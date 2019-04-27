The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes Pork Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

Bill
by:
1048 Comments
Char Siu over rice, thewoksoflife.com

Growing up in the Catskills, the first time I saw this Chinese BBQ pork, or char siu, was at the Holiday Inn of all places.

My father, the hotel restaurant’s head chef at the time, used a closely guarded recipe of Chinese sauces, lots of garlic, and spices to make his classic char siu.

While we first posted this recipe on The Woks of Life years ago (February 2014 to be exact), we’ve re-tested and made a few tweaks to the recipe that I’m sure he’d approve of! Also scroll down for a new recipe video! 

What Is Char Siu?

Char siu (叉烧) is a type of Cantonese roast meat. Char siu (or slightly different spelling, cha siu) is its Cantonese name, but in Mandarin, it is known as cha shao. To make char siu, pork is marinated in a sweet BBQ sauce and then roasted.

Over the years, the flavor of the char siu one could get in noodle shops and roast meat restaurants in Chinatowns around the world developed a signature sweetness. But today, many restaurants skimp on the spices!

A good char siu recipe has depth of flavor––a salty/sweet contrast with a hint of spice that compliments the pork and allows it to stand alone with just a simple mound of steamed rice and blanched choy sum.

Picking up char siu with chopsticks, thewoksoflife.com

While different cuts of pork can be used to make char siu, from lean boneless pork loin to fattier cuts, those fatty cuts like pork shoulder/pork butt really are best suited to making a tasty Chinese BBQ pork char siu.

Char Siu

Other Recipes Using Char Siu (Freeze It For Later!)

Once you master how to make char siu at home, you can enjoy it anytime fresh out of the oven without fighting traffic or crowds in Chinatown. 

BUT you can ALSO make many more delicious recipes! You can make a big batch, freeze any unused roast pork, and then take it out to make Pork Buns, Pork Fried Rice, and more.

Here are some more recipes you can try:

Char Siu Recipe Instructions

Cut the pork into long strips or chunks about 2 to 3 inches thick. Don’t trim any excess fat, as it will render off and add flavor.

Combine the sugar, salt, Chinese five spice powder, white pepper, sesame oil, wine, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, molasses, food coloring (if using), and garlic in a bowl to make the marinade (i.e. the BBQ sauce).

Char Siu Marinade, thewoksoflife.com

Reserve about 2 tablespoons of marinade and set it aside. Rub the pork with the rest of the marinade in a large bowl or baking dish.

Marinated Pork for Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours. Cover and store the reserved marinade in the fridge as well.

In my parent’s restaurant, we had a large standing roasting oven the size of a narrow refrigerator, where the pork could hang from these large S-shaped hooks over a pan of water to roast evenly at very high temperatures and get some good color and flavor. To simulate this at home, preheat your oven to ‘bake’ at 475 F (246 C) with a rack positioned in the upper third of the oven. (If you only have a convection oven, keep in mind the oven not only heats more quickly, your char siu will roast faster than what we have described here).

It’s amazing how oven temperatures can vary—from model to model, in different spots in the oven, and in how ovens pre-heat and maintain heat.  Using an oven thermometer to double-check the actual oven temperature is a great safeguard to monitor your food (I say double-check because even oven thermostat calibrations vary and can sometimes be incorrect).

Regardless, be sure to check your char siu every 10 minutes, reducing or increasing the temperature as needed. 

Line a sheet pan with foil and place a metal rack on top. Using the metal rack keeps the pork off of the pan and allows it to roast more evenly, like it does in commercial ovens described above. Place the pork on the rack, leaving as much space as possible between pieces. Pour 1 ½ cups water into the pan below the rack. This prevents any drippings from burning or smoking.

Pork on Roasting Pan, thewoksoflife.com

If you don’t own a sheet pan and roasting rack, check out our Chinese Cooking tools page to find our more about the sheet pan and roasting rack we use in our kitchen.

Transfer the pork to your preheated oven. Roast for 25 minutes, keeping the oven setting at 475 F for the first 10 minutes of roasting, and then reduce your oven temperature to 375 F (190 C).

(Update: previously, we called for a roasting temperature of 475F for the full duration of cooking, which, on some home ovens was too hot. We have adjusted the instructions here.) 

Char Siu Pork in Oven, thewoksoflife.com

After 25 minutes, flip the pork. If the bottom of the pan is dry, add another cup of water. Turn the pan 180 degrees to ensure even roasting. Roast another 15 minutes. Throughout the roasting time, check your char siu often (every 10 minutes) and reduce the oven temperature if it looks like it is burning!

Meanwhile, combine the reserved marinade with the maltose or honey (maltose is very viscous––you can heat it up in the microwave to make it easier to work with) and 1 tablespoon hot water. This will be the sauce you’ll use for basting the pork.

Making basting sauce with maltose and marinade

After 40 minutes of total roasting time, baste the pork…

Basting Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

Then flip it, and baste the other side as well. Roast for a final 10 minutes.

Flipping Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

By now, the pork has cooked for 50 minutes total. It should be cooked through and caramelized on top. If it’s not caramelized to your liking, you can turn the broiler on for a couple minutes to crisp the outside and add some color/flavor. Be sure not to walk away during this process, since the sweet char siu BBQ sauce can burn if left unattended. You can also use a meat thermometer to check if the internal temperature of the pork has reached 160 F. (Update: USDA recommends that pork should be cooked to 145 F with a 3-minute resting time)

Remove from the oven and baste with the last bit of reserved BBQ sauce. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing and enjoy!

Sliced Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com

Sliced Char Siu Pork, thewoksoflife.com

We like to serve our Char Siu with white rice (or brown rice) and greens!

Char Siu Rice Plate with Greens, thewoksoflife.com

Use Chinese BBQ pork in place of ham in our super easy banquet fried rice recipe, in our Classic Pork Fried Rice, our Chinese BBQ Pork Buns (steamed or baked), or Sarah’s Roast Pork Puffs

If you want to try this Chinese BBQ pork out on the grill, check out our recipe for BBQ Char Siu on the Grill!

4.99 from 207 votes

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

Char siu, or Chinese BBQ Pork, is a delicious Cantonese roast meat. Make authentic Chinatown char siu at home with our restaurant-quality recipe!
by: Bill
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:char siu, Chinese BBQ pork, Chinese cha siu, chinese roast pork
Sliced Char Siu, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 8
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

  • Cut the pork into long strips or chunks about 2 to 3 inches thick. Don’t trim any excess fat, as it will render off and add flavor.
  • Combine the sugar, salt, five spice powder, white pepper, sesame oil, wine, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, molasses, food coloring (if using), and garlic in a bowl to make the marinade (i.e. the BBQ sauce).
  • Reserve about 2 tablespoons of marinade and set it aside. Rub the pork with the rest of the marinade in a large bowl or baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours. Cover and store the reserved marinade in the fridge as well.
  • Preheat your oven to 'bake' at 475 F (246 C) with a rack positioned in the upper third of the oven. (If you only have a convection oven, keep in mind the oven not only heats more quickly, your char siu will roast faster than what we have described here).
    It's amazing how oven temperatures can vary—from model to model, in different spots in the oven, and in how ovens pre-heat and maintain heat.  Using an oven thermometer to double-check the actual oven temperature is a great safeguard to monitor your food (I say double-check because even oven thermostat calibrations vary and can sometimes be incorrect).
    Regardless, be sure to check your char siu every 10 minutes, reducing or increasing the temperature as needed. 
  • Line a sheet pan with foil and place a metal rack on top. Using the metal rack keeps the pork off of the pan and allows it to roast more evenly, like it does in commercial ovens described above. Place the pork on the rack, leaving as much space as possible between pieces. Pour 1 ½ cups water into the pan below the rack. This prevents any drippings from burning or smoking.
  • Transfer the pork to your preheated oven. Roast for 25 minutes, keeping the oven setting at 475 F for the first 10 minutes of roasting, and then reduce your oven temperature to 375 F (190 C).
    After 25 minutes, flip the pork. If the bottom of the pan is dry, add another cup of water. Turn the pan 180 degrees to ensure even roasting. Roast another 15 minutes. Throughout the roasting time, check your char siu often (every 10 minutes) and reduce the oven temperature if it looks like it is burning!
  • Meanwhile, combine the reserved marinade with the maltose or honey (maltose is very viscous––you can heat it up in the microwave to make it easier to work with) and 1 tablespoon hot water. This will be the sauce you’ll use for basting the pork.
  • After 40 minutes of total roasting time, baste the pork, flip it, and baste the other side as well. Roast for a final 10 minutes.
  • By now, the pork has cooked for 50 minutes total. It should be cooked through and caramelized on top. If it’s not caramelized to your liking, you can turn the broiler on for a couple minutes to crisp the outside and add some color/flavor. Be sure not to walk away during this process, since the sweet char siu BBQ sauce can burn if left unattended. You can also use a meat thermometer to check if the internal temperature of the pork has reached 160 degrees F. (Update: USDA recommends that pork should be cooked to 145 degrees F with a 3 minute resting time)
  • Remove from the oven and baste with the last bit of reserved BBQ sauce. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing, and enjoy!

Tips & Notes:

Note: Prep time does not include overnight marinating time.

nutrition facts

Calories: 274kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 39g (78%) Fat: 6g (9%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 102mg (34%) Sodium: 832mg (35%) Potassium: 678mg (19%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 12g (13%) Vitamin C: 0.3mg Calcium: 19mg (2%) Iron: 1.7mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

1048 Comments

  2. AvatarAnne says

    Hi. I love your website! I live in Liberty, NY at the moment and used to eat at
    the Holiday Inn with my family, in fact my sister had her first wedding there .

    My Dad was an insurance salesman and had the owners as customers. Curiosity
    has me wondering if we ever crossed tracks in our youth.

    Keep up the wonderful website!!

    Reply

  4. AvatarJoe says

    I used to get BBQ pork with rice noodles and bok choi. It seems to have disappeared from many restaurant menus.

    I love Chinese BBQ and this looks delicious.

    Reply

  5. AvatarTom says

    Gonna have to make some. Living in an Asian food desert as I do I have to make all my own stuff. And the gai lan with it looks wonderful too. A little more “ho yow” for my taste on the gai lan. Really appreciate your blog. Reminds of my weekly breakfasts in San Francisco with a steaming bowl of joak (raw fish on the side), “Yow ja guey” and a plate of gai lan with the oyster sauce. Heaven

    Reply

  6. AvatarAlan says

    So glad you share your recipies, Bill. Makes the whole world a better place.
    I love Char Siu and this one is now on my list. Thanks again, and as always I have to acknowledge the excellent photography and accompanying story.

    Reply

  7. AvatarDana Vanhove says

    5 stars
    Made it! Absolutely delish! Gonna make the pork fried rice next. Then making sweet buns and some red cabbage for pork sandwiches! I did my oven at 500, and used a very fatty pork butt–3 lbs. Did it for 25 mins, but that over cooked it right out of the gate. After I turned them and basted, I only did 11 mins. And if I had basted and broiled for longer, as you suggested, these would have been the consistency of hockey pucks. Next time, I’ll do 15 mins per side, and do a crisping broil for 4 mins or so. Also, instead of using Chinese 5 spice, I made my own, and the aroma of the freshly ground clove was such a sweet surprise. Really good recipe, thank you!

    Reply

    • BillBill says

      Hi Dana, good to watch the pork while cooking, since ovens do vary. I have a double wall electric oven and I used the bake setting. Any chance you used a convection oven? Because then cooking times would be drastically reduced and the meat could also get dried out, especially if the drip pan gets dry (have to add water if it does). Lastly, you mentioned hockey pucks, so it sounds like you may have cut your pork into smaller pieces? I cut the pork into large thick chunks. All that said, it sounds like you did a great job!

      Reply

  9. AvatarDavid Lowin says

    Hi Bill. Can’t describe how excited I am about this recipe, and I’ve got a question about finishing, but I’ve got to blather a bit first.

    Growing up in NJ and spending summers in the Catskills gave me a great appreciation for Chinese BBQ Pork, and your mention of the Catskills is really what caught my eye. There wax a place in South Fallsburg that made the sandwiches with garlic too. I’m so excited! Already made the marinade (seems spot on) and will be cooking tomorrow night.

    SO, for the cooking steps:
    (1) our oven goes up to 300 degrees C (about 575 F) – do you really mean turn it up as high as it can go or should I stick with 475F?
    (2) for crisping at the end, you recommend the broiler – would shifting to convection for the final 10 minutes be a good alternative, or, just hitting it with a kitchen torch?

    That’s it. Not counting on a reply before I fire it up tomorrow, but I figured I’d write and see.

    Thanks mucho!
    Best,
    Dave

    Reply

    • BillBill says

      Hi David, Hope your batch worked out! Probably a good idea to stick to 475 degrees F the first time and make sure you keep adding water to the drip pan. Back in the day, there were lots of restaurants that served that roast pork garlic bread sandwich :)

      Reply

      • AvatarDavid Lowin says

        Hello again, Bill –

        It took me quite a while to page through the 1047 comments to find our original messages. The increasing frequency of comments these days (2021) is surely a reflection on how popular and successful The WoksOfLife has become. Congratulations!

        I have been making variations of this recipe (grill and oven) for over 2 years now and it is still a favorite. Just tuned back in to take another look at your posted recipe and was very happy to see that you have updated the cooking times and temperatures. I admire your dedication!

        Will be trying this again with EXTRA pork tenderloins (this time) so we have enough for char sui bao and Sarah’s Pastry Puffs. The updated times/temps will be quite useful as I’ve a tendency to get it too well done (still great, but not as great).

        So, this is just a thank you to you and the family. Please keep it up.

        Best,
        Dave

        Reply

  10. AvatarVIV says

    The hottest part of our oven is on the bottom vs the top. Do I need to adjust where the rack should be? I’ve made this numerous times per your instructions and has turned out great but always needed to add a few extra minutes and I’m wondering now if my heat position had anything to do with it. Thanks for all of your great recipies!

    Reply

    • BillBill says

      Hi Viv, adjustments are good because ovens are different! I think putting the cha siu on the bottom rack where your oven is hotter is a good idea. You may have to be more diligent about adding water to the bottom of the pan to ensure it does not burn. Happy cooking!

      Reply

