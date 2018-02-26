The Woks of Life

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Hong Kong Style Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole (zhi zhu yangrou bao, 枝竹羊肉煲 or foo jook yeung yuk bo in Cantonese), is a popular Cantonese dish perfect for the last few winter months. The subtle flavor of the casserole really lets the individual ingredients shine through––a telltale sign of a good, traditional Cantonese dish (unlike Shanghainese cuisine which relies on strong soy sauce flavors with dishes like Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly and Sichuan cuisine, which relies on lots of chilies and numbing “ma la” peppercorns––see Ma Po Tofu, for example).

Did you know that Chinese people actually have a tradition of eating lamb to ward off the damp chill of winter? It’s believed that consuming lamb in the late fall and winter improves blood circulation and warms the body––especially good for people who are always complaining about being cold. I know I probably sound like a crazy Chinese grandmother when I share these supposed health benefits with you all, but it can’t hurt, right?

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

I actually used to hate lamb, but now I absolutely love it. I think it had something to do with the fact that I never tried lamb growing up in Shanghai. It was more common in Northern China. But today, migrant workers from all over China have transformed the food scene in the big cities from regional to national in scope.

BBQ lamb skewers or (yang rou chuan, 羊肉串) can be found on street corners in big cities across China, and roasted lamb dishes can be found on most restaurant menus. Check out some of our other lamb recipes like: Spicy Cumin Lamb Biang Biang Noodles, Xinjiang Lamb Rice, and Cumin Lamb – A Classic Xinjiang Recipe

For this Chinese braised lamb casserole recipe, you can use lamb, mutton or goat, but the best cut is the breast. It cooks down to tender perfection. To find lamb breast, look for a Halal meat market near you, and have them trim and cut the meat for you. If you can’t find lamb breast, you can try lamb shoulder, another cut that is often used in stews.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s get started!

To make this Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, you’ll need:

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil enough water to blanch the lamb. Once the water is boiled, add the lamb and 4 slices of ginger. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 more minute. Turn off the heat, and drain and rinse the lamb clean. Set aside.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok set over medium heat. Add the remaining ginger, the white parts of the scallions, and the rock sugar.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for a couple of minutes before adding in the fermented red bean curd and zhu hou (chee hou) sauce.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir and let everything cook for a couple minutes, using medium low heat.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, turn the heat back up, and add the lamb, stirring to coat the lamb evenly in the sauce.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Add in the star anise (if using), the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, tangerine peel, Shiitake mushrooms, the mushroom water, and enough additional water to just cover all of the ingredients. Cover and bring to a boil. Then immediately turn down the heat to simmer for 1 hour over medium/low heat. Stir the stew every 20 minutes to prevent sticking.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

While the lamb is simmering, prepare the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads/sticks. Also, wash the lettuce, shake off any excess water, and place in the bottom of a large serving bowl.

Once the lamb is tender (taste test time!), add in the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads.

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s a photo of what a peeled fresh bamboo shoot should look like, for reference:

https://thewoksoflife.com/asian-vegetables-beans-melons/#bamboo-shoots

Cook for another 15-20 minutes over medium heat until the carrots are softened. If you still have too much liquid, cook the stew with the lid off for the last 10 minutes. Salt to taste, stir in the green parts of the scallions, and serve the Chinese braised lamb casserole on your prepared bed of lettuce.

The lettuce at the bottom of the will soften and cook from the heat of the lamb stew to delicious and well-balanced effect!

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Chinese braised lamb immediately with plenty of white rice! 

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole, Hong-Kong Style

Hong Kong Style Chinese Braised Lamb Casserole (or zhi zhu yangrou bao, 枝竹羊肉煲) is a popular Cantonese dish perfect for the last few winter months. The subtle flavor of the casserole really lets the individual ingredients shine through––a telltale sign of a good, traditional Cantonese dish.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time1 hr 45 mins
Total Time2 hrs 45 mins
Course: Lamb
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese lamb casserole
Servings: 8
Calories: 358kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Boil enough water to blanch the lamb. Once the water is boiled, add the lamb and 4 slices of ginger. Bring to a boil, and cook for 1 more minute. Turn off the heat, and drain and rinse the lamb clean. Set aside.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok set over medium heat. Add the remaining ginger, the white parts of the scallions, and the rock sugar. Cook for a couple of minutes before adding in the fermented red bean curd and zhu hou sauce. Stir and let everything cook for a couple minutes, using medium low heat.
  • Next, turn the heat back up, and add the lamb, stirring to coat the lamb evenly in the sauce. Add in the star anise (if using), the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, tangerine peel, Shiitake mushrooms, the mushroom water, and enough additional water to just cover all of the ingredients. Cover and bring to a boil. Then immediately turn down the heat to simmer for 1 hour over medium/low heat. Stir the stew every 20 minutes to prevent sticking.
  • While the lamb is simmering, prepare the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads. Also, wash the lettuce, shake off any excess water, and place in the bottom of a large serving bowl.
  • Once the lamb is tender (taste test time!), add in the carrots, bamboo shoots, and bean threads. Cook for another 15-20 minutes over medium heat until the carrots are softened. If you still have too much liquid, cook the stew with the lid off for the last 10 minutes. Salt to taste, stir in the green parts of the scallions, and serve everything on your prepared bed of lettuce.

Nutrition

Calories: 358kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 35g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 92mg | Sodium: 818mg | Potassium: 620mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 6720IU | Vitamin C: 8.1mg | Calcium: 82mg | Iron: 4.3mg

 

25 Comments

  1. Katharine says

    5 stars
    Tried this last night. Judged an absolute triumph by the ‘usual critics’. It was worthwhile sourcing the more unfamiliar ingredients such as the fermented red bean curd (stunning flavour) and the dried bean sticks (great flavour carriers). Unable to get the fresh bamboo shoot, so I didn’t substitute. Rather than stove top, I baked in the oven for 1 hour at 160 deg C, added the carrots, bean sticks etc. and baked for a further 30 mins. No extra salt needed.

    Using cos (romaine) lettuce as base for the bowl added great texture and acted as a foil for the richness of the dish. An idea I shall employ in other dishes.

    This is an interesting braise as it doesn’t use onion or garlic; the depth and complexity of flavour coming from the various ingredients. Team: Thank you so much for expanding my culinary horizons with this recipe and methodology!

    Reply

  2. Wong Lai Yee says

    5 stars
    It has all the looks of an elegantly tantalising dish and the recipe is clearly presented with beautiful photos. I m Cantonese but have never cooked lamb the Cantonese way. This is really Cantonese cooking at its best, a feast for the taste buds and the eye. I can’t wait to try it. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi LC, I would use the pressure cooker for the 1st round of simmering only, as soy bean sticks cook too fast for the pressure cooker.

      Reply

  4. Carol says

    I love this dish growing up and my parents would tell me the same thing about it being “warming” during winter months. I can’t wait to make this!

    Reply

  5. Natalie says

    I cannot prepare all these ingredients. Doest the dish still keep its true taste if I use the primary ingredients including gingers, oil, scallions, suger, soy sauce, mushrooms, tangerine peels, and pork rib instead of the lamb?
    I hope it’s still!
    Your dish looks amazing and I also like the first picture of how you decorate the food, it’s the taste of Asian

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Natalie, you will definitely need red fermented bean curd and Zhu Hou (or Chee Hou) sauce if you want to stay true to this dish. But with everything you listed here, I think the dish will come out tasting great as well :-)

      Reply

  6. RICHARD DWAN says

    5 stars
    Beautiful recipe. I’m constantly impressed. Splendid photographs. Thank you for years of brilliance.

    But didn’t you mean “bean curd skin sticks”? (not bean threads)

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Richard, thank you for pointing that out. Some packages call these “bean curd skin sticks” and some refer to them as “soy bean threads.” Both are the same.

      Reply

  7. Stu Borken says

    5 stars
    Talk about obscure ingredients. I live in a heavily Asian area with many markets, but, I’m not sure I can find some of these odd items, Zhu Hou or Chee Hou sauce or bean thread sticks or fermented red bean curd. I love lamb made in any way and would love to try this recipe. I’m a pretty good cook, but this recipe intimidates me. I bet goat would work well as would ox tail. It sounds and looks fabulous.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Stu, all these sauces and ingredients are very common in Asian supermarkets, nothing obscure. Show the store staff the images of the ingredients, and they will gather them for you :-)

      Reply

  8. Danny says

    This looks great. In our experience, lamb breast — while delicious — can be quite fatty; when we use this cut for stews, the final product often needs to be de-greased. (Blanching the lamb will not render out the excess fat; however, it will come out during the slow braising process.) Do you find that this dish needs to be degreased before serving?

    Reply

  10. Laurie says

    Hi,

    This looks marvellous! Can I substitute the lamb for beef brisket? Like Judy, I hate lamb and have not acquire the taste for it yet…!

    BTW, you have great recipes!

    Reply

