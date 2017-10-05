Eggs can get a bad rap sometimes. They’re pigeon-holed into baked goods and breakfast and sometimes made to feel like a sad and frugal shortcut. But the humble egg can be a dinner or lunchtime star in its own right! This Salted Chili & Chinese Chive Frittata is a perfect example of how eggs can really shine.

With the last of the summer chives growing in the warm start to fall, I’m hurrying to enjoy this dish while I still can! In the middle of summer when our chive plants are going bonkers, we can go outside, cut huge swaths of chives and two weeks later, they’re replenished just like the grass on our lawn.

You might have already seen our Chinese Chives & Eggs recipe, which is a classic in its own right consisting of just eggs and chives. We grew up eating that dish often on busy weeknights.

This is a riff on that dish, made with salted Hunan chili peppers (duo jiao), which means it’s tasty tasty tasty, as well as an easy “one pot” dinner. It’s satisfying in a way that only comes from tons of salty umami deliciousness. These salted Hunan chili peppers are probably most famously put to use on delicious Hunan Steamed Fish with Salted Chilies and Tofu (Duo Jiao Yu).

Despite how simple it is, and how weird of a combo it may seem to be, this Salted Chili & Chinese Chive Frittata (you can also just scramble the eggs, as I often do when I’m in a hurry to eat) has become one of my all-time favorites. With a big bowl of rice, it’s pretty irresistible.

You’ll need

6 large eggs

⅛ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

5 tablespoons vegetable oil

1½ cups chopped Chinese chives

¼ cup jarred Hunan chili peppers (or to taste––they are quite salty!)

First, beat the eggs, sugar, Shaoxing wine, white pepper, and sesame oil in a bowl. Heat a skillet (cast iron or non-stick works best) over medium-high heat with 5 tablespoons of oil.

Add the chives, and stir-fry until just wilted.

Add the Hunan chilies and distribute evenly.

Pour the eggs evenly over the mixture. If you’d like to just scramble the eggs, gently stir them until they’re just cooked, being careful not to break up the eggs too much.

If you are making a frittata, lower the heat to medium, and let the egg cook until mostly solidified.

When you are ready to flip your Chinese chive frittata, carefully slide it onto a plate, place the pan over the plate, and quickly flip the whole thing so the frittata flips out into the pan. Continue to cook until there’s no more runny egg, and serve! It’s a little tricky, but if you want that wow factor, say a prayer, and go for it!