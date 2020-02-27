The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Ingredients » Sauces Wines Vinegars & Oils » Chinese Baijiu

Chinese Baijiu

Published: Last Updated:
By 7 Comments

xinghua cun fen chiew baijiu, thewoksoflife.com

Baijiu, a throat-burning beverage and a key ingredient for Chinese cured meats, isn’t popular or recognized in the U.S., but its ubiquity in China makes it the best-selling liquor in the world.

What is Baijiu?

Baijiu (白酒, literally: white liquor) is a type of Chinese grain alcohol. It’s generally made from sorghum, though it can also be made from peas, rice, barley, wheat, or millet. It is colorless, clear, and can range in alcohol content from 40-60%. (Yes, it’s fiery, usually sipped from very small cups!)

As you can see from the label below, this Xinghua Cun Fen Chiew Baijiu (recommended by a local liquor store in Chinatown as a variety good for cooking and curing) was distilled from mostly sorghum, but also pea, rice, and wheat.

Xinghua Cun Fen Chiew Baijiu Label, thewoksoflife.com

Baijiu is very popular in China, and it has a distinctive taste and smell that makes it a key ingredient in specific dishes and in Chinese cured meats. 

For connoisseurs, there are many types and varieties classified by their different “fragrances,” or aromas/flavor profiles. These include strong fragrance, light fragrance, sauce fragrance, and rice fragrance. There are a bunch of other classes of fragrance, but those four are the major ones. Some, such as those of the “sauce fragrance” type, are savory in character, with flavors reminiscent of fermented soybean paste or soy sauce.

As you can see in the photos below, you may also find baijiu packaged as gifts, in fancy boxes with bright colors in patterns.

Bottles of Baijiu, thewoksoflife.com

Box of Baijiu, thewoksoflife.com

How Is Baijiu Used In Cooking?

Baijiu is generally consumed as a beverage, but it can also be used in cooking. We use it for curing and preserving meats, like our Chinese Cured Pork Belly.

Chinese Cured Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

We have also had it as a flavoring in sautéed green vegetables, where the baijiu gives the delicate leafy greens a pungent and unique flavor. You can see an example of such a use in our edible clover recipe

Buying & Storing

You can purchase baijiu from well-stocked liquor stores. Look for stores offering a wide assortment of international products––or Chinese liquor stores. 

Mao Tai (茅台) is a type of baijiu first made known to the West and in the U.S. after the Chinese government served it to President Nixon on his first visit to China. It eventually became the liquor of choice for the Chinese government when serving foreign dignitaries. 

A bottle of Mao Tai can run up to and over 300 USD per bottle. There are also less expensive copycat brands available that are relatively close in taste. The choice for Bejingers (where we lived temporarily back in 2012-2014) is Er Guo Tou (二锅头) and is relatively inexpensive (around $15/bottle). Generally, that’s what we buy when it’s available. In China, the amount of choice is dizzying!
Baijiu section of store in China, thewoksoflife.com

Recently, we went looking in a local Chinatown liquor store for a new bottle, and they recommended this Xinghua Cun Fen Chiew baijiu from Shanxi Province, as it is apparently the preferred baijiu among Chinatown chefs for lap yuk other cooking applications. It was about $20 for a 750ml bottle.

Chinese Fenjiu, thewoksoflife.com

Substitutions for Baijiu

If you cannot find baijiu, the closest substitute we’ve found is whiskey. Bill’s grandmother, when making her Cantonese cured meats, uses whiskey, which is more readily available in the U.S.

Our Favorite Recipes with This Ingredient

If you have further questions about baijiu, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

7 Comments

  1. Katherine says

    I have the same question about “whiskey “ substitution—which type of whiskey does Bill,s grandmother use, please?

    Also, I live in NC and we can buy “moonshine” here in liquor stores. It’s become quite a trendy “craft” with local distillers, but like whiskey, each maker puts their own flavor profile in it so I would have no idea at all which of many flavors available would resemble the baiju.

    Reply

  2. T says

    I’ve been trying to find a place here to buy a bottle. I’ve sipped one at a restaurant but have not found a seller yet. :-(

    Reply

  3. Stephen says

    It sounds similar to some of the moonshine that used to be available in the South. It is not vodka, which can be made from a variety of carbohydrate sources and distilled to an alcohol content of 95% (thus losing the aromatics from the source materials) and then diluted back to the desired alcohol concentration with water.

    Reply

  4. Thomas says

    Love your blog! I suggest a note on the dangers of baijiu. Last winter we bought a bottle to have ‘sips’ here and there. All went according to plan until the night that it was almost empty. We finished the bottle and then bought another one. We got so drunk we finished the second bottle that same night. We ended up beating each other up. My boyfriend broke his thumb punching me in the face. We smashed our gongfucha set.

    Delicious, but dangerous!

    We just drink Sake now.

    Cheers!

    Reply

  6. Jessie says

    Hi Family,

    Hope you are well. I’d love to hear a comment from y’all on the COVID-2019 situation. I think you guys could add a sane and compassionate voice to this situation which has begun to cause fear and profiling even in our own country. Your blog has always been a bridge between the American and Chinese cultures–and in 2020 we need more bridges and understanding!

    Thanks again.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables