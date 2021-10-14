The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes Beef Chinese Braised Oxtail

Chinese Braised Oxtail

by:
99 Comments
Chinese Braised Oxtail Stew

This Chinese Braised Oxtail recipe was one of the very first recipes we posted on the site. At the time, however, our photo-taking skills weren’t so great.

On the one hand, I felt like this post was sort of lost in the archives, and I wanted to bring it back. On the other hand…I just felt like making this dish. It’s that good!

Note: This recipe was originally posted in March of 2015. We have since updated it with clearer images, recipe notes, metric measurements, and clearer instructions. Enjoy!

A Chinese Braised Oxtail

If you like oxtails (and there are quite a few oxtail stew and oxtail recipes on the internet),  you’ll love this preparation.

Oxtails are a pretty tough cut of meat, and so they generally need to be stewed or braised to cook them through and draw out their flavor.

This Chinese version is drier than oxtail stews in other cultures. I actually cook off the liquid at the end so the rich sauce coats the oxtails themselves rather than serving them in a stew-like consistency or pools of sauce.

I braise the oxtails with soy sauce and spices until they’re extremely flavorful (and deliciously sticky with rice!).

While oxtails were once an inexpensive cut of meat, their price has skyrocketed due to greater demand. It seems that everyone’s now wise to how delicious they are!

While we don’t make oxtails often, they’re a special treat. I like to make them for holidays and family gatherings especially!

If you’re interested in more Chinese-style oxtail recipes, check out our Chinese Oxtail Soup!

Oxtail cooking times

I like my oxtails to have a bit of bite/chew left to them after they’re cooked, rather than having them completely falling off the bone. I think they have more flavor when cooked this way, and a more pleasing texture.

However, I know that many people like their oxtails to be fall-apart tender (as some of you have commented in the past).

If you like your oxtails cooked like me, use the lower range of cooking time I suggest (2 1/2 hours). If you like your oxtails more tender, cook them for 3 1/2 hours (or even longer if you like—just add more water if needed).

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Chinese Braised Oxtails: Recipe Instructions

Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.

Seared oxtails in dutch oven

Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Aromatics in Dutch oven

Now it’s time to add Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).

soy sauce, water, and aromatics in dutch oven pot

Add the oxtails back to the pot, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover and reduce the heat to low.

Simmer for 2 to 3 hours, depending on how tender you like your oxtails. (Add more water during this process if needed.)

Uncover, and continue simmering for another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated.

As it simmers, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.

Simmering Chinese oxtail braise

Don’t forget to serve those sticky, delicious oxtails over steamed rice!

Chinese Braised Oxtail
4.94 from 16 votes

Chinese Braised Oxtails

Authentic Chinese braised oxtails in soy sauce and spices cooked until they’re tender and extremely flavorful, this oxtail recipe is as good or much better than any oxtail stew you’ve ever tried!
by: Judy
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Braised Oxtail Stew
serves: 6
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 3 hours 30 minutes
Total: 3 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Clean the oxtails and pat them dry. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and brown them on all sides.
  • Remove the oxtails and set aside on a plate. To the pot, add the ginger, garlic, star anise, cloves, and bay leaves. Cook for about 2 minutes.
  • Now it’s time to add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).
  • Add the oxtails back to the pot, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 2 to 3 hours, depending on how tender you like your oxtails. Check halfway through and add more water if needed.
  • Uncover, and continue simmering for another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir occasionally, and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 631kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 72g (144%) Fat: 32g (49%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 249mg (83%) Sodium: 983mg (41%) Potassium: 51mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 0.9mg (1%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 9.6mg (53%)

Calories: 631kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 72g (144%) Fat: 32g (49%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 249mg (83%) Sodium: 983mg (41%) Potassium: 51mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 0.9mg (1%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 9.6mg (53%)

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

99 Comments

  2. Lady says

    5 stars
    Wow, this was the best oxtail recipe I’ve ever tasted! I’m sure the Shaoxin Wine and Rock Sugar would have taken it to the next level, I am Muslim so I can’t cook with alcohol and I only had brown sugar on hand. Anyhow thanks so much for sharing this recipe I refuse to eat oxtail any other way from now on lol.

    Reply

  3. sherry says

    5 stars
    I made this dish many times and it’s been a hit with friends and family. I do agree with previous reviewers that this dish needs more time (about 3 hours) to have the meat “fall off the bone” tender. I tried it with the instant pot recently with great success. I cook the meat for 50 minutes (normal pressure) then added potato and carrots (additional 10 minutes at normal pressure). It cut my cooking time to half. Hope this helps to those who want to try it in the instant pot.

    Reply

    • Myztikal says

      Did you do a quick release or natural release? I’ve used a different Instant Pot Oxtail recipe and it had me use Pressure Cook at High Pressure for 40 minutes + Natural Release 20 minutes. Looking forward to trying out new Oxtail recipes with an Instant Pot to save time.

      Reply

