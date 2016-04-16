Chicken Yakisoba – A Japanese Favorite

Hey guys, it’s Sarah again. Told you I’d be posting a noodle recipe today. So much for low carb, eh?

I’m particularly excited about this one, because it used to be one of my go-to’s at Japanese restaurants, before I discovered that I really like sushi. Every time I go to a Japanese restaurant now, I kind of stop and gaze wistfully at the chicken yakisoba on the menu before ordering my usual rolls or sashimi. So I figured I’d make it at home, because that was the only way I was going to get it!

There’s something special about the texture of a good yakisoba noodle––that slight chewiness that every great noodle should have. While they haven’t paid us to endorse them or anything, I would definitely recommend the noodles made by the Sun Noodle company. Their yakisoba (and ramen noodles) are some of the best I’ve tried! I bought a pack of noodles that actually came with a seasoning packet that I didn’t end up using, but I think that they also sell the noodles separately, without any additional seasonings.

One slightly surprising ingredient in this chicken yakisoba recipe is Worcestershire sauce. As I was doing my research, I noticed Worcestershire sauce showing up again and again in several different [probably Americanized] Japanese dishes. I was a little skeptical, but I was so glad I included it. It adds an amazing flavor and tang to the dish!

Ok, let’s get started this favorite chicken yakisoba dish.

You’ll need:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon mirin

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

8 oz. sliced chicken thighs or breast

2 teaspoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons oil, plus 2 teaspoons (divided)

6 fresh shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 medium carrot, julienned

2 cups julienned cabbage

12 oz. fresh yakisoba noodles

2 scallions, julienned

In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.

Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms.

Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture.

Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through.

Serve your chicken yakisoba hot!