lid open to reduce the liquid. Water really reduces quickly in a wok. You can try any of these three options.

      Reply

  2. Alexander Hay-Whitton says

    4 stars
    Try it with lots of quartered, fried Chinese mushrooms if you can get them (I live in Bangkok, so Chinese ingredients are easy to find).

    Reply

  4. Jessica Yu says

    5 stars
    Loved this! I made it with your spicy pan fried noodle recipe! I used a little corn starch slurry to thicken the sauce and added some chopped bok choy. Fantastic flavors! You are a God send!

    Reply

  5. Jacqueline says

    This looks great and I was wondering if there’s a way I could make this in an Instant Pot pressure cooking. and if so, what modifications would be needed?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Jacqueline, you can definitely use your instant pot, but I really don’t know how to modify the cooking time because I don’t own one.

      Reply

    • Angela says

      Judy – I just used your recipe and adapted it to the pressure cooker and it was delicious – the flavors were so on point. Thank you for this lovely recipe!!

      Jacqueline – This is how I adapted it to the instant pot:
      1. Clean the oxtails and trim the fat (I also soak them in water for 30 min to get rid of the blood).
      2. Turn the instant pot to saute mode, wait til it gets hot, add 2 tbsp oil. Brown oxtails on all sides.
      3. Set oxtails aside, then saute the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.
      4. Add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt. Also add the oxtails.
      5. Close the pressure cooker – switch the mode to manual high pressure for 45 minutes. Natural release.
      6. Open the lid, switch the function back to saute mode and let the braising liquid reduce.

      Reply

  6. Robin says

    5 stars
    Made this tonight for dinner, and served it over jasmine rice. Wow, the sauce added a nice silkiness to the rice! I discovered your blog about a month ago, and I have spent almost every day on it, going backwards from newest to oldest recipes and saving many (over 100 at last count) to Plan to Eat, a program that saves online recipes, and lets you plan them on a calendar and prepares a shopping list for you.

    Interestingly enough, all the recipes on my list this week were from your blog! Had fun at H-Mart on Saturday!

    Reply

      • Robin says

        5 stars
        Tonight I’m cooking your Roast Chicken on Wild Mushroom Sticky Rice “Risotto”recipe. I have an Instant Pot pressure cooker and a no soak sticky rice preparation from another blog that does Asian recipes. I want to say that couple is also Chinese, but focus on pressure cooker preparations of dishes. Was thrilled they’d tested preparing sticky rice to cut down the prep time. Fingers crossed.

        Reply

  7. Hank says

    I was recently in china and had braised ox tail but with the skin on It was simply tender and gluttonous so I looked for the same skin on ox tails in my home Philippines
    The found and vacuum bagged three kg and sous vidi the bag in 62C for 24 hours. Used the purge to make the sauce. To my delight the result was exactly as we had in china. Just thought I would post this as another way of cooking ox tail

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi SiJia, after braising, the garlic will be completely dissolved into the sauce. You will not see or taste it. But if you must, feel free to omit it.

      Reply

  9. Liane says

    This dish is fabulous! Made it last night and my hubby loved it. Had some Chinese greens sauteed to go with it and the sauce on white rice is the best. I’ve tried so many of your recipes and I have not been disappointed yet. Thanks!

    Reply

  10. Peter says

    Judy – I love your blog! All of your other dishes that I’ve tired have turned out fantastic. I can’t wait to try cooking this. Do you know if this can be made using a slow cooker?

    Reply

        • Rogerio says

          Christine,
          I’m going to say at least 4 hours, but I would give yourself more cooking time if need be. According to this recipe, you probably need to add a second step by transferring the oxtail to a pot to cook-off most of the liquid. This could be done in the crockpot with the lid off, but it would take awhile. When the meat is tender enough for you, you can just take it out of the crockpot to sit and finish it off in a pot shortly before you need to serve it. Braised meats are very flexible in this way.

          Reply

