Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

Published: Last Updated:
By 686 Comments

Char Siu over rice, thewoksoflife.com

Growing up in the Catskills, the first time I saw this Chinese BBQ pork, or char siu, was at the Holiday Inn of all places.

My father, the hotel restaurant’s head chef at the time, used a closely guarded recipe of Chinese sauces, lots of garlic, and spices to make his classic char siu.

While we first posted this recipe on The Woks of Life years ago (February 2014 to be exact), we’ve re-tested and made a few tweaks to the recipe that I’m sure he’d approve of! Also scroll down for a new recipe video! 

What Is Char Siu?

Char siu (叉烧) is a type of Cantonese roast meat. Char siu (or slightly different spelling, cha siu) is its Cantonese name, but in Mandarin, it is known as cha shao. To make char siu, pork is marinated in a sweet BBQ sauce and then roasted.

Over the years, the flavor of the char siu one could get in noodle shops and roast meat restaurants in Chinatowns around the world developed a signature sweetness. But today, many restaurants skimp on the spices!

A good char siu recipe has depth of flavor––a salty/sweet contrast with a hint of spice that compliments the pork and allows it to stand alone with just a simple mound of steamed rice and blanched choy sum.

Picking up char siu with chopsticks, thewoksoflife.com

While different cuts of pork can be used to make char siu, from lean boneless pork loin to fattier cuts, those fatty cuts like pork shoulder/pork butt really are best suited to making a tasty Chinese BBQ pork char siu.

Char Siu

Other Recipes Using Char Siu (Freeze It For Later!)

Once you master how to make char siu at home, you can enjoy it anytime fresh out of the oven without fighting traffic or crowds in Chinatown. 

BUT you can ALSO make many more delicious recipes! You can make a big batch, freeze any unused roast pork, and then take it out to make Pork Buns, Pork Fried Rice, and more.

Here are some more recipes you can try:

Char Siu Recipe Instructions

Cut the pork into long strips or chunks about 3 inches thick. Don’t trim any excess fat, as it will render off and add flavor.

Combine the sugar, salt, Chinese five spice powder, white pepper, sesame oil, wine, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, molasses, food coloring (if using), and garlic in a bowl to make the marinade (i.e. the BBQ sauce).

Char Siu Marinade, thewoksoflife.com

Reserve about 2 tablespoons of marinade and set it aside. Rub the pork with the rest of the marinade in a large bowl or baking dish.

Marinated Pork for Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours. Cover and store the reserved marinade in the fridge as well.

In my parent’s restaurant, we had a large standing roasting oven the size of a narrow refrigerator, where the pork could hang from these large S-shaped hooks over a pan of water to roast evenly at very high temperatures. To simulate this at home, preheat your oven to the highest setting (475-550 degrees F or 250-290 degrees C) with a rack positioned in the upper third of the oven.

Line a sheet pan with foil and place a metal rack on top. Using the metal rack keeps the pork off of the pan and allows it to roast more evenly, like it does in commercial ovens described above. Place the pork on the rack, leaving as much space as possible between pieces. Pour 1 ½ cups water into the pan below the rack. This prevents any drippings from burning or smoking.

Pork on Roasting Pan, thewoksoflife.com

If you don’t own a sheet pan and roasting rack, check out our Chinese Cooking tools page to find our more about the sheet pan and roasting rack we use in our kitchen.

Transfer the pork to your preheated oven and roast for 25 minutes.

Char Siu Pork in Oven, thewoksoflife.com

After 25 minutes, flip the pork. If the bottom of the pan is dry, add another cup of water. Turn the pan 180 degrees to ensure even roasting. Roast another 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the reserved marinade with the maltose or honey (maltose is very viscous––you can heat it up in the microwave to make it easier to work with) and 1 tablespoon hot water. This will be the sauce you’ll use for basting the pork.

Making basting sauce with maltose and marinade

After 40 minutes of total roasting time, baste the pork…

Basting Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

Then flip it, and baste the other side as well. Roast for a final 10 minutes.

Flipping Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

By now, the pork has cooked for 50 minutes total. It should be cooked through and caramelized on top. If it’s not caramelized to your liking, you can turn the broiler on for a couple minutes to crisp the outside and add some color/flavor. Be sure not to walk away during this process, since the sweet char siu BBQ sauce can burn if left unattended. You can also use a meat thermometer to check if the internal temperature of the pork has reached 160 degrees F.

Remove from the oven and baste with the last bit of reserved BBQ sauce. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing and enjoy!

Sliced Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

Sliced Char Siu Pork, thewoksoflife.com

We like to serve our Char Siu with white rice (or brown rice) and greens!

Char Siu Rice Plate with Greens, thewoksoflife.com

Use Chinese BBQ pork in place of ham in our super easy banquet fried rice recipe, in our Classic Pork Fried Rice, our Chinese BBQ Pork Buns (steamed or baked), or Sarah’s Roast Pork Puffs

If you want to try this Chinese BBQ pork out on the grill, check out our recipe for BBQ Char Siu on the Grill!

Sliced Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com
5 from 119 votes

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

Char siu, or Chinese BBQ Pork, is a delicious Cantonese roast meat. Make authentic Chinatown char siu at home with our restaurant-quality recipe!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time50 mins
Total Time1 hr
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: char siu, Chinese BBQ pork, Chinese cha siu, chinese roast pork
Servings: 8
Calories: 274kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cut the pork into long strips or chunks about 3 inches thick. Don’t trim any excess fat, as it will render off and add flavor.
  • Combine the sugar, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, sesame oil, wine, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, molasses, food coloring (if using), and garlic in a bowl to make the marinade (i.e. the BBQ sauce).
  • Reserve about 2 tablespoons of marinade and set it aside. Rub the pork with the rest of the marinade in a large bowl or baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours. Cover and store the reserved marinade in the fridge as well.
  • Preheat your oven to the highest setting (475-550 degrees F or 250-290 degrees C) with a rack positioned in the upper third of the oven.
  • Line a sheet pan with foil and place a metal rack on top. Using the metal rack keeps the pork off of the pan and allows it to roast more evenly, like it does in commercial ovens described above. Place the pork on the rack, leaving as much space as possible between pieces. Pour 1 ½ cups water into the pan below the rack. This prevents any drippings from burning or smoking.
  • Transfer the pork to your preheated oven and roast for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, flip the pork. If the bottom of the pan is dry, add another cup of water. Turn the pan 180 degrees to ensure even roasting. Roast another 15 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, combine the reserved marinade with the maltose or honey (maltose is very viscous––you can heat it up in the microwave to make it easier to work with) and 1 tablespoon hot water. This will be the sauce you’ll use for basting the pork.
  • After 40 minutes of total roasting time, baste the pork, flip it, and baste the other side as well. Roast for a final 10 minutes.
  • By now, the pork has cooked for 50 minutes total. It should be cooked through and caramelized on top. If it’s not caramelized to your liking, you can turn the broiler on for a couple minutes to crisp the outside and add some color/flavor. Be sure not to walk away during this process, since the sweet char siu BBQ sauce can burn if left unattended. https://thewoksoflife.com/how-to/chinese-cooking-tools/#meat-thermometer
  • Remove from the oven and baste with the last bit of reserved BBQ sauce. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing, and enjoy!

Notes

Note: Prep time does not include overnight marinating time.

Nutrition

Calories: 274kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 39g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 102mg | Sodium: 832mg | Potassium: 678mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin C: 0.3mg | Calcium: 19mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

686 Comments

  1. Sebastien says

    Hello,

    Pictures look amazing. I’m testing various recipes.

    I don’t see the tomato paste in other recipes, does it serve a specific purpose?

    Same question for the molasse, as there is already sugar.

    Thank you.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sebastian, you’re right that tomato paste is not found in most recipes and is not a “traditional” ingredient for this dish. Tomato paste adds color and a little body, so I decided to include it, but it can be omitted. Molasses is essential and is part of the distinctive flavor of char siu.

      Reply

  3. Trost says

    5 stars
    Have done this one a few times and quite like it however two questions:

    1- The exterior part of the meat gets the nice tasty crust but no matter how long I marinate it, the interior never gets impregnated with the flavour, it just tastes like meat, which is not bad but no what I expected.
    Am I doing something wrong or its this the way its meant to be?

    2- The marinade used in this recipe + some spicy addon like cayenne or sriracha + some cornstarch would work well for an alternative way to make the bahn mi meatballs?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Trost, it’s normal that the interior of the meat doesn’t come in contact with the marinade. It is not really meant to be cured throughout with the same flavor. The highly flavored outside crust ends up contrasting with the juicy pork inside. That said, you could cut your pork into thinner strips and/or marinate longer. If you do go with the thinner strips, make sure you reduce the cooking time accordingly and baste often.

      Reply

  4. Starr says

    I made this amazing recipe yesterday for my “bunstravaganza”. There was enough pork to make one baked pork bun recipe and one steamed pork bun recipe, with a little left for nibbling on the side. Excellent flavor, so simple to make, very versatile, I can’t wait to make this again!!!!

    Reply

  5. Corey says

    This recipe looks great and would love to put it in your fried rice recipe! You mentioned setting the oven to at least 475. Is there an ideal temperature to cook it at? I was thinking about roasting it on my big green egg, which can get up to 600 if needed. Also, what internal temperature do you cook the meat to?

    Reply

  6. Michelle says

    4 stars
    Love this recipe! Tried it out for the first time the other day and it was such a success with everyone in the family! I like to call myself a cha siu connoisseur and am quite picky in terms of taste but this one was fabulous! Miles better than the ones that I used to try make at home using the bottled sauces! Would definitely recommend this to anyone!

    Reply

  7. kitty says

    I have discovered a great way to roast Cha Siu vertically in your home oven. Place a foil lined sheet pan on the bottom rack of your oven. Then, raise the middle rack to a higher position. Thread several meat strips near one short end onto a metal skewer. Then lay the skewers across the top rack of the oven, so the strips hang down through the grid of the rack, dangling down toward the sheet pan in the bottom to catch the drippings. Works like a charm!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kitty, Excellent tip because that is how restaurants do it except they have taller roasting ovens made specifically for this purpose. Thanks for sharing!

      Reply

  8. Erika says

    5 stars
    Made this last night – absolutely delish! Although I definitely overcooked the pork a tad – I think my problem is that I was using pre-cut pork shoulder steaks, which were cut thinner than what you used here. I cooked it for about 45 min total, which ended up being too much. I’m just nit-picking though, I still devoured my roast pork =)

    For next time, I’ll either cut down on the cooking temp or cut up my own slab of pork shoulder – I usually avoid those because the markets around here mainly carry the giant, bone-in kind (large Dominican community here, and those are perfect for cooking pernil), but those are kind of overkill when cooking for two…

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Erika, two inch thick slices of the pork is usually the best but yes, it you use thinner slices, cut down the cooking time. If the meat is leaner, turn the temp down after 15 minutes and brush with the reserve marinade sauce more often so they don’t dry out. We like buying the skinless shoulder roast and break them down into freezer bags for roast pork, stews, and smaller pieces for stir-fry dishes. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  10. Cayti says

    5 stars
    I made this tonight with some pineapple fried rice and we voted it a definite “Do again”! It was so yummy! Tuned out very tender with great flavor!

    Reply

