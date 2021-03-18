Homemade Chili Oil with Black Beans

Chili Oil with Black Beans is exactly what it sounds like. Our tried and true technique for perfect Chili Oil + lots of tasty, salty fermented black beans.

Recreating a Much-loved Classic

If you love our homemade Chili Oil, you’ll love this Chili Oil with Black Beans. It’s an approximation of Lao Gan Ma (fondly called “lady sauce” at our house on account of the very deadpan portrait of the founder on the bottle).

We won’t go and say it’s exactly the same, but it is the newest preferred chili oil in our rotation, which may be the only endorsement you need. This fermented black bean chili oil has taken the world by storm, so it was only a matter of time before I challenged myself to recreate it at home.

For everyone over the years asking whether they can include fermented black beans in their chili oil, we’ve now got exact instructions for you to follow.

A Dark, Molten Chili Oil

When making this Chili Oil with Black Beans, it was important that there be no shortage of salty black beans. Anyone who has ever had the experience of picking over a jar of chilies and black beans knows that you don’t want to be bean hunting!

To complement the dark, almost smoky tasting black beans, we’ve opted to dry-roast the chili flakes for an even deeper flavor, and a truly dark and molten chili oil experience.

Instead of sizzling the chili flakes with a pour over technique, the roasted chili flakes are mixed into hot oil and fried black beans, for an addictive umami compared to its brighter, classic counterpart.

This chili oil is absolutely incredible on pan-fried dumplings and excellent on our Simple Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles. It’s even great on scrambled eggs!

My mom, Judy, declared this her new favorite chili oil! A jar of this stuff was gone within two weeks of making it. My mom is a tough customer and a closeted chili head in spite of her Shanghainese upbringing.

How Spicy Is It?

This chili oil is not the spiciest out there, but it certainly adds kick. With an almost 1:1 ratio of black beans to chili flakes, spice is not the number one priority with this one.

That said, I know you’ll all ask, so the failsafe way to make your chili oil spicier is to chop up some Thai bird chilies and fry them in the oil along with the black beans. But beware! This is for hardcore chili head folk ONLY.

BOX:

With all of our chili oil recipes, the vast majority of you have had great success. But to avoid an accidentally botched batch of precious chili oil, I encourage you all to read the instructions carefully. Cook by sight, smell, and taste (especially if you don’t have an instant-read thermometer).

Homemade Chili Oil with Black Beans: Recipe Instructions

1. Infuse the oil:

Add the oil to a medium saucepan or pot. There should ideally be at least 2 in/5 cm of clearance between the oil and the rim of the pot). Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, black cardamom pod (if using), cloves (if using), garlic, and shallot.

Set the pot over medium heat to start, and bring the oil temperature to 225-250° F / 110-120° C. When it comes up to temperature, lower the heat to medium low.

The oil should be causing small bubbles to slowly rise from the aromatics. If you notice the spices sizzling more vigorously than that or turning dark too quickly, reduce the heat to cool it down. If you are not achieving small bubbles, slowly increase the heat. Hovering close to 225° F is the safest way to prevent burning.

Infuse the aromatics this way for 45-60 minutes. About 20 minutes in, or when the garlic and shallots turn a deep golden color, remove them to ensure they do not make the oil bitter.

2. Fry the fermented black beans:

Remove the oil from the heat and use a fine-meshed strainer to remove all of the solids. You may need to pour the oil into a bowl and then transfer it back into the same pot.

Set the pot over medium heat. With the oil temperature at 235°F, add the black beans and cook for 20 minutes.

The goal is to cook off any residual moisture and lightly fry the beans to soak them with oil.

3. Roast the chili flakes:

While the beans are frying, heat a wok over high heat until smoking to ensure it’s free of moisture. Reduce the heat to medium, and let the wok cool for a few minutes.

Add a small spoonful of chilies to ensure it’s not too hot (i.e. that the chilies won’t burn) before adding the rest.

Roast all the chili flakes for about 10-15 minutes, stirring constantly with a wok spatula, or until they take on a dark red color (about 2-3 shades darker than you started with).

There should be no burnt smell, only a robust, spicy aroma. In the photo below, you can see the chili flakes before roasting (left) and after roasting (right).

4. Assemble the oil:

Add the sugar to the black beans and oil, and stir for about 1 minute to dissolve. Turn off the heat, ensuring the oil is still at a temperature of 235°F when you do. Add the chilies to the pot…

And stir to combine.

Note! If you’ve made our other chili oil, the objective here is not to have a huge sizzle up when the chili flakes hit the oil, as the flakes are already roasted.

Stir in the dark soy sauce:

Allow the oil to cool.

Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator. Always use a clean utensil when handling to prevent spoilage. It can last for up to 6 months if handled in this way.