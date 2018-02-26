The Woks of Life

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style

Judy
by:
44 Comments
Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Kong Style Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole (zhi zhu yangrou bao, 枝竹羊肉煲 or foo jook yeung yuk bo in Cantonese), is a popular Cantonese dish perfect for the last few winter months. The subtle flavor of the casserole really lets the individual ingredients shine through.

This is a telltale sign of a good, traditional Cantonese dish (unlike Shanghainese cuisine which relies on strong soy sauce flavors with dishes like Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly and Sichuan cuisine, which relies on lots of chilies and numbing “ma la” peppercorns––see Ma Po Tofu, for example).

Lamb: Winter Food in Certain Parts of China

Did you know that Chinese people actually have a tradition of eating lamb to ward off the damp chill of winter? It’s believed that consuming lamb in the late fall and winter improves blood circulation and warms the body. This is especially good for people who are always complaining about being cold.

I know I probably sound like a crazy Chinese grandmother when I share these supposed health benefits with you all, but it can’t hurt, right?

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

I actually used to hate lamb, but now I absolutely love it. I think it had something to do with the fact that I never tried lamb growing up in Shanghai.

It was more common in Northern China. But today, migrant workers from all over China have transformed the food scene in the big cities from regional to national in scope.

BBQ lamb skewers or (yang rou chuan, 羊肉串) can be found on street corners in big cities across China, and roasted lamb dishes can be found on most restaurant menus. Check out some of our other lamb recipes like: Spicy Cumin Lamb Biang Biang Noodles, Xinjiang Lamb Rice, and Cumin Lamb – A Classic Xinjiang Recipe

Lamb Breast is Best for This Chinese Casserole

For this Chinese braised lamb casserole recipe, you can use lamb, mutton or goat, but the best cut is the breast. It cooks down to tender perfection.

To find lamb breast, look for a Halal meat market near you, and have them trim and cut the meat for you. If you can’t find lamb breast, you can try lamb shoulder, another cut that is often used in stews.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s get started!

Chinese Lamb Casserole: Recipe Instructions

Start by gathering all your ingredients. (Continue scrolling for our recipe instructions with step-by-step photos. You’ll see the full list of ingredients in the recipe card at the bottom of the post.)

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil enough water to blanch the lamb. Once the water is boiled, add the lamb and 4 slices of ginger. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 more minute. Turn off the heat, and drain and rinse the lamb clean. Set aside.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok set over medium heat. Add the remaining ginger, the white parts of the scallions, and the rock sugar.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for a couple of minutes before adding in the fermented red bean curd and zhu hou (chee hou) sauce.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and let everything cook for a couple minutes, using medium low heat.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, turn the heat back up, and add the lamb, stirring to coat the lamb evenly in the sauce.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Add in the star anise (if using), the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, tangerine peel, dried Shiitake mushrooms, the mushroom water, and enough additional water to just cover all of the ingredients.

Cover and bring to a boil. Then immediately turn down the heat to simmer for 1 hour over medium/low heat. Stir the stew every 20 minutes to prevent sticking.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

While the lamb is simmering, prepare the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads/sticks. Also, wash the lettuce, shake off any excess water, and place in the bottom of a large serving bowl.

Once the lamb is tender (taste test time!), add in the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s a photo of what a peeled fresh bamboo shoot should look like, for reference:

https://thewoksoflife.com/asian-vegetables-beans-melons/#bamboo-shoots

Cook for another 15-20 minutes over medium heat until the carrots are softened. If you still have too much liquid, cook the stew with the lid off for the last 10 minutes. Salt to taste, stir in the green parts of the scallions, and serve the Chinese braised lamb casserole on your prepared bed of lettuce.

The lettuce at the bottom of the will soften and cook from the heat of the lamb stew to delicious and well-balanced effect!

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Chinese braised lamb immediately with plenty of white rice! 

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 10 votes

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style

Hong Kong Style Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole (or zhi zhu yangrou bao, 枝竹羊肉煲) is a popular Cantonese dish perfect for the last few winter months. The subtle flavor of the casserole really lets the individual ingredients shine through––a telltale sign of a good, traditional Cantonese dish.
by: Judy
Course:Lamb
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chinese lamb casserole
serves: 8
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 1 hour 45 minutes
Total: 2 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Boil enough water to blanch the lamb. Once the water is boiled, add the lamb and 4 slices of ginger. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 more minute. Turn off the heat, and drain and rinse the lamb clean. Set aside.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok set over medium heat. Add the remaining ginger, the white parts of the scallions, and the rock sugar. Cook for a couple of minutes before adding in the fermented red bean curd and zhu hou sauce. Stir and let everything cook for a couple minutes, using medium low heat.
  • Next, turn the heat back up, and add the lamb, stirring to coat the lamb evenly in the sauce. Add in the star anise (if using), the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, tangerine peel, Shiitake mushrooms, the mushroom water, and enough additional water to just cover all of the ingredients. Cover and bring to a boil. Then immediately turn down the heat to simmer for 1 hour over medium/low heat. Stir the stew every 20 minutes to prevent sticking.
  • While the lamb is simmering, prepare the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads. Also, wash the lettuce, shake off any excess water, and place in the bottom of a large serving bowl.
  • Once the lamb is tender (taste test time!), add in the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads. Cook for another 15-20 minutes over medium heat until the carrots are softened. If you still have too much liquid, cook the stew with the lid off for the last 10 minutes. Salt to taste, stir in the green parts of the scallions, and serve everything on your prepared bed of lettuce.

nutrition facts

Calories: 358kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 26g (9%) Protein: 35g (70%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 92mg (31%) Sodium: 818mg (34%) Potassium: 620mg (18%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 6720IU (134%) Vitamin C: 8.1mg (10%) Calcium: 82mg (8%) Iron: 4.3mg (24%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

 

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

44 Comments

  1. AvatarC. Chin says

    5 stars
    Thank you so much for your wonderful site. Please, please, PLEASE post recipes for fish fillet and tofu casserole, and beef rib and eggplant casserole!

    Reply

