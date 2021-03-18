The Woks of Life

Homemade Chili Oil with Black Beans

Chili Oil with Black Bean

Chili Oil with Black Beans is exactly what it sounds like. Our tried and true technique for perfect Chili Oil + lots of tasty, salty fermented black beans. 

Recreating a Much-loved Classic

If you love our homemade Chili Oil, you’ll love this Chili Oil with Black Beans. It’s an approximation of Lao Gan Ma (fondly called “lady sauce” at our house on account of the very deadpan portrait of the founder on the bottle). 

We won’t go and say it’s exactly the same, but it is the newest preferred chili oil in our rotation, which may be the only endorsement you need. This fermented black bean chili oil has taken the world by storm, so it was only a matter of time before I challenged myself to recreate it at home. 

Lao Gan Ma on store shelf, thewoksoflife.com
The original Lao Gan Ma Chili Oil with Black Beans–forever a staple in our house!

For everyone over the years asking whether they can include fermented black beans in their chili oil, we’ve now got exact instructions for you to follow. 

A Dark, Molten Chili Oil

When making this Chili Oil with Black Beans, it was important that there be no shortage of salty black beans. Anyone who has ever had the experience of picking over a jar of chilies and black beans knows that you don’t want to be bean hunting!

Tip!

If you always find yourself short on scallions, garlic, and ginger, freeze them! Check out our instructions. It not only ensures you always have them close at hand, it also reduces waste—no more throwing away wilted scallions, fuzzy ginger, and sprouted garlic. It’s also incredibly convenient. Even my mother, who has a Chinese supermarket at her doorstep, has a bag of frozen chopped scallion and a bag of frozen sliced ginger in her freezer.

Bowl of fermented black beans

To complement the dark, almost smoky tasting black beans, we’ve opted to dry-roast the chili flakes for an even deeper flavor, and a truly dark and molten chili oil experience. 

Instead of sizzling the chili flakes with a pour over technique, the roasted chili flakes are mixed into hot oil and fried black beans, for an addictive umami compared to its brighter, classic counterpart. 

This chili oil is absolutely incredible on pan-fried dumplings and excellent on our Simple Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles. It’s even great on scrambled eggs!

Scrambled eggs with black bean chili oil

The true test:

My mom, Judy, declared this her new favorite chili oil! A jar of this stuff was gone within two weeks of making it. My mom is a tough customer and a closeted chili head in spite of her Shanghainese upbringing. 

Chili Oil with Black Bean

How Spicy Is It? 

This chili oil is not the spiciest out there, but it certainly adds kick. With an almost 1:1 ratio of black beans to chili flakes, spice is not the number one priority with this one.

That said, I know you’ll all ask, so the failsafe way to make your chili oil spicier is to chop up some Thai bird chilies and fry them in the oil along with the black beans. But beware! This is for hardcore chili head folk ONLY. 

Homemade Chili Oil with Black Beans: Recipe Instructions

1. Infuse the oil: 

Add the oil to a medium saucepan or pot. There should ideally be at least 2 in/5 cm of clearance between the oil and the rim of the pot). Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, black cardamom pod (if using), cloves (if using), garlic, and shallot. 

Aromatics in oil in saucepan

Set the pot over medium heat to start, and bring the oil temperature to 225-250° F / 110-120° C. When it comes up to temperature, lower the heat to medium low. 

The oil should be causing small bubbles to slowly rise from the aromatics. If you notice the spices sizzling more vigorously than that or turning dark too quickly, reduce the heat to cool it down. If you are not achieving small bubbles, slowly increase the heat. Hovering close to 225° F is the safest way to prevent burning.

Aromatics bubbling in oil

Infuse the aromatics this way for 45-60 minutes. About 20 minutes in, or when the garlic and shallots turn a deep golden color, remove them to ensure they do not make the oil bitter. 

Infused oil

2. Fry the fermented black beans:

Remove the oil from the heat and use a fine-meshed strainer to remove all of the solids. You may need to pour the oil into a bowl and then transfer it back into the same pot. 

Set the pot over medium heat. With the oil temperature at 235°F, add the black beans and cook for 20 minutes.

Cooking black beans in oil

The goal is to cook off any residual moisture and lightly fry the beans to soak them with oil. 

Cooking black beans in oil

3. Roast the chili flakes:

While the beans are frying, heat a wok over high heat until smoking to ensure it’s free of moisture. Reduce the heat to medium, and let the wok cool for a few minutes. 

Add a small spoonful of chilies to ensure it’s not too hot (i.e. that the chilies won’t burn) before adding the rest.

Roast all the chili flakes for about 10-15 minutes, stirring constantly with a wok spatula, or until they take on a dark red color (about 2-3 shades darker than you started with).

Roasting chili flakes in dry wok

There should be no burnt smell, only a robust, spicy aroma. In the photo below, you can see the chili flakes before roasting (left) and after roasting (right).

Chili flakes before and after wok roasting

4. Assemble the oil: 

Add the sugar to the black beans and oil, and stir for about 1 minute to dissolve. Turn off the heat, ensuring the oil is still at a temperature of 235°F when you do. Add the chilies to the pot…

Adding chili flakes to black beans in oil
Pouring chili flakes into oil

And stir to combine.

Stirring chili flakes with oil and black beans

Note!

If you’ve made our other chili oil, the objective here is not to have a huge sizzle up when the chili flakes hit the oil, as the flakes are already roasted.

Stir in the dark soy sauce:

Adding dark soy sauce to saucepan

Allow the oil to cool.

Chili oil with Black Beans in saucepan

Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Always use a clean utensil when handling to prevent spoilage. It can last for up to 6 months if handled in this way. 

Chili Oil with Black Bean
Chili Oil with Black Bean
Homemade Chili Oil with Black Beans

If you love our homemade Chili Oil, you’ll love this Chili Oil with Black Beans, an approximation of Lao Gan Ma Chili Oil with Black Bean!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Condiments
Cuisine:Chinese
Chili Oil with Black Bean
serves: 48
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add the oil to a medium pot (there should be at least 2 in/5 cm of clearance between the oil and the rim of the pot). Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, black cardamom pod (if using), cloves (if using), garlic, and shallot.
  • Set the pot over medium heat to start, and bring the oil temperature to 225-250° F / 110-120° C. When it comes up to temperature, lower the heat to medium low.
  • The oil should be causing small bubbles to slowly rise from the aromatics. If you notice the spices sizzling more vigorously than that or turning dark too quickly, reduce the heat to cool it down. If you are not achieving small bubbles, slowly increase the heat. Hovering close to 225° F is the safest way to prevent burning.
  • Infuse the aromatics this way for 45-60 minutes. About 20 minutes in, or when the garlic and shallots turn a deep golden color, remove them to ensure they do not make the oil bitter.
  • Remove the oil from the heat and use a fine-meshed strainer to remove all of the solids. You may need to pour the oil into a bowl and then transfer it back into the same pot.
  • Set the pot over medium heat. With the oil temperature at 235°F, add the black beans and cook for 20 minutes. The goal is to cook off any residual moisture and lightly fry the beans so they are entirely soaked with oil.
  • While the beans are frying, heat a wok over high heat until smoking to ensure it’s free of moisture. Reduce the heat to medium, and let the wok cool for a few minutes.
  • Add a small spoonful of chilies to ensure it’s not too hot and the chilies won’t burn before adding the rest. Roast all the chili flakes for about 10-15 minutes, stirring constantly with a wok spatula, or until they take on a dark red color (about 2-3 shades darker than you started with). There should be no burnt smell, only a robust, spicy aroma.
  • Add the sugar to the black beans and oil, and stir for about 1 minute to dissolve. Turn off the heat, ensuring the oil is still at a temperature of 235°F when you do. Add the chilies to the pot, and stir to combine. Stir in the dark soy sauce.
  • Allow the oil to cool. Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Always use a clean utensil when handling to prevent spoilage. It can last for up to 6 months if handled in this way.

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition information is per serving. 1 serving = about 1 tablespoon

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

  1. Pat says

    After making your chili oils this one beats them all! I have a boatload of beans because I follow your recipes with passion. The change I made was to increase Sichuan peppercorns by 5 fold because is how I roll. A million thanks.

    Reply