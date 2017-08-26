The Woks of Life

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings

Sarah
by:
21 Comments
Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Coming off our peach pancake post from Wednesday, it’s time to talk about yet another summer crop that’s you’re probably scratching your head over what to do with. Zucchini and summer squash are bursting out of my mom’s garden right now, and it’s all we can do to keep up!

If you’ve had enough of zoodles and zucchini bread, I have a recipe that uses zucchini in a different way than you’re probably used to…chicken zucchini dumplings. I’ve grown really fond of the combination, and the filling is actually quite simple to throw together with ingredients that you can probably find from your local grocery store!

Recipe Notes

Just a few notes before we get on with the recipe!

  • I used store bought wrappers for these chicken zucchini dumplings, but if you’d like to make wrappers from scratch, you can make the wrappers from our Vegetable Dumplings recipe.
  • If you need a more detailed refresher on how to fold/pleat a dumpling, check out our full post on how to fold dumplings 4 ways!
  • I actually ground my own chicken using dark meat chicken thighs for this recipe. Often, the ground chicken you buy at the store is made from the breast meat, which I think is too lean for dumplings. So I simply bought chicken thighs, de-boned them, and then used a cleaver to chop up the meat. Check out my mom’s post on how to grind meat without a grinder.
  • I also ended up with the chicken skin, which (upon my dad’s kooky request) I fried up in a pan, chopped up, and added to the filling. It did add a certain buttery, flavorful quality to the filling! You can feel free to skip that step all together, and just buy ground chicken from the store, of course. But where’s the fun in that?
  • Don’t forget the dipping sauce to serve these with! Try my perfect dumpling sauce recipe.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings: Recipe Instructions

Take the shredded zucchini, put it in a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze out as much water as you can. Add it to a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

In a wok or cast iron skillet over medium low heat, add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and the minced ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil until fragrant, 2 minutes.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Add to the bowl of zucchini along with the ground chicken.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

To the bowl, add 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, ½ teaspoon white pepper, 1 teaspoon sugar, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 3 tablespoons soy sauce, and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine. Mix well, stirring vigorously in one direction for about 5 minutes, until it resembles a paste.

(This is when I stirred in that crispy chicken skin.)

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s a photo of me cooking the chicken skin––along with the ginger.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Grab your dumpling wrappers, wrap the dumplings…

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

And place on a parchment lined baking sheet, so that the dumplings are not touching each other too closely.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’re not sure how to pleat them, check out our article on how to fold dumplings, with 4 techniques from beginner to advanced.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

You can fry them right away, or cover the dumplings with plastic wrap and freeze them on the tray. Once frozen solid, you can transfer them to freezer bags and store for up to 3 months.

To fry the dumplings, simply add a couple tablespoons of oil to a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add the dumplings to the pan.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the bottoms of the dumplings are golden brown, fill the pan with a little less than a centimeter of water, and cover immediately.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat down to medium-low, and allow your chicken zucchini dumplings to steam.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the water has evaporated, remove the cover and let the dumplings continue to fry until the bottoms are crisp.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

You can also steam or boil these dumplings. Check out our full tutorial on how to cook dumplings (steaming, boiling and pan-frying).

Serve these Chicken Zucchini Dumplings with Chinese black vinegar, chili oil, and/or soy sauce or try out our dumpling sauce recipe.

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Zucchini Dumplings

Chicken zucchini dumplings use a great combination of chicken and zucchini for the filling. Freeze your chicken zucchini dumplings for quick and easy meals
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chicken zucchini dumplings
serves: 12
Prep: 1 hour 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium zucchini (seeds removed and shredded)
  • 5 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 2 tablespoons ginger (minced)
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • ½ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine or dry cooking sherry
  • 2 packages dumpling wrappers

Instructions

  • Take the shredded zucchini, put it in a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze out as much water as you can. Add it to a large mixing bowl and set aside.
  • In a wok over medium low heat, add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and the minced ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add to the bowl of zucchini.
  • To the bowl, add 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1 pound ground chicken, ½ teaspoon white pepper, 1 teaspoon sugar, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 3 tablespoons soy sauce, and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine. Mix well, stirring vigorously in one direction for about 5 minutes, until it resembles a paste.
  • Wrap the dumplings and place on a parchment lined baking sheet, so that the dumplings are not touching each other. You can fry them right away, or cover the dumplings with plastic wrap and freeze them on the tray. Once frozen solid, you can transfer them to freezer bags and store for up to 3 months.
  • To fry the dumplings, simply add a couple tablespoons of oil to a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over medium high heat. Add the dumplings to the pan. Once the bottoms of the dumplings are golden brown, fill the pan with a little less than a centimeter of water, and cover immediately. Turn the heat down to medium low, and allow the dumplings to steam. Once the water has evaporated, remove the cover and let the dumplings continue to fry until the bottoms are crisp. Serve with black vinegar, chili oil, and/or our dumpling dipping sauce.

Tips & Notes:

Makes 6 dozen.

nutrition facts

Calories: 343kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 45g (15%) Protein: 15g (30%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 39mg (13%) Sodium: 706mg (29%) Potassium: 358mg (10%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 75IU (2%) Vitamin C: 5.9mg (7%) Calcium: 44mg (4%) Iron: 3.1mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

